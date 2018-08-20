Blockchain Art. Images including Kitties in Blockchain. Step by step instruction.





Blockchain becomes more and more commodity and usable not only by geeks. You may try it just now!Today we will spend 10 minutes together and input funny kitties at Ethereum Network! It’s fill be your own art message at the Internet!

It will be free :)

Her name is Bagira. She is a street cat supported by the community

Basically, we have two main options:

Advanced. Use transition storing layer like IPFS to send files or scans and save only hash at blockchain. Hash guarantees that file is original and nobody can replace it to fake.

Read an article for step by step instruction:

Develop blockchain “Trusted Diploma” verification system in 15 minutes. Step by step instruction

2. The second solution is simplifying of a message and store raw text pictures.

Creation of picture

Starting from a simple image:

















./\…/\.=‘•..•’=.♥**♥(.\.||./.)♥¸.•*°☼ƸӜƷ♥* ♥*

Pretty, isn’t it?

We can’t directly input text in blockchain Ethereum. Only hex format is supported.

Go to any working online converter. I prefer this





Convert a String to Hex - Online Hex Tools_World's simplest collection of useful utilities for working with hexadecimal data. Convert hex numbers to other…_onlinehextools.com

Copy this picture or find some cuter.

Sending to Network

Install MetaMask plugin for Firefox or Chrome browsers:

GO to metamask.io, follow instructions from the website or read an article

Develop blockchain “Trusted Diploma” verification system in 15 minutes. Step by step instruction

Ask some free Ether https://www.rinkeby.io/#faucet

I’m using Google+, but technical twitter is not a bad option too.

If you were a good scholar you can see something like this:

Click SEND Button

To: select the same account or input my for testing — I will see that you are reading this article:

0x2Ae232b69256941B03a199CCb5F19c9AD948d628

Check my account at Etherscan





Rinkeby Accounts, Address and Contracts_The Ethereum BlockChain Explorer, API and Analytics Platform_rinkeby.etherscan.io

You still believe that Bitcoin or Ethereum are good for criminal money with ALL public transactions :)

Amount: input 0.00001 or select any amount

Customize Gas: add 0 to both as a testing network.

Hex Data: input text from hex convector

For my Cat:

202020202020202020202e2f5ce280a62f5c2e0a202020202020202020203de28098e280a22e2ee280a2e280993d0a202020202020202020202ee299a52a2ae299a50a20202020202020202020282e5c2e7c7c2e2f2e29e299a5c2b82ee280a22ac2b0e298bc0a2020202020202020202020c6b8d39cc6b7e299a52a20e299a52a20

Confirm transaction at MetaMask. Wait for Confirmation.

Are you ready for something more advanced?

You can scan the Internet and find any cats, girls or boys you prefer.

Or just use this link.





CatStuff: Cat ASCII Art_CatStuff: thousands of domestic cat graphics for web sites, a huge library of information about cats, games, much more._user.xmission.com

But when you try to send mote large this picture, you will obtain the error. Test if you have free time.

It’s just a bag and MetaMask team still not fixed it.

Connect MyEtherWallet

Best solution — use more advanced wallet.

Installation (optionally)

Go to https://www.myetherwallet.com

Create New Wallet,

Enter password

Save files and keys

Select access cross MetaMask.

Why it’s the best solution? An option does not require a transfer of any private information to the external world (including myetherewallet website).

Click connect to MetaMask:

Creating transaction

Then select at menu send transaction

https://www.myetherwallet.com/#send-transaction

Select Rinkeby Network

Select MetaMask

Start filling transaction fields:

To address: copy from the right part you own address

Amount: minimum or 0.000001

Gas Limit: 7000000 will be enough

You can always check information about Rinkeby Ethereum Network:





Rinkeby: Ethereum Testnet_An archive node synchronizes the blockchain by downloading the full chain from the genesis block to the current head…_www.rinkeby.io

OK, your final transfer window is expected to be similar this:

Again go to converter and input cool picture.

https://onlinehextools.com/convert-string-to-hex

My option with a fat cat.

Click Generate Transaction, then SEND transaction.

Confirm from MyEtherWallet side:

Than confirm from MetaMask side.

Click verify transaction button in a page footer. My example





Rinkeby Transaction 0x94deee7ddcb093c3a43c04859a7a0fbc363bd88025eae093b09e527cf27772fd_Rinkeby (ETH) detailed transaction info for 0x94deee7ddcb093c3a43c04859a7a0fbc363bd88025eae093b09e527cf27772fd_rinkeby.etherscan.io

Wait for transaction confirmation as we work with blockchain is near 15–20 seconds to confirm a new block.

Reload page.

Check that Status field value is “Success”.

View Source as UTF-8.

Congratulation! Your first Art at blockchain is up and running. :)









Basically, we are limited in file size near 100KB (need to test it).The cost of the transaction at Ethereum is 21 000 gas and the cost of data is 68 Gas per Byte, and Gas limit value is near 7'700'000.

OK! A created ~ 49.0 KB transaction and tested it.

You can check it on address 49.0 KB





Rinkeby Transaction 0x9dcee1089dbb1f120605bb5dd1046895ed52477db659f13cad0027adec450665_Rinkeby (ETH) detailed transaction info for 0x9dcee1089dbb1f120605bb5dd1046895ed52477db659f13cad0027adec450665_rinkeby.etherscan.io

But when I have increased it to 98K it was failed.

Homework! You can test and find actual size limitation.

What Next?

If you want to store huge files (scan of Mona Lisa or your passport) up 100 MB kindly read the next article





Develop blockchain “Trusted Diploma” in 15 minutes. Step by step instruction_Surfing the Web, I have noticed several articles about Emercoin and The Bitfury Group success story._medium.com

Try do the same for EOS using basic guide:

