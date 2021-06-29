7 Scariest Roblox Horror Games: The Absolute Scariest

If most of Roblox’s usual offerings of fun, brightly coloured games don’t have the intensity that you want anymore, or if you just need a good scare to get your heart racing, you might want to try some of the platform’s best horror games.

The talented creators on Roblox have made all sorts of terrifying horror games, ranging from Phasmophobia-inspired games where a player assumes the role of the monster and hunts the others down to more conventional horror experiences.

Finding these games might pose a problem. Roblox doesn’t seem to have a category for horror games and finding good ones can be challenging without investing too much time into the process. So, we’ve gone through Roblox to find some of the most terrifying cooperative and competitive horror games to spice up your time on the site.

Our list of Roblox Horror Games

3008 [2.6] by @uglyburger0 Ghost by Spirit Studios [SCP] TASK FORCE by Roman Entertainment Specter by Lithium Labs Survive the Night by Before the Dawn Official Break In (Story) by Cracky4 Surviving Sakura! By Vue Interactive



1. 3008 [2.6] by @uglyburger0

Based on the SCP Franchise, 3008 will have you walk around the infinite Ikea store, gathering food and supplies at the start of the day and hiding from bald, faceless employees at night. The core of the experience lies in the need to gather resources and build an impenetrable fortress of Ikea furniture while the lights are on and avoiding the employees at night. The design of 3008’s map gives the Roblox Horror game a genuinely terrifying atmosphere as you explore a map that seems to go on forever.

The building mechanics from this game are particularly fun, letting you easily cobble together shelters with ease while still allowing you to be creative with how you do it. 3008’s movement mechanics are also worth mentioning. It’s designed such that you can smoothly dash across the infinite Ikea store in a way that’s incredibly satisfying to do.

Play it here

2. Ghost by Spirit Studios

This game is a competitive experience, similar to Dead by Daylight. It has one player act as the titular Ghost that would chase down players as they try to complete objectives and evade it.

From the player’s point of view, this game is utterly terrifying, especially when the appropriate settings are chosen. Even having the Ghost nearby will send hair-raising music blasting while the screen shakes and everything turns red. It only gets worse when the Ghost appears out of nowhere or when you’re in a bad spot. It’s one of the most shocking jump scares on this list.

Play it here

3.[SCP] TASK FORCE by Roman Entertainment

You would normally think that being a highly trained and well-equipped Special Forces operative wouldn’t be a good setup for a Roblox Horror game. Task Force by Roman Entertainment would prove you wrong.

The game uses controls reminiscent of Rainbow Six: Siege. Movement is slow and methodical with an emphasis on controlling noise. Roman Entertainment incorporated mechanics like leaning to create a tactical atmosphere for the game which all but falls apart when the SCPs are released.

It’s in the title and it’s in the game. Each level has its own SCP that will have its own strengths and weaknesses that you’ll need to figure out and deal with. It is in these moments where Task Force becomes a scary Roblox game. Having all the bullets in the world won’t save you from an invincible lizard.

Play it here

4. Specter by Lithium Labs

Specter is a cooperative experience that has four players investigating one of many maps for clues to discover the identity of a supernatural entity in the area. It forces players to work in a team by forcing each person to carry one part of a larger toolkit necessary to identify and evade the computer-controlled entity chasing them down.

The game is kept tense by forcing players to walk incredibly slowly and limiting visibility in the dark maps to what a flashlight can illuminate. With movement so slow and with visibility so limited, it’s easy to get snuck up on by the monster and, once it’s on you, escape is extremely difficult.

Play it here

5. Survive the Night by Before the Dawn Official

We spoke about Survive the Night when we looked at Roblox’s best Survival Games and you can read what we thought about the game there. The hide-and-seek game is just as much a Roblox Horror game as much as it is a survival one. Hiding from an unstoppable killer is almost certainly one of Roblox’s scariest experiences.

Play it here

6. Break In (Story) by Cracky4

Having your home broken into by strange masked individuals is probably high up on the list of scary things to happen to people. Break In is all about that fear as your large family of 12 players move into their new home and immediately come under attack from home invaders.

This entire game is based on surviving the onslaught with each day bringing new challenges and new decisions to make. Supplies, food and health will need to be managed between the survivors as the family becomes smaller and smaller.

Thanks to the random nature of the game, each playthrough will be different.

Play it here

7. Surviving Sakura! By Vue Interactive

This game could well have been on our Roblox Anime games list. The premise of the game is to find the keys needed to escape the school and the yandere girl chasing you down. The music is suitably spooky and the enemy walks around sprouting unnerving but also very funny lines that suit the game’s premise.

Play it here

Are Roblox Horror Games any good in general?

Essentially, yes. Many of these games have genuinely terrifying core concepts that don’t need the fanciest graphics to scare.

The infinite Ikea store from 3008, for example, might be more immersive if it was made into its own game but the scary parts about that game won’t change.

If anything, by being free, these games can be truly terrifying in their own right by focusing on specific elements that make them scary and don’t need to appeal to a large audience to be successful. So go and give these a shot.

