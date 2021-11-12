A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity

1,165 reads

Solidity is an object-oriented programming language for writing smart contracts. It is used for implementing smart contracts on various blockchain platforms, most notably, Ethereum. We define the requirements of a contract as code, compile it and let it run on the blockchain. The Smart Contract is almost the same as a normal written contract between you and a phone seller. The smart contract is watching that the contract partners fulfill their job. Let's go this through, step by step. We are going to write our first contract.