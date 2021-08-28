Search icon
Starship Transformer: Launch And Land Anywhere Even In Wind

Starship Transformer: Launch And Land Anywhere Even In Wind

The moment SpaceX mastered rocket engine vectoring all kinds of new design possibilities suddenly opened. Could we then suddenly launch fly and land anywhere even at sea not needing a lengthy cranky FAA permissions near crowded areas? We could then launch or land in much harsher weather even with strong winds? We would then get rid of expensive static launch towers on Earth, the Moon, or Mars? We will be sitting ducks a lot of the time with tall sticks. There is no Sci-Fi. Just predictions.
Ladislav Nevery Hacker Noon profile picture

@neuralll
Ladislav Nevery

My code blocks zero-day exploits on hundreds of millions of computers. Always hoping to make the world a better place.

Subject Matter
