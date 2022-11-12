Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Avengers Movies in Orderby@joseh
    2,265 reads

    The Avengers Movies in Order

    November 12th 2022
    3 min
    by @joseh 2,265 reads
    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has so many movies and tv shows that it can seem overwhelming. To make things easier, here are the Avengers movies in order. The first instance of Earth’s mightiest heroes coming together to save the world (or avenge it if they have to) The Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) are the last two of the films to come together. The movies always make a billion dollars every time, but this is nothing like they’ve ever faced.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Avengers Movies in Order
    #film#film-and-tv#marvel#mcu#movies
    Jose HackerNoon profile picture

    @joseh

    Jose

    About @joseh
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @JOSEH'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.
    react to story with heart

    The Avengers have always been pretty popular, but nobody could’ve predicted how massive their films would be. These movies make a billion dollars every time. Watching Marvel’s most iconic heroes join forces sounds too exciting to pass up.


    To those who haven’t stayed up-to-date with the films, it can be a bit confusing to try to join in on the fun. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has so many movies and tv shows that it can seem overwhelming. To make things easier, here are the Avengers movies in order.

    Avengers Movies in Order

    1. Marvel’s The Avengers
    2. Avengers: Age of Ultron
    3. Avengers: Infinity War
    4. Avengers: Endgame

    1. Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

    https://streamondemandathome.com/the-avengers-2012-marvel-dvd-blu-ray-vod-disney/avengers-2012/

    https://streamondemandathome.com/the-avengers-2012-marvel-dvd-blu-ray-vod-disney/avengers-2012/

    This is the first instance of Earth’s mightiest heroes coming together to save the world (or avenge it if they have to). The God of Mischief and Thor’s brother, Loki, is scheming up a plan to take over the planet with the help of the alien Chitauri army.


    All of these heroes have had to overcome their own obstacles in the past, but this is nothing like they’ve ever faced before. Making things worse is that this is the first time the majority of them are working together. Personalities and egos are bound to clash. They’ll have to move all that aside to defeat Loki.

    2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

    https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-age-of-ultron/76IUxY0rNHzt

    https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-age-of-ultron/76IUxY0rNHzt

    After taking down Loki, the Avengers are working like a well-oiled machine. But something is on the horizon that will change the team forever. One of Iron Man’s projects, Ultron, instantly becomes bad. Like immediately; he’s only alive for a few seconds and becomes evil.


    The reason he’s so dangerous is because his android body is impenetrable, but his real greatest weapon is his genius mind. On top of that, he has a seemingly endless robot army, and it’s not enough for the six original Avengers to come together. They’ll have to call on new and old allies to help them defeat Ultron.


    After this, it’s imperative that you watch Captain America: Civil War. Although it’s not officially an Avengers film, the team is heavily featured in it. Some events happen in that movie that has consequences in the following films.

    3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

    https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-infinity-war/1WEuZ7H6y39v

    https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-infinity-war/1WEuZ7H6y39v

    Everything in the MCU has been leading up to this. Throughout some of the films, there have been teasers about this; and in Avengers: Infinity War, it finally comes to fruition. Thanos, the Mad Titan, has been hatching an evil plan for a long time. He wants to kill half of the universe, but he can’t do that alone.


    He needs the six infinity stones because each stone has immense power. When put together, the user can do anything they want.


    But, because of what happened in Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers aren’t exactly a united front. So, can the broken Avengers stop Thanos?

    4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

    https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-endgame/aRbVJUb2h2Rf

    https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-endgame/aRbVJUb2h2Rf

    There’s not much that can be said about this film without spoiling it. But Avengers: Endgame is the second part of Infinity War. In fact, the movie was originally titled Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. Although the MCU is still going strong, Endgame was the end of an era.


    However, there are still more stories to be told and more Avengers films to be seen. Earlier this year, 2 new Avengers films were announced: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.


    These movies won’t be out for a while, so you have plenty of time to watch the Avengers movies in order.

    More in Entertainment:

    1. The Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies in Order of Release Date
    2. The Wolverine Movies in Order
    3. The New Godzilla Movies in Order

    Feature image source

    Jose HackerNoon profile picture
    by Jose @joseh.Entertainment writer. Loves games, movies, and comics. Also loves talking in the third person
    Read my stories

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Next Batman Game 'Gotham Knights' Release Date, Story, Gameplay
    Published at May 26, 2021 by joseh #batman
    Article Thumbnail
    AI Created the Story and Artwork for a Spider-Man and Daredevil NFT Game
    Published at Dec 25, 2022 by tanyog #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    Shaping the Future of Entertainment: Web3.0 and Play-to-Earn Games
    Published at Dec 12, 2022 by stylianoskampakis #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Every Doctor Strange Appearance in Order
    Published at Dec 10, 2022 by joseh #movies
    Article Thumbnail
    The Highest Grossing Movie of All Time Is Set to Release a Sequel
    Published at Dec 08, 2022 by valentineenedah #slogging
    Article Thumbnail
    All of the Ant Man Movies in Order
    Published at Dec 05, 2022 by joseh #marvel
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa