Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    A Technical Perspective on Net Neutralityby@netneutrality
    424 reads
    424 reads

    A Technical Perspective on Net Neutrality

    by Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! 3mApril 4th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper provides a technical perspective on Net Neutrality, discussing Internet fundamentals, the role of ISPs, and government regulation. It explores how existing Internet economics are based on usage and advocates for legislation to regulate ISPs regarding Net Neutrality in the United States.
    featured image - A Technical Perspective on Net Neutrality
    Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    Authors:

    (1) William P. Wagner IV, Claremont Graduate University.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Definition of Key Terms

    Fundamentals of Internet Operation

    Encapsulation

    Usage-Based Economic Models

    Net Neutrality

    Legal History

    Researcher Conclusions

    Areas for Further Exploration & References

    Abstract

    This paper serves as a brief technical examination of Net Neutrality and the Internet fundamentals relevant to the discussion. This document seeks to provide sufficient technical perspective that it may inform the political and economic debate surrounding the issue in the United States. Further, this research demonstrates that existing Internet economics are based strictly on usage, and that this model can account for all uses. Finally, I will argue that there should be some legislation and regulation of ISPs with regard to Net Neutrality in the U.S.


    Keywords - Net Neutrality, Internet, ISP, Provider, Government Regulation

    1. Introduction

    Net Neutrality has been in the news over the last decade as a topic of political, economic, and civil rights consideration in the United States [1][2][3]. As documented in the rest of this paper, The U.S. Government as well as those of other nations [4], state and local governments, the national private networks that make up the Internet backbone, and major technology and content providers are all engaged in an active push-pull to define internet standards that protect innovation, corporate interests, and consumer needs.


    The Internet is fundamental to success in the modern world [5]. Communities, law enforcement, hospitals, militaries, corporations, and individuals with a certain level of access to the internet are all demonstrably better equipped for success in the current United States and globally.


    In 1996, in section 230(b) of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, Congress describes its national Internet policy. Specifically, Congress states that it is the policy of the United States “to preserve the vibrant and competitive free market that presently exists for the Internet” [6] and “to promote the continued development of the Internet [7].”


    Because of this need, it has become desirable for infrastructure planning and budgeting to define minimum standards. What those minimum standards are and what mechanism should regulate them is the first piece of the Net Neutrality debate. Proponents of Net Neutrality want legislation that prevents ISPs from restricting or prioritizing traffic – known as “fast lanes” – claiming this will stifle freemarket innovation, investment, expansion, and user choice along the “Edge” of the Internet. Opponents of Net Neutrality claim the legislation will stifle freemarket innovation and expansion by ISPs.


    Figure 1.Government, ISP and Consumer Relationships


    As illustrated in fig.1, the consumer’s interests are protected through a combination of free enterprise and legislation, so this paper explores any relevant technical considerations and existing protocols, before moving to the economic models, then finally the legal fight in the courts.


    This research paper demonstrates how all Internet traffic uses a process known as Encapsulation to achieve complete separation between the content/application developers, and the hardware/networking engineers.


    Finally, this paper explains how the current economic model, based strictly on usage, accounts for all internet traffic down to the smallest possible unit of measure – a single bit.


    It is beyond the scope of this paper to fully explore the socio-political and economic ramifications of any changes to the current system such as supply-side assistance that would encourage network expansion vs. demand-side stimulus to reduce consumer cost, however this researcher will provide some legal history and make some observations on the current state of the political and legal debate.


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! HackerNoon profile picture
    Net Neutrality: Unbiased Internet Access for All! @netneutrality
    At NetNeutrality.Tech we treat all data on the Internet the same way and all users have equal access to online content.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmedia #net-neutrality #isp #internet-governance #internet-censorship #internet-economics #internet-regulation #government-regulation-for-isp #hackernoon-top-story

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanesehackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-trTurkish

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Coffee-web
    Boorghani

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Challenges in Net Neutrality Violation Detection: A Case Study of Wehe Tool and Improvements
    by netneutrality
    Jan 20, 1970
    #net-neutrality
    Article Thumbnail
    How To Actually Benefit From An Accelerator As A Digital Tech Startup
    by akhasirdz
    Jan 20, 1970
    #startup
    Article Thumbnail
    Lost In Thoughts
    by benoitmalige
    Jan 20, 1970
    #the-simulation-strategists
    Article Thumbnail
    11 Key Design Patterns: An Essential Guide
    by ssukhpinder
    Jan 20, 1970
    #design-patterns
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build Real-World AI Workflows With AutoGen: Step-by-Step Guide
    by yourtechbud
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas