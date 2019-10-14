Airbnb Home Screen UI Clone with React Native #1 : Setup UI

Discover, triage, and prioritize React errors in real-time
"react-native-gesture-handler": "^1.4.1",
"react-native-reanimated": "^1.3.0",
"react-navigation": "^4.0.10",
"react-navigation-tabs": "^2.5.5"
pod install
react-native run-ios
file.
Profile.js
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {View, Text, StyleSheet} from 'react-native';
class Profile extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text>Profile</Text>
</View>
);
}
}
export default Profile;
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
},
});
, we need to edit the class name to Explore.
Explore.js
, we need to edit the class name to Saved.
Saved.js
, we need to edit the class name to Edit.
Trip.js
, we need to edit the class name to Inbox.
Inbox.js
method provided by react-navigation-tabs. Hence, this method enables us to set up a bottom tab menu with all the screens that we created earlier.
createBottomTabNavigator
as shown in the code snippet below:
TabNavigator
import {createAppContainer} from 'react-navigation';
import {createBottomTabNavigator} from 'react-navigation-tabs';
import Explore from './screens/Explore';
import Saved from './screens/Saved';
import Inbox from './screens/Inbox';
import Trip from './screens/Trip';
const TabNavigator = createBottomTabNavigator({
Explore: {
screen: Explore,
},
Saved: {
screen: Saved,
},
Trip: {
screen: Trip,
},
Inbox: {
screen: Inbox,
},
Profile: {
screen: Inbox,
},
});
export default createAppContainer(TabNavigator);
with all the screens.
TabNavigator
yarn add react-native-vector-icons
to the XCode project manually. For the iOS platform, we need to follow this instruction from Apple and official readme from Github.
node_modules
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons'
object which will help us configure the navigator options. In the
navigationOptions
object, we can set the
navigationOptions
and
tabBarLabel
as shown in the code snippet below:
tabBarIcon
const TabNavigator = createBottomTabNavigator(
{
Explore: {
screen: Explore,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: "EXPLORE",
tabBarIcon: ({ tintColor }) => (
<Icon name="ios-search" color={tintColor} size={24} />
)
}
},
Saved: {
screen: Saved,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: "SAVED",
tabBarIcon: ({ tintColor }) => (
<Icon name="ios-heart" color={tintColor} size={24} />
)
}
},
Trip: {
screen: Trip,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: "TRIP",
tabBarIcon: ({ tintColor }) => (
<Image
source={require("./images/airbnb.png")}
style={{ height: 24, width: 24, tintColor: tintColor }}
/>
)
}
},
Inbox: {
screen: Inbox,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: "INBOX",
tabBarIcon: ({ tintColor }) => (
<Icon name="ios-chatboxes" color={tintColor} size={24} />
)
}
},
Profile: {
screen: Inbox,
navigationOptions: {
tabBarLabel: "PROFILE",
tabBarIcon: ({ tintColor }) => (
<Icon name="ios-person" color={tintColor} size={24} />
)
}
}
},
is color that we use to define the color for the menu. Here, we are going to set the
tintColor
and
activeTintColor
.
inactiveTintColor
as shown in the code snippet below:
createBottomTabNavigator
,
{
tabBarOptions: {
activeTintColor: "red",
inactiveTintColor: "grey",
style: {
backgroundColor: "white",
borderTopWidth: 0,
shadowOffset: { width: 5, height: 3 },
shadowColor: "black",
shadowOpacity: 0.5,
elevation: 5
}
}
}
component and Icon component to create the search bar with a search icon on the left side. Then, we need to wrap the Icon and
TextInput
components with a View component containing required styles.
TextInput
component in order to make the Search bar visible and well below the device status bar.
SafeAreaView
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View, TextInput, SafeAreaView } from "react-native";
import Icon from "react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons";
class Explore extends Component {
render() {
return (
<SafeAreaView style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: "white",
height: 80,
borderBottomWidth: 1,
borderBottomColor: "#dddddd"
}}
>
<Icon name="ios-search" size={20} style={{ marginRight: 10 }} />
<TextInput />
</View>
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
);
}
}
export default Explore;
component and to the View component wrapping the icon and search input in order to make it look more appealing.
TextInput
<View
style={{
backgroundColor: "white",
height: 80,
borderBottomWidth: 1,
borderBottomColor: "#dddddd"
}}
>
<View
style={{
flexDirection: "row",
padding: 10,
backgroundColor: "white",
marginHorizontal: 20,
shadowOffset: { width: 0, height: 0 },
shadowColor: "black",
shadowOpacity: 0.2
}}
>
<Icon name="ios-search" size={20} style={{ marginRight: 10 }} />
<TextInput
underlineColorAndroid="transparent"
placeholder="Try ChiangMai"
placeholderTextColor="grey"
style={{ flex: 1, fontWeight: "700", backgroundColor: "white" }}
/>
</View>
</View>
provided by react-navigation and set up the bottom tab menu. We also got step by step guide on how to set up a search bar at the top. We also learned how to set up different packages that help us create an app that mimics the Airbnb app. In the next part of this tutorial series, we will work on Horizontal ScrollView. So, Stay Tuned!!
BottomTabNavigator