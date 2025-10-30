85% Sold Out: This Rising DeFi Crypto Will Surge 20% Before V1 Protocol Launch

Decentralized finance is entering a smarter and more transparent era. Many investors today look for platforms that combine automation, security, and strong earning potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of the new DeFi projects leading this shift. It blends advanced financial mechanics with community-level accessibility, offering both everyday users and institutions a trusted platform for lending and borrowing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) focuses on real yield through smart contracts that will automate lending and borrowing between users. Its presale success reflects the trust it is building. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Around 85% of Phase 6 tokens are already sold. The current price is $0.035, and Phase 7 will soon increase the rate to $0.040 — a 20% rise before the V1 protocol launches on Sepolia Testnet. For those wondering what crypto to buy during uncertain markets or even during a crypto crash today, this project stands out as one of the most promising opportunities. Presale Growth and Investor Advantage The ongoing presale of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has drawn major investor attention. The platform has raised about $18.15 million so far and has more than 17,600 holders worldwide. Out of its total 4 billion token supply, 170 million tokens are allocated to Phase 6, which is already close to selling out. Investors entering now at $0.035 are positioning themselves for early growth before listings begin. Once the presale completes, the projected price range is expected to move between $0.15 and $0.35, offering strong upside for those who joined during the early stages. Token purchases are now possible via debit or credit card, allowing instant global access without buying limits. Token purchases Token purchases This strong participation signals investor confidence in a DeFi model designed to deliver sustainable rewards. While many tokens struggle to attract buyers during the current crypto crash today, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to expand its investor base through transparency and live updates. A Smarter Lending System Mutuum Finance (MUTM) plans to launch with a dual lending model. The first type, P2C (Peer-to-Contract), allows users to deposit stablecoins or blue-chip assets such as ETH or BTC into audited smart contract pools. These users will earn interest that adjusts based on pool utilization, creating flexible income for liquidity providers. The second model, P2P (Peer-to-Peer), will connect lenders and borrowers directly. It will let users set their own terms for higher-yield assets like meme coins or tokens with lower liquidity. Both systems will work inside the same ecosystem but remain isolated from each other to ensure that riskier loans never affect the main liquidity pools. This approach gives users a safe and efficient way to engage with both conservative and high-return opportunities. The upcoming V1 of the protocol release on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 will introduce all the major protocol components, including liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, a liquidation bot, and an interest rate engine. ETH and USDT will serve as the first supported assets for collateral and borrowing/lending. This setup will make Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ready for large-scale adoption once testing concludes. protocol release protocol release Predictable Interest and Secure Lending Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will introduce a stable interest rate feature that gives borrowers the option to lock their rates for a chosen period. This will benefit users who prefer predictable costs, such as businesses or long-term traders. While stable rates start slightly higher than variable ones, they help reduce uncertainty and maintain liquidity fairness. All loans will remain overcollateralized. The Stability Factor will monitor each position to ensure borrower safety and protect the value of deposits. In case a borrower’s collateral drops below safety levels, liquidations will occur automatically, allowing liquidators to buy discounted debt and restore system balance. Real Demand Through Utility and Rewards Mutuum Finance (MUTM) aims to build lasting demand through its protocol structure. Users will be able to mint a decentralized stablecoin pegged to $1 by locking approved collateral. This stablecoin will be burned when the loan is repaid or liquidated, ensuring a stable ecosystem with strong on-chain activity. In addition, the protocol will use its own revenue to buy back MUTM tokens from the market. These purchased tokens will be distributed as staking rewards to mtToken stakers. This buy-and-reward system will keep the ecosystem active while rewarding long-term participants. The project also has a $100,000 giveaway where 10 winners will receive $10,000 each in MUTM tokens. The top 50 traders are featured on a live leaderboard, and the top daily trader earns $500 MUTM. With over 10,000 followers on social media, community participation continues to grow rapidly as users compete for these rewards. $100,000 giveaway $100,000 giveaway Audited and Ready for the Next Phase Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out for its focus on professional security and credibility. It completed an audit with CertiK, receiving a TokenScan score of 90.00 and a Skynet score of 79.00. Alongside this, a $50,000 bug bounty program is live, rewarding community testers up to $2,000 for finding critical issues. This dedication to security gives investors extra confidence as the presale nears completion. With 85% of Phase 6 already sold and a 20% price rise approaching, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving closer to its next milestone. The V1 protocol on Sepolia will open the door to full lending operations, stablecoin minting, and staking rewards. With clear goals, audited code, and transparent progress, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is shaping up to be one of the most promising answers for what crypto to buy during market uncertainty. The final Phase 6 slots may prove to be the most rewarding 20% move before the platform’s full-scale launch. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. 