Hybrid Data Models: How To Have Your JSON Cake and Eat MariaDB Too

I’m willing to bet that if you’re reading this article you’ve at least heard of [MariaDB](https://www.mariadb.com). Heck, maybe you’ve even used it at some point. But, if not, I *highly recommend* that you give it a quick glance as, at the highest level, it’s a pretty solid, free (yea, **free**) open-source database solution that you can use for anything from some lightweight tinkering to supporting fully-fledged, production-grade applications.\n\n\\\n\n:::info\nTo get started with MariaDB, just in case you want to follow along with the samples in this article, you can [download it directly from the website](https://mariadb.com/downloads/), start a service using their [database-as-a-service offering SkySQL](https://mariadb.com/skyview/) or spin up a container from the [official MariaDB Docker image](https://hub.docker.com/_/mariadb).\n\n:::\n\n\\\nIn the beginning, and at its core, MariaDB is a [relational database management system](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Relational_database), or RDBMS for short, but diving deeper into its capabilities you’ll quickly discover that it's more than that.\n\n\\\n**Much, much more.**\n\n\\\nOne of those capabilities is its ability to handle [JavaScript Object Notation (JSON)](https://www.json.org/) formatted data, completely free and out-of-the-box. OK, but why is that important? Well, in the context of databases, JSON has often been thought of as something you’d use with NoSQL solutions. And that makes sense as one of the problems the “NoSQL Revolution” set out to solve was flexibility, or having the ability to create, update and remove data and the structures they're housed in without having to modify things like those pesky [relational database schemas](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Database_schema).\n\n\\\n\\\n ![Structured vs. Semi-structured data](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-8a2b35ol.png)\n\n\\\nKeying off of the success that NoSQL solutions have been able to achieve by using semi-structured data in that time, over the past few years JSON integrations have made their way into the *relational world*. And for good reason. The ability to store JSON documents within a relational database allows you to create hybrid data models, containing both structured and semi-structured data, and enjoy all of the benefits of JSON without having to sacrifice the advantages of relational databases (e.g. SQL and all things data integrity).\n\n\\\n> Keying off of the success that NoSQL solutions have been able to achieve by using semi-structured data in that time, over the past few years JSON integrations have made their way into the relational world\\*.\\*\n\n\\\nOK, enough of this “setting the stage” b’niss. Let’s check out some of the JSON functionality that’s available in MariaDB and how you can use it. I say some because MariaDB contains a large amount of JSON functionality. In fact, too much to cover in just a single blog post. However, we can certainly hit the high points, which should give you the foundation you need to dive even deeper.\n\n## Structured Data + Semi-Structured Data\n\nThere are a multitude of use cases where it may make sense to combine structured and semi-structured data. That’s just the world of software development for ya. However, I’ve always found it easiest to consume new technologies by focusing on a simple, (hopefully) relatable use case that you can then use to get your own creative juices flowing.\n\n\\\nTo help walk-through the JSON capabilities that are available within MariaDB I’m going to be using a hypothetical application. This application will only contain one table, called *locations*, that will store, yep, you guessed it, locations. Simple enough, right?\n\n\\\nWe won’t be using any kind of front-end management, but imagine that the locations could be represented on some kind of map like the following.\n\n\\\n ![Using location data to place points of interest on a map](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-dl4f35ha.png)\n\nFrom the simplest standpoint, geographic locations, no matter the type, contain foundational information such as the name, type, longitude and latitude. But, depending on the type, each location could have different details.\n\n\\\n ![Structured and semi-structured data in the same table](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-ub5935z4.png)\n\n### Table Creation\n\nUsing JSON within MariaDB is as easy as enabling the ability to store JSON data within a table. In fact, the SQL used to create a new location table should look very familiar.\n\n\\\n```sql\nCREATE TABLE locations (\n id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,\n name VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, \n type CHAR(1) NOT NULL,\n latitude DECIMAL(9,6) NOT NULL,\n longitude DECIMAL(9,6) NOT NULL,\n attr JSON, \n PRIMARY KEY (id)\n);\n```\n\n\\\nNote that the *attr* column included within the locations table is defined with a JSON data type. More specifically the column is using a JSON alias data type. That means there’s no actual JSON data type, but, instead, the JSON specified data type is converted into an existing data type within MariaDB.\n\n\\\n> …there’s no actual JSON data type, but, instead, the JSON specified data type is converted into an existing data type within MariaDB.\n\n\\\nTaking a closer look, we can use the `SHOW CREATE` query to inspect the details of what’s actually been created.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSHOW CREATE TABLE locations;\n```\n\n\\\nExecuting the previous statement will yield the following result.\n\n\\\n```sql\nCREATE TABLE locations (\n id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,\n name VARCHAR(100) NOT NULL, \n type CHAR(1) NOT NULL,\n latitude DECIMAL(9,6) NOT NULL,\n longitude DECIMAL(9,6) NOT NULL,\n attr LONGTEXT CHARACTER SET utf8mb4 COLLATE utf8mb4_bin DEFAULT NULL \n CHECK (JSON_VALID(`attr`)\n \tPRIMARY KEY (id)\n);\n```\n\n\\\nNotice that the data type for the *attr* column is `LONGTEXT`. Beyond that you’ll see that there are a few constraints added to the field for the character set and collation. Most importantly, however, is the `CHECK` constraint, which indicates a function that will be executed when the data in *attr* has been modified, either through insertion or updating.\n\n\\\nThe [JSON_VALID()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_valid/) function is a predefined function that serves to receive JSON data (in the form of a string) and validate whether or not it’s valid. Valid meaning properly formed JSON data.\n\n\\\n ![Using the JSON_VALID to validate JSON data before storing it](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-asab35sa.png)\n\n### Inserting Data\n\nThe JSON data that you insert is contained within quotes, just like any other string-based information you’d insert. The only difference is that the string must be **valid JSON**.\n\n\\\n```sql\nINSERT INTO locations (type, name, latitude, longitude, attr) VALUES \n ('R', 'Lou Malnatis', 42.0021628, -87.7255662,\n '{"details": {"foodType": "Pizza", "menu": "https://www.loumalnatis.com/our-menu"}, \n \t"favorites": [{"description": "Pepperoni deep dish", "price": 18.75}, \n{"description": "The Lou", "price": 24.75}]}');\n```\n\n\\\nNote that you can specify different JSON data, with completely different structures, within the insert to the same table. Which makes sense, of course, because that’s the entire point!\n\n\\\n```sql\nINSERT INTO locations (type, name, latitude, longitude, attr) VALUES \n ('A', 'Cloud Gate', 41.8826572, -87.6233039, \n'{"category": "Landmark", "lastVisitDate": "11/10/2019"}');\n```\n\n\\\n> …you can specify different JSON data, with completely different structures, within the insert to the same table.\n\n## Querying JSON Data\n\nYou’ve probably picked up on it by now but managing JSON data within MariaDB really boils down to using *predefined* functions. For the rest of this article we’ll be taking a look at several of the functions that are available to you.\n\n### Reading Scalar Data\n\nThe [JSON_VALUE()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_value/) function returns a JSON scalar value from the specified path in the *specified data*. In the following example I’ve used the *attr* column as the “specified data”, but note that the JSON supplied to the function could just as well be a *raw string of JSON data*.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT name, latitude, longitude, \n JSON_VALUE(attr, '$.details.foodType') AS food_type\nFROM locations\nWHERE type = 'R';\n```\n\n\\\nWhich, depending on the data previously inserted into the locations table, could yield a result similar to the following.\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-2tdy35nh.png)And if you’re wondering “what about handling null/non-existent values?”, because, due to the nature and, really, the purpose of semi-structured, that’s kind of the point. Yep, the `JSON_VALUE()` function handles that.\n\n\\\n> What about handling null/non-existent values? …Yep\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-rmep35ke.png)\n\n\n:::info\nThis whole query then displaying the tabular results type flow is something I’ll keep going with throughout this article. Just a heads up!\n\n:::\n\n\\\nYou’re also not limited to using the JSON functions strictly as part of the `SELECT` clause. You can just as easily use them within the filtering portions.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT id, name, latitude, longitude\nFROM locations\nWHERE type = 'S' AND\n JSON_VALUE(attr, '$.details.yearOpened') = 1924;\n```\n\n\\\n### Reading Object Data\n\nThe [JSON_QUERY()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_query/) function accepts JSON data and a JSON path and returns JSON data. The difference between `JSON_VALUE()` and `JSON_QUERY()` is that `JSON_QUERY()` returns entire JSON object data.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT name, description, \n JSON_QUERY(attr, '$.details') AS details\nFROM locations\nWHERE type = 'R'\n```\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-8iil356n.png)\n\nThe `JSON_QUERY()` function can also return arrays.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT name, description, \n JSON_QUERY(attr, '$.teams') AS home_teams\nFROM locations\nWHERE type = 'S';\n```\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-8jjc3573.png)\n\n### Creating Indexes\n\nAt this point you may be wondering with all this querying going on, what about being able to create (performance enhancing) indexes? Is that even possible? You’re damn right it is!\n\n\\\nIt all starts with the creation of a [virtual column](https://mariadb.com/resources/blog/putting-virtual-columns-to-good-use/).\n\n\\\n```sql\nALTER TABLE locations ADD COLUMN \n food_type VARCHAR(25) AS (JSON_VALUE(attr, '$.details.foodType')) VIRTUAL;\n```\n\n\\\nThen you can use the virtual column, in combination with other virtual or persistent columns, to create a new index.\n\n\\\n```sql\nCREATE INDEX foodtypes ON locations(food_type);\n```\n\n\\\n## Modifying JSON Data\n\nAs you know, *reading* data is really only half the battle. To really get the value out of being able to store JSON data within a relational database you also need to be able to modify, or write, it. Luckily, MariaDB provides a bunch of functionality for this as well.\n\n\\\n### Inserting Fields\n\nThe [JSON_INSERT()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_insert/) function returns JSON data created by inserting one or more path/value pairs to JSON data.\n\n\\\n```sql\nUPDATE locations\nSET attr = JSON_INSERT(attr,'$.nickname','The Bean')\nWHERE id = 8;\n```\n\n\\\n### Inserting Arrays\n\nYou can also create new arrays using the [JSON_ARRAY()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_array/) function. Then, within the `JSON_INSERT()` function, the new array can be inserted into the specified JSON data (in this case the *attr* field).\n\n\\\n```sql\nUPDATE locations\n SET attr = JSON_INSERT(attr, \n '$.foodTypes', \n JSON_ARRAY('Asian', 'Mexican'))\nWHERE id = 1;\n```\n\n\\\n### Adding Array Elements\n\nUsing the [JSON_ARRAY_APPEND()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_array_append/) function you can modify an existing array by adding one or more elements.\n\n\\\n```sql\nUPDATE locations\n SET attr = JSON_ARRAY_APPEND(attr, \n '$.foodTypes', 'German’)\nWHERE id = 1;\n```\n\n\\\n### Removing Array Elements\n\nThe [JSON_REMOVE()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_remove/) can be used to remove an array element, specified by index.\n\n\\\n```sql\nUPDATE locations\n SET attr = JSON_REMOVE(attr, \n '$.foodTypes[2]')\nWHERE id = 1;\n```\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\nThe `JSON_REMOVE()` function is so powerful that it can be used to return a resulting JSON document after removing any JSON data (i.e. array element, object, etc.) at the specified path(s) from JSON data.\n\n:::\n\n\\\n## Hybrid Data Querying\n\nIt may be the case that you want to create JSON data from structured data. For that you can use the [JSON_OBJECT()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_object/) function.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT \nJSON_OBJECT('name', name, 'latitude', latitude, 'longitude', longitude) AS data\nFROM locations\nWHERE type = 'S';\n```\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-lmr335pn.png)\n\n### Merging Data\n\nYou can merge the data returned from the `JSON_OBJECT()` function and merge it with existing JSON data by using the [JSON_MERGE()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_merge/) function. Notice below that you can create an entirely new JSON object, using the `JSON_OBJECT()` function, and then use the `JSON_MERGE()` function to combine, or merge, it with the value of the *attr* field.\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT \n JSON_MERGE(\n JSON_OBJECT(\n 'name', name, \n 'latitude', latitude,\n 'Longitude', longitude), \n attr) AS data\nFROM locations\nWHERE type = 'R';\n```\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-k1sn35j5.png)\n\n### JSON to Tabular Data\n\nIn MariaDB 10.6, currently the latest version, the [JSON_TABLE()](https://mariadb.com/kb/en/json_table/) function was added. This new function enables you to transform JSON data directly into tabular format, which can even be used directly within a `FROM` clause to join to other tables (or tabular data).\n\n\\\n```sql\nSELECT l.name, d.food_type, d.menu\nFROM\n\tlocations AS l,\nJSON_TABLE(l.attr,\n\t\t ‘$’ COLUMNS(\n\t\t food_type VARCHAR(25) PATH ‘$.foodType’,\n\t\t menu VARCHAR(200) PATH ‘$.menu’)\n ) AS d\nWHERE id = 2;\n```\n\n\\\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-mgtz35x6.png)\n\n\n:::tip\nYou can find a more detailed article on the new `JSON_TABLE()` function [here](https://mariadb.com/resources/blog/introducing-json-tables/)!\n\n:::\n\n\\\n## Enforcing Data Integrity\n\nLastly, I’d like to touch on the ability you have to be able to enforce data integrity within JSON data that exists within MariaDB. In more plain English that means that you have the ability to create constraints, or requirements, for the types of JSON that is allowed to exist within your tables.\n\n\\\nBelow is an example of how you can create a new `CONSTRAINT`, in this case named `check_attr`, that specifies that for each location of type ‘S’ the JSON data within it has to fit particular criteria. Namely you can control things like the data types for properties or values, whether a property must exist, and even the length of the values within a specified property. This is all accomplished using the JSON functions within MariaDB. As you can see it’s extremely flexible and powerful.\n\n\\\n```sql\nALTER TABLE locations ADD CONSTRAINT check_attr\n CHECK(\n type != 'S' OR (type = 'S' AND \n JSON_TYPE(JSON_QUERY(attr, '$.details')) = 'OBJECT' AND\n JSON_TYPE(JSON_QUERY(attr, '$.details.events')) = 'ARRAY' AND\n JSON_TYPE(JSON_VALUE(attr, '$.details.yearOpened')) = 'INTEGER' AND\n JSON_TYPE(JSON_VALUE(attr, '$.details.capacity')) = 'INTEGER' AND\n JSON_EXISTS(attr, '$.details.yearOpened') = 1 AND\n JSON_EXISTS(attr, '$.details.capacity') = 1 AND\n JSON_LENGTH(JSON_QUERY(attr, '$.details.events')) > 0));\n```\n\n\\\n## Next Steps\n\nThanks so much for reading this article on how you can combine the power of [MariaDB](https://www.mariadb.com) with the flexibility of JSON. We were really only able to scratch the surface of what’s available within MariaDB.\n\n\\\n ![The full list of JSON functions currently available within MariaDB.](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/gsw7B04U0yPHQTIT0Z29jKY2Yy63-plwb35v6.png)\n\nUltimately, we all learn in different ways. If you’d like to learn even more about the JSON functionality that’s available, and how you can start creating hybrid data models using MariaDB, please check out the following resources I’ve also put together.\n\n\\\n* [(Webinar) Hybrid data model best practices: JSON + Relational](https://go.mariadb.com/21Q3-WBN-GLBL-OSSG-JSON-Hybrid-Data-Models-2021-06-15_Registration-LP.html)\n\n\\\n* [Sample web application (react.js front-end, node.js back-end) for tracking locations](https://github.com/mariadb-corporation/dev-example-places)\n\n \\\n* [Sample code for using JSON functions within MariaDB](https://github.com/mariadb-corporation/dev-example-json)\n\nAnd if you have any questions, comments or suggestions please feel free to reach out to me at [robh@mariadb.com](mailto:robh@mariadb.com) or [@probablyrealrob on Twitter.](https://twitter.com/probablyrealrob)\n\n\\\n\n:::tip\n**Reminder:** To get started with MariaDB (completely for free) you can [download it directly](https://mariadb.com/downloads/), start a service using their [database-as-a-service offering SkySQL](https://mariadb.com/skyview/) or spin up a container from their [Docker image](https://hub.docker.com/_/mariadb).\n\n:::\n\n\\\nHappy coding!