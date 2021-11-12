Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity by@xamhans

A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Solidity is an object-oriented programming language for writing smart contracts. It is used for implementing smart contracts on various blockchain platforms, most notably, Ethereum. We define the requirements of a contract as code, compile it and let it run on the blockchain. The Smart Contract is almost the same as a normal written contract between you and a phone seller. The smart contract is watching that the contract partners fulfill their job. Let's go this through, step by step. We are going to write our first contract.
image
Johannes Müller Hacker Noon profile picture

@xamhans
Johannes Müller

web dev by passion

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
8 Basic Blockchain Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know by @xamhans
#blockchain-technology
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#smart-contracts#solidity#ethereum#no-need-for-middlemen#smart-contracts-solidity#ethereum-virtual-machine#blockchain-development#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading