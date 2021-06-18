How to Prepare for the Facebook Behavioral Interview

Creating Software Engineering Interview tutorials
Before we discuss this question, let us recap what the Behavioral Interview Round at Facebook is.
For Software Engineers, the behavioral interview is actually part behavioral and part coding. The coding part is a shorter version of the usual coding interviews and is included to supplement the other two coding interviews to get an additional coding signal.
Now, let us review how to effectively answer the question on Managing Conflicting Priorities in the interview.
Video Explanation with Evaluation Criteria, Response Framework, Tips & Tricks, and a Special Case of "Never Had Conflicting Priorities".
Time management is a crucial part of everyone's career.
Interviewers often ask candidates to tell about a time when they had to manage conflicting or shifting priorities at their workplace.
Evaluation Criteria
Everyone deals with conflicting priorities and shifting deadlines in their jobs.
Response Framework
Our advice is to pick a compelling and honest story that can articulate a real-life experience where you had to manage conflicting priorities and shifting deadlines at your workplace.
Describe the situation, the events that occurred, and explain how the priorities shifted while working on a particular project. It can be that your manager or coworker might hand you a last-minute request that is of higher importance or something genuinely urgent comes up for which you had to drop everything else.
Explain to the interviewer how you evaluated and decided your plan of action and how you communicated about this shift with your manager, coworkers, and other stakeholders. If your current task cannot be deprioritized for some reason, describe to the interviewer how you handled it by asking for additional help or resources from your manager.
Finally, express how the outcome and the impact were beneficial to the company or team.
Tips & Tricks
Special Case: Never Had Conflicting Priorities
It may be the case that you actually never had to face conflicting priorities and shifting deadlines in your workplace. New Grads and entry-level software engineers usually fall under this category.
If you are in such a situation, do not end your answer by simply saying that you never had a conflicting priority in your workplace. Instead, try to use a real experience from your college. For example:
This will help the interviewer evaluate you on various attributes that we mentioned earlier, like:
If you have not read our Hacker Noon article on Top Facebook Behavioral Interview Questions, we recommend reading it by clicking the below link:
Top Facebook Behavioral Interview Questions - Part 1
📸 Some images used are from freepik.com: Freepik, pch.vector, vectorjuice, pikisuperstar, rawpixel.com, slidesgo, stories, Upklyak, jcomp
Also published on Dev.to
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.