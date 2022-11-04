A Functional Metaverse and the Future of Work

Too Long; Didn't Read

Meta-optimists believe that as we move into 2023, it will be a time when the Metaverse will gain acceptance and wide adoption. The Metaverse seeks to bring a paradigm shift in the way we interact. Avatars will be used to teleport from one location to another with enhanced experiences giving you a feel of your surroundings. Virtual workspaces will not be similar to conventional office spaces. Each employee can have a unique work environment that can be changed intermittently with minimal cost. Companies have already started working on avatars that can move from one virtual company to another- mimicking the physical world.