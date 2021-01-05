A Look at the Top Questions for a System Design Interview at Facebook

Hi Everyone, we have spent multiple hours browsing through many websites like LeetCode, Glassdoor, CareerCup, etc. to find the most frequent Facebook system design interview questions.
Due to the sheer volume of content, we have summarized the top questions with their explanation in a two-part video series so that we can share it with a large audience and everyone can benefit from it 🙂
We hope that this video and the resources in its description box will help you in your journey in preparing and succeeding in the system design interviews at companies like Facebook, Google, etc.
This 45-minute round is also known as the Pirate Interview round at Facebook.
In this round, you have to show off your design skills. The system design questions asked are typically more open-ended and rarely require coding. Most time spent discussing and drawing on the whiteboard.
The purpose of the interview is to assess the candidate's ability to solve a non-trivial system design problem. Thus, the interviewer will ask you a broad design problem and evaluate your solution.
Facebook provides a search bar at the top of its page to enable its users to search posts, statuses, videos, and other forms of content posted by their friends and the pages they follow. In this question,
Develop a service to enable the users to search the statuses posted on Facebook by their friends and followed pages.
Consider that these statuses will only contain text for this particular question.