14 Open Source SQL Parsers

413 reads

Query history of a data warehouse is a rich source of information to glean how data is used in your organization. Many aspects of data observability can be tracked by analyzing query history. These statistics also help to automate common data engineering tasks like Backup and Disaster Recovery. There isn’t one SQL parser for dialects of all popular databases and data warehouses. There are multiple projects that maintain parsers for popular open-source databases like Postgres and MySQL. For commercial databases, the only option is to reverse engineer the complete grammar.