Adding GIFs to Your React Native Application Using Giphy API

import React, {useState} from 'react';
import {View, TextInput, StyleSheet, FlatList, Image} from 'react-native';
// do not forget to add fresco animation to build.gradle
export default function App() {
const [gifs, setGifs] = useState([]);
const [term, updateTerm] = useState('');
async function fetchGifs() {
try {
const API_KEY = <API_KEY>;
const BASE_URL = 'http://api.giphy.com/v1/gifs/search';
const resJson = await fetch(`${BASE_URL}?api_key=${API_KEY}&q=${term}`);
const res = await resJson.json();
setGifs(res.data);
} catch (error) {
console.warn(error);
}
} /// add facebook fresco
function onEdit(newTerm) {
updateTerm(newTerm);
fetchGifs();
}
return (
<View style={styles.view}>
<TextInput
placeholder="Search Giphy"
placeholderTextColor='#fff'
style={styles.textInput}
onChangeText={(text) => onEdit(text)}
/>
<FlatList
data={gifs}
renderItem={({item}) => (
<Image
resizeMode='contain'
style={styles.image}
source={{uri: item.images.original.url}}
/>
)}
/>
</View>
);
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
view: {
flex: 1,
alignItems: 'center',
padding: 10,
backgroundColor: 'darkblue'
},
textInput: {
width: '100%',
height: 50,
color: 'white'
},
image: {
width: 300,
height: 150,
borderWidth: 3,
marginBottom: 5
},
});
implementation 'com.facebook.fresco:fresco:2.0.0'
implementation 'com.facebook.fresco:animated-gif:2.0.0'
http://api.giphy.com/v1/stickers/search
GIPHY Trending returns a list of the most relevant and engaging content each and every day. Our feed of trending content is continuously updated, so you always have the latest and greatest at your fingertips.
GIPHY Translate converts words and phrases to the perfect GIF or Sticker using GIPHY’s special sauce algorithm. This feature is best exhibited in GIPHY’s Slack integration.