9 Chrome Extensions To Make Your Life Easier

Chrome extensions that make your working life easy

It's 2021 and I am brought here some fresh new chrome extensions. And no, I will not be covering popular ones like Grammarly, uBlock Origin, Dark Reader, etc.

Now you might have seen a few changes with Google search recently. If I head over to Google and type iPhone 12 charger what the search engine shows 20 watts.

If I click on the article link below, I see the information on the website is highlighted.

Google is now making it easier for you to read the information within the article.

The extension lets you share articles in the same way so suppose I want someone to read only this paragraph instead of the entire article. I can just select it to right-click and select a link to text fragment and it will create a unique link just share this link to the people and when they click on the link it will open the article with the particular paragraph highlighted how good is that.

We all know that Instagram doesn’t let you upload photos or stories from the Instagram web app. you can somehow manage to upload photos but videos are still painful a good way to get past that is the insist Instagram client.

It’s a Chrome app rather than an extension but it lets you upload multiple photos and most importantly videos from pc to Instagram.

You can even upload stories from pc using the insist Chrome extension it comes super handy and it just requires you to log in to the Instagram web app so it’s even secure.

3. Fready

How To Use The Fready Chrome Extension

You might have already known reading extensions like mercury reader or clean reader but here’s one that I recommend Fready.

Fready cleans up the entire web page with no ads so that you can easily read the entire article plus this is interesting it shows this highlighter over the text which you have to follow to read the article trust me it makes a huge difference in concentration if you read this way you can set the speed of the tracker I keep it around 450 to 500 words per minute on a side note just an advice if you want to read a book or article faster just stop reading loudly in your mind and let your eyes do the job it will seriously double your reading speed.

WA toolkit is another handy extension that I use see I don’t like using WhatsApp web on my laptop but you know there are important messages or documents at times which you need on the pc so instead of opening the WhatsApp web tab I just log into WhatsApp web and close the tab entirely and nowhere the WA toolkit extension is pinned so whenever I receive a message it shows an unread message counter over here

I just have to hover over the WA toolkit icon and it shows me the text message quickly so if an urgent I open the WhatsApp web app and reply or else ignore the family group messages good morning and all, sorry mommy.

I don’t care about cookies well seriously that’s the name now have you visited web pages that constantly ask for cookie permission it’s annoying it’s all because GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) websites have to inform you that they are storing cookies and collecting your personal information but because of that you open any site and boom cookie cookie cookie cookie so this extension removes all those cooking notifications so you can read or browse peacefully it just denies them works great but you know what use this extension for a week and then remove it to realize how much you miss it I did it and it’s crazy.

6. Buster — automatically solve google captchas

When you open web pages in incognito or just simply use a VPN Google will throw this capture challenge which you can sit and solve or use buster.

It’ll just solve it for you it uses Google’s own API and uses the voice accessibility option to quickly solve the capture for you in just seconds.

Create your own entries in the right-click menu. Add custom JavasScript scripts, links, sub-menus, and custom CSS stylesheets that activate when you click them in your right-click menu and do anything you want all from your right-click menu. Featuring full GreaseMonkey compatibility for user scripts and Stylish compatibility for user styles.

For more information check out the source code over at https://github.com/SanderRonde/CustomRightClickMenu

This one would be useful to everyone who’s studying or working from home see at times you need to explain to your colleagues or even friends on how to do things on your pc, for example, I had to explain to someone at the office how to start a backup on the NAS from the web. so I have to create a quick tutorial on how to do that all of it with annotations so I used an extension called Screenity you can have your webcam footage overlay over the video footage and most importantly you can do cursor highlighter and hang on it. also lets you do annotations with arrows and on and all of that in real-time while you’re recording the video.

How cool is that? I would use editors to do this stuff but Screenity makes screen recording and illustrations.

The app is open source so no watermark on the videos and free download as well it will be really useful to everyone who is working from home or even studying.

Tabextend which is a quick one. if you use bookmarks it’s pretty boring and you can’t have more than 10 to 20 bookmarks at once. so use tab extend it lets you organize open tabs much better than bookmarks.

You can also add your custom node. It helps me when I am studying or researching a topic. You can have different categories according to the web pages. I used Tobi earlier but tab extend is much better.

These were some little-known chrome extensions you should be using in 2021.

