Adding a 'Sign In' Button to your React Navbar

Introduction This article shows you how to implement the sign in button in the react navigation bar. It shows you how to configure the sign in button input, show / hide it, set its caption, listen to the callback and then how to style it. Prerequisites This article assumes that you have read the previous navbar tutorials. In case you haven't you will find a consolidated list in the reference links section. This article assumes that you have installed the Superflows library, have the default navigation bar up and running, have added your brand information, have also customised your menu and have also added the search input. This tutorial takes it forward from there. Step 1 - Show / Hide the Sign In Button The navigation bar comes with an in-built sign in button, which is visible by default. To explicitly show it, set the showSignIn prop to true, as shown: return (\n <div>\n <SfNav showSignIn={true}/>\n </div>\n); It renders as follows: To hide it, set the showSignIn prop to false, as shown: return (\n <div>\n <SfNav showSignIn={false}/>\n </div>\n); It renders as follows: Step 2 - Set the Sign In Button Caption To change the sign in button caption, set the signInCaption prop to the appropriate string value, as shown: return (\n <div>\n <SfNav signInCaption="Log In" />\n </div>\n); It renders as follows: Step 3 - Handle the Callback The navigation bar returns a callback if the user presses the sign in button. You can subscribe to this callback by subscribing to the onSignInPressed prop, as shown: return (\n <div>\n <SfNav onSignInPressed={() => {alert('Sign In Pressed!')}}/>\n </div>\n); Step 4 - Styling You can then customise the look and feel, by using inline css or by class names. The Superflows navigation bar exposes props that facilitate customisation. An example is shown below: return (\n <div>\n <SfNav \n stylesSignIn={{backgroundColor: 'black', color: 'white', border: 'solid 1px gray'}}\n />\n </div>\n); It renders as follows: Reference Links Documentation This link Example Project For This Tutorial This link Previous Tutorials of Navbar T1: Getting Started With Navbar T2: Insert Brand Info T3: Customise Menu T4: Add Search Functionality YouTube Channel This link Discord Community This link Example Projects Collection This link Video Tutorial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zs8TgAlDgJo?embedable=true