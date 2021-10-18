Analyzing Data: What Are Text Mining and Text Analytics?

Search icon
Text mining is used to take actionable insights from customers based on analysis of things like social media posts or online reviews. Text analytics is a sophisticated technique that involves several steps to take before gathering and cleansing unstructured text. Text mining and text analytics can be great for taking one's own words and analyzing for better analyzing for business. An enormous amount of text data is generated daily in the forms of blogs, tweets, posts, and more. Sentiment analysis is a common form of data analysis post-preparation.
