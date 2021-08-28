Starship Transformer: Launch And Land Anywhere Even In Wind

751 reads

The moment SpaceX mastered rocket engine vectoring all kinds of new design possibilities suddenly opened. Could we then suddenly launch fly and land anywhere even at sea not needing a lengthy cranky FAA permissions near crowded areas? We could then launch or land in much harsher weather even with strong winds? We would then get rid of expensive static launch towers on Earth, the Moon, or Mars? We will be sitting ducks a lot of the time with tall sticks. There is no Sci-Fi. Just predictions.