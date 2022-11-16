Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Adding a Back Button to your React Navbarby@superflows
    361 reads

    Adding a Back Button to your React Navbar

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This article shows you how to add a back button to your react navbar. It shows you how to show / hide the back button, how to change its icon, how to handle the callback and then how to do further styling.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Adding a Back Button to your React Navbar
    #web-development#beginners#react
    Hrushi M HackerNoon profile picture

    @superflows

    Hrushi M

    Credibility

    react to story with heart


    Introduction

    This article shows you how to add a back button to your react navbar. It shows you how to show / hide the back button, how to change its icon, how to handle the callback and then how to do further styling.

    Prerequisites

    This article assumes that you have read the previous navbar tutorials. In case you haven't you will find a consolidated list in the reference links section. This article assumes that you have installed the Superflows library, have the default navigation bar up and running, have added your brand information, have also customised your menu, have added the search input, have configured the sign in button and have also understood how to insert user profile information into the navbar. This tutorial takes it forward from there.


    Step 1 - Display the Back Button

    By default, the menu button is shown and the back button is not shown. To show the back button, set the showBack prop to true. Please note that after the back button is displayed, the menu button is not shown. Only one of these two buttons can be shown at one time. Usually the back button on the navbar will be required on the inner screens, where the menu, search and sign in button may also not be required. You can remove them as well.


    function Apps(props) {

    return (
        <div>
            <div>
                <SfNav 
                  showBack={true} 
                  menu={[]} 
                  showSearch={false} 
                  showSignIn={false} 
                />
            </div>
        </div>
    );
}


    back.png

    back.png

    back_mobile.png

    back_mobile.png

    Step 2 - Change the Icon

    You can change the back icon by passing your own icon object to the backIcon prop. This example uses an icon from the React Bootstrap icon library. You can use any other icon library as well.

    import {ArrowLeft} from 'react-bootstrap-icons'



    function Apps(props) {

    return (
        <div>
            <div>
                <SfNav 
                  showBack={true} 
                  menu={[]} 
                  showSearch={false} 
                  showSignIn={false} 
                  backIcon={<ArrowLeft style={{paddingTop: '5px'}} />}
                />
            </div>
        </div>
    );
}


    back_icon.png

    back_icon.png

    back_icon_mobile.png

    back_icon_mobile.png

    Step 3 - Handle the Button Press Callback

    You can receive a callback after user presses the back button, after subscribing to the onBackPressed prop.


    function Apps(props) {

    return (
        <div>
            <div>
                <SfNav 
                  showBack={true} 
                  onBackPressed={() => {alert('back pressed');}} 
                  menu={[]} '    
                  showSearch={false} 
                  showSignIn={false} 
                />
            </div>
        </div>
    );
}

    Step 4 - Styling

    If you are interested in obtaining complete control over the look and feel, you already have it. You can completely override the base css properties of the back icon. An example is show below:


    function Apps(props) {

    return (
        <div>
            <div>
                <SfNav 
                  showBack={true} 
                  onBackPressed={() => {alert('back pressed');}} 
                  menu={[]} 
                  showSearch={false} 
                  showSignIn={false} 
                  stylesBack={{backgroundColor: 'black', color: 'white', padding: '0px', width: '20px', height: '20px', textAlign: 'center', lineHeight: '1.1', borderRadius: '10px', marginRight: '10px'}} 
                  />
            </div>
        </div>
    );
}


    back_style.png

    back_style.png

    back_style_mobile.png

    back_style_mobile.png

    Reference Links

    Documentation

    This link

    Example Project For This Tutorial

    This link

    Previous Tutorials of Navbar

    YouTube Channel

    This link

    Discord Community

    This link

    Example Projects Collection

    This link

    Video Tutorial

    Further Reading

    You have already seen how to get started with the navigation bar, how to insert brand information into it, how to customise the menu and now, how to configure the search input, how to use the sign in button, how to insert profile information into it and now, how to add a back button.

    Conclusion

    This article shows you how to add back button into your react navigation bar, how to change the back icon, how to handle its callback and how to style it.


    Also published here.


    Hrushi M HackerNoon profile picture
    by Hrushi M @superflows.Chief Developer of Superflows.dev, write development & experiences, past CEO of a software consulting firm for 10 years
    Read my stories

    Get started with this writing template

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How to Add an Announcement Banner to your React Navbar
    Published at Dec 03, 2022 by superflows #react
    Article Thumbnail
    Using ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend: A Guide
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by wunderstef #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Debug Streams and Collections
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by shai.almog #debugging
    Article Thumbnail
    🏅year in Review: Tools That Helped my Productivity as a Software Engineer
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by devgrowth #productivity
    Article Thumbnail
    What is Secure SDLC
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by asdx #sdlc
    Article Thumbnail
    How the MVP Concept Makes Companies Rethink Their Business Models
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by andrewnazarenko #mvp
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa