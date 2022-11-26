5 Nintendo Switch Mario Games That Your Kids Are Sure to Love

The neat thing about Mario games is that they never have explicit content. The first game on this list is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game ever. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fighting game that features video game characters from many different franchises (most of these are Nintendo franchises).

When buying video games for your kids, it’s great to research to ensure the game you’re buying doesn’t have anything you don’t want your child exposed to.





The neat thing about Mario games is that they never have explicit content. Limarc Ambalina, HackerNoon’s VP of Editorial, once said:





“Parents can pretty much purchase any title from these franchises without batting an eye or reading about them beforehand.”





And that’s true. However, you still have to make sure that your kid will enjoy it. If you’re a parent, or just a relative in general, who’s looking for kid-friendly games that are still fun, you can’t go wrong with the games on this list.





Here are 5 Nintendo Switch Mario games that your children are sure to enjoy.

5 Nintendo Switch Mario Games That are Perfect for Your Kids

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Maker 2 Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/mario-kart-8-deluxe-nintendo-switch/5723304.p?skuId=5723304

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a racing game featuring Mario and his colorful cast of friends.

Drive underwater, fly through the sky, and go through treacherous land to reach the finish line.





Drive underwater, fly through the sky, and go through treacherous land to reach the finish line.





And the game is chock-full of different characters and race tracks. According to the game’s official website, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features 42 characters and 48 tracks. So, it will be a very long time until your children are bored.

2. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

https://wall.alphacoders.com/big.php?i=927337

But maybe racing games aren't what you're looking for. A game that is just as fun and competitive is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This is a fighting game that features video game characters from many different franchises (most of these are Nintendo franchises).





Although it is a fighting game and some characters have swords and guns, it’s not a game that would be described as violent.





The good thing about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is that it’s a great game regardless of your family size. The game can be played by multiple people, and it can also be played by just one. If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, you can even play online against other players.





Regardless of how you play it, it’s a fun experience nonetheless.

3. Super Mario Odyssey

https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/Super-Mario-Odyssey-1173332.html

If you’re specifically looking for a game that your child can play by themselves, Super Mario Odyssey is the perfect choice. Princess Peach has been captured by Bowser, so Mario travels the world to rescue her.





On his journey, he’ll meet new friends and see new places. Whether it’s a prehistoric land, a concrete jungle, or a beautiful forest, there are plenty of places to discover and adventures to be had.





But the best part of Super Mario Oddysey is the fact that you can control pretty much any character you want. Simply throw Mario’s hat on a character you want to control and voila.





Play as a Goomba, a fish, and even a T-rex. Just the fact that you can play as a dinosaur makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch Mario games to exist.

4. Super Mario Maker 2

https://www.gamestop.com/video-games/nintendo-switch/products/super-mario-maker-2/198234.html

But what if you’re looking for a game to stimulate your child’s creativity? Well, there are plenty of games that could do the job, but one of the best is Super Mario Maker 2.





This game gives players the ability to create, customize, and play their own Mario level. Basically, anything that you can dream of you can create in this game.





Make it as hard as possible by adding countless bad guys, or make it as chaotic as can be by adding a dozen different powerups; the power is in the player’s hands. The one caveat about this game is that it is better with a Nintendo Switch Online membership.





With this, it allows you to not only share your levels online, but you can play other people’s creations as well. It might seem like a fuss to have to buy an additional subscription to get the best out of this game, but Super Mario Maker 2 is worth it.

5. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mNWNYelWq0





So, this is technically cheating because this isn’t specifically a Mario game, but it’s close enough. Also, this game is so good that it warrants rule-breaking. Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a puzzle game that follows Captain Toad and Toadette as they collect stars and save the day.





The game is simple: solve the puzzles and get the star. However, that’s sometimes easier said than done. There are enemies in your way, mechanics to learn, and strategies to implement. But even with all that said, the game isn’t difficult.





Your children won’t be ripping their hair out due to frustration. It’s a challenging but fun game and it’s one of the best Nintendo Switch Mario games out there. Even if it technically doesn’t include Mario at all.

