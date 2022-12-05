The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is getting ready to unleash its next phase of movies. The one that is catching the eyes of many is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. If you’re out of the loop and want to join in on the hype, it’s not too late! Ant-Man doesn’t have too many movies or appearances, so you can watch all of his movie appearances in one weekend. However, to understand the full context of Quantumania, you might have to watch one of the Marvel shows on Disney+, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. In the meantime, here are all of the Ant-Man movies in order. Ant-Man Movies in Order Ant-Man Ant-Man and the Wasp Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 1. Ant-Man (2015) Scott Lang has had a rocky life. He’s divorced and fresh out of prison, but he’s trying to turn it all around. Not only for himself but for his daughter as well. But after a botched robbery, Scott’s world will never be the same again. He’ll come face to face with Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man. Although Scott is immensely talented, not too many people would consider him to be superhero material. However, Pym is hoping to change that. Also helping out with the superhero training is Hope Van Dyne, Pym’s daughter. Throughout the film, Scott discovers what it truly means to be a superhero and Ant-Man. After this, Ant-Man makes his next appearance in Captain America: Civil War. Although he’s not in it for long, he makes a gigantic impact. 2. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) In the first movie, Scott didn’t become Ant-Man by himself. He had Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne helping him out. But now, it’s Hope’s time to suit up and become a superhero in her own right. She becomes the Wasp, and she and Ant-Man team up to face what’s coming next. Better yet, they team up to fix a mistake from the past. There is someone who needs their help, and the duo will stop at nothing to save them. But this won’t be easy. The person is stuck in the quantum realm, a place that is incredibly difficult to get to. On top of that, there are people left and right gunning for the two of them for various reasons. Despite all the odds, Ant-Man and the Wasp make an incredible team, and they continue to press forward. The next time we see Ant-Man is in Avengers: Endgame. Before watching that, however, it’s imperative to watch Avengers: Infinity War to know what’s going on. 3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) The third installment in the Ant-Man trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania appears to have the highest stakes out of any Ant-Man movie. They’re not dealing with a greedy businessman like in the previous movies, instead, they come into conflict with one of the most dangerous people in the Marvel universe: Kang. At least, one version of Kang. To understand who Kang is, watching the Disney+ show, Loki is highly recommended. They set up Kang and tell you everything you need to know about him. Once you do, you’ll understand how much trouble Ant-Man and the Wasp are in. Quantumania won’t be out for a couple of months, so you have plenty of time to watch Loki and all of the Ant-Man movies in order. More in Entertainment: The Dark Knight Movies in Order The Avengers Movies in Order The New Godzilla Movies in Order Feature image source