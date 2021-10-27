A Quick Start Guide For MariaDB

OK, we all know that there are a ton of database options out there these days. [Relational (SQL)](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relational_database), [NoSQL](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NoSQL), [Distributed SQL (NewSQL)](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distributed_SQL). And that’s really just the tip of the iceberg. Choosing a new database is likely one of the most important architectural decisions that go into creating or integrating into a new solution or application.\n\n\\\nThe reasons for choosing a database can be everything from extremely simple to pretty damn complex, but, ultimately, it all boils down to the type of data workload you’re looking to handle. But that’s not something I’m going to get into, because that’s the kind of research you can certainly go off and do on your own.\n\n\\\nInstead, in this article, I want to focus on the quickest way you can go from nothing to having a local instance of a [MariaDB](https://mariadb.com/) database up, running and ready to use so you can start checking things out, using a [Docker container](https://www.docker.com/resources/what-container), for yourself.\n\n\\\nOK, let’s get into it.\n\n## Step 1 - Install Docker\n\nNow, unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past several years I'm willing to bet you’ve at least heard of [Docker](https://www.docker.com/), or, at the very least, the concept of containerization. And, if not, no biggie check [this](https://www.docker.com/resources/what-container) out if you’re curious.\n\n\\\nEither way, the good news is that using [Docker]() on your local machine is incredibly easy. Just [download and install Docker Desktop.](https://www.docker.com/get-started)\n\n## Step 2 - Start a MariaDB Docker Container\n\nOnce you’ve successfully installed Docker on your machine, you’re ready to pull the MariaDB image and spin up a container (which will contain a MariaDB database instance).\n\n\\\nFor this, you’re going to use the [Official MariaDB Docker Image](https://hub.docker.com/_/mariadb) hosted at <https://hub.docker.com>.\n\n\\\nOpen up a new terminal window and execute the following command.\n\n\\\n`$ docker run -p 127.0.0.1:3306:3306 --name mdb -e MARIADB_ROOT_PASSWORD=Password123! -d mariadb:latest`\n\n\\\nThe previous statement will pull down the latest version of the Official MariaDB image and spin up a new container on localhost (`127.0.0.1`), exposing port `3306` and allow you to connect using the root `user` with password `Password123!`.\n\n\\\n**Hint:** I guess this is something like Step 2-b, but you can confirm that the docker run command has successfully pulled the MariaDB Image and spun up a container by executing `docker ps`, which will show you all of the containers currently running.\n\n## Step 3 - Connect to MariaDB\n\nLastly, you don’t need to install anything else to start using MariaDB. While you certainly can use other types of clients or tools to connect to and communicate with a MariaDB database, for this brief walkthrough you don't have to worry about any of that. Everything you need you already have. Just use the `mariadb` command-line client that’s included within the MariaDB Docker container.\n\n\\\nExecute the following to connect to MariaDB using the command-line client.\n\n`$ docker exec -it mdb mariadb --user root -p Password123!`\n\n\\\nWhich should result in something like the following:\n\n\\\n`Welcome to the MariaDB monitor. Commands end with ; or \\g. Your MariaDB connection id is 4 Server version: 10.6.3-MariaDB-1:10.6.3+maria~focal mariadb.org binary distribution`\n\n`Copyright (c) 2000, 2018, Oracle, MariaDB Corporation Ab and others.`\n\n`Type 'help;' or '\\h' for help. Type '\\c' to clear the current input statement.`\n\n`MariaDB [(none)]>`\n\n\\\nAnd that’s it! That’s all you need to connect to and start using (querying) MariaDB.\n\n\\\nHappy coding, friends!\n\n\\\n*First Published [here](https://dev.to/probablyrealrob/get-started-with-mariadb-in-3-steps-jhd)*