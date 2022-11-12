The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has so many movies and tv shows that it can seem overwhelming. To make things easier, here are the Avengers movies in order. The first instance of Earth’s mightiest heroes coming together to save the world (or avenge it if they have to) The Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) are the last two of the films to come together. The movies always make a billion dollars every time, but this is nothing like they’ve ever faced.

The Avengers have always been pretty popular, but nobody could’ve predicted how massive their films would be. These movies make a billion dollars every time. Watching Marvel’s most iconic heroes join forces sounds too exciting to pass up.





To those who haven’t stayed up-to-date with the films, it can be a bit confusing to try to join in on the fun. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has so many movies and tv shows that it can seem overwhelming. To make things easier, here are the Avengers movies in order.

Avengers Movies in Order

Marvel’s The Avengers Avengers: Age of Ultron Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame

1. Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

https://streamondemandathome.com/the-avengers-2012-marvel-dvd-blu-ray-vod-disney/avengers-2012/

This is the first instance of Earth’s mightiest heroes coming together to save the world (or avenge it if they have to). The God of Mischief and Thor’s brother, Loki, is scheming up a plan to take over the planet with the help of the alien Chitauri army.





All of these heroes have had to overcome their own obstacles in the past, but this is nothing like they’ve ever faced before. Making things worse is that this is the first time the majority of them are working together. Personalities and egos are bound to clash. They’ll have to move all that aside to defeat Loki.

2. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-age-of-ultron/76IUxY0rNHzt

After taking down Loki, the Avengers are working like a well-oiled machine. But something is on the horizon that will change the team forever. One of Iron Man’s projects, Ultron, instantly becomes bad. Like immediately; he’s only alive for a few seconds and becomes evil.





The reason he’s so dangerous is because his android body is impenetrable, but his real greatest weapon is his genius mind. On top of that, he has a seemingly endless robot army, and it’s not enough for the six original Avengers to come together. They’ll have to call on new and old allies to help them defeat Ultron.





After this, it’s imperative that you watch Captain America: Civil War. Although it’s not officially an Avengers film, the team is heavily featured in it. Some events happen in that movie that has consequences in the following films.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-infinity-war/1WEuZ7H6y39v

Everything in the MCU has been leading up to this. Throughout some of the films, there have been teasers about this; and in Avengers: Infinity War, it finally comes to fruition. Thanos, the Mad Titan, has been hatching an evil plan for a long time. He wants to kill half of the universe, but he can’t do that alone.





He needs the six infinity stones because each stone has immense power. When put together, the user can do anything they want.





But, because of what happened in Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers aren’t exactly a united front. So, can the broken Avengers stop Thanos?

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/marvel-studios-avengers-endgame/aRbVJUb2h2Rf

There’s not much that can be said about this film without spoiling it. But Avengers: Endgame is the second part of Infinity War. In fact, the movie was originally titled Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. Although the MCU is still going strong, Endgame was the end of an era.





However, there are still more stories to be told and more Avengers films to be seen. Earlier this year, 2 new Avengers films were announced: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.





These movies won’t be out for a while, so you have plenty of time to watch the Avengers movies in order.

More in Entertainment:

Feature image source