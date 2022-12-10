It’s only been a few years since Marvel’s most famous sorcerer made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but he’s quickly become a fan-favorite. His charisma, stylish looks, and awesome superpowers led to his meteoric rise. And things in the MCU always seem to shift and change, but it looks like Doctor Strange is here to stay for quite a while. If you’ve heard a lot about the character but never got a chance to watch any of his movies, here’s a quick guide to show you in what order to watch them. Here is every Doctor Strange appearance in order. Doctor Strange Appearances in Order Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 1. Doctor Strange (2016) The hero begins his journey in his self-titled movie. However, he didn’t start as a hero. Yes, he was an accomplished doctor who saved lives, but he was egotistical and full of himself. He was rich and considered one of the best in his profession; Doctor Strange’s life couldn’t have been any better. However, that all changes after a terrible accident. And, in a twist of fate, Doctor Strange finds himself in the company of sorcerers who agree to train him in their ways. Strange couldn’t have picked a worse time to become a sorcerer because things are heating up in the magical world, and he’s going to find himself smack dab in the middle of it. 2. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) After his harrowing adventure in Doctor Strange, the good doctor has his first encounter with an Avenger in Thor: Ragnarok. Don’t expect him to appear throughout the entire film; he’s only in it for a few minutes. However, his interaction with Thor and Loki is hilarious, and it’s one of the best parts of the movie. Thor needs Strange’s help locating his father, Odin, and Strange is more than willing to do so. In the grand scheme of Doctor Strange’s story arc, this appearance isn’t very important. You could not watch it, and it won’t hurt your understanding of the character. With that said, it is nice to see Strange interact with other characters within the MCU; which is something he does a lot in the following two movies. 3. Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame (2018 & 2019) These two movies could count as one because you can’t watch one without the other; they complete each other. Someone who plays a huge part in their story is our dear Doctor Strange. The genocidal maniac Thanos is trying to kill exactly 50% of the universe’s population, and the Avengers are the only ones that can stop him. Thanos needs the 6 Infinity Stones to achieve his goal, which gets Doctor Strange involved. That’s because he is the protector of the Time Stone. So, to protect it (and to save half of the universe), Strange joins forces with the Avengers. This doesn’t always go well because personalities clash, but they have to pull it together in order to beat Thanos. 4. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Doctor Strange is usually saving the day from different villainous threats, but this time, he’s saving it from a threat he created. Okay, it wasn’t his fault, but it was one of his spells that messed everything up. Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the entire world finds out that Peter Parker is the Spectacular Spider-Man. But it’s not only his life that gets turned upside down; it’s the lives of his friends and loved ones that get affected as well. To try to fix things, Peter turns to Doctor Strange for help. He agrees, but things immediately get out of control. As a consequence, villains from different worlds come gunning for him and Spider-Man. But it’s not all bad because they meet new allies as well. 5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) No Way Home was only the beginning of Strange’s multiverse experience. In his second movie, the doctor fully jumps in. After a stranger comes barging into his life, he realizes that only he can help them. Unfortunately, this puts him directly in the path of the strongest foe he’s ever faced. To face and defeat this threat, Strange will need the help of new and old friends alike. But not much should be said about this movie because it’s better to go in head first without knowing too much. Although Doctor Strange wasn’t the most well-known Marvel hero before the MCU, he has surely become one of the most favorite. Hopefully, this list of Doctor Strange appearances in order can help you start your journey into knowing more about the character. Who knows, he might end up becoming your favorite character as well. More in Entertainment: All of the Ant-Man Movies in Order The Dark Knight Movies in Order The Avengers Movies in Order Feature image source