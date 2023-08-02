69 Stories To Learn About Digital Art

Let's learn about via these 69 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Digital Art /Learn Repo 1. Is MangaDex Getting Shut Down After Being Targeted by The DMCA Subpoena? Sites offering manga comics, like MangaDex, allow users to access Manga without paying. This, of course, interferes with the business plans of Manga creators. 2. Actor Jordi Molla Plans Genesis NFT Drop with Krew Studios and Raini Krew Studios and Raini to launch Jordi Molla's inaugural NFT drop with a star-studded collaboration to accompany their highly anticipated new NFT release. 3. Is Value of NFT Fake or Real? An Economic Interpretation Does NFT actually represent something with genuine value? 4. Can NFTs Truly Impact The Art Market? (Part I) 5. Urpflanze JavaScript Library for Generative Art and Creative Coding Urpflanze is a javascript library to approach creative coding and generatve art 6. What Will Improv Comedy Look Like in the Metaverse? Two technologists work to bring Improv Comedy into the metaverse for the first time, raising the question of what the future of this artform will be. 7. This 2-Year-Old Artist Has Her Own NFTs Two-year-old Xenia Rose has already started working towards her dream of being a professional artist, with the launch of her first collection of NFTs. 8. Why NFTs Are The Future Of Online Art Trading? The art world is a highly lucrative industry, with a reputation for being both exclusive and enigmatic. 9. Metablaze to Introduce NFT based Perpetual Royalties on Ethereum Metablaze is introducing perpetual royalties to the Binance Smart Chain. 10. Exploring the Intersection Between Art & Technology In this piece, we’ll be discussing the various technological\nrevolutions that have directly impacted the world of art. 11. Nameless NFTs No More: The NCT Story NFTs shouldn't be nameless. Projects can use the original ERC20 utility token created for naming with ease. Explore why NCT is the ideal value added solution. 12. Blanket Statements Do Not Help Define NFTs Most people (bloggers and journalists included) don’t have the time or the dedication to dive deep into it or really think deeply about blockchain. 13. “I Don’t See NFT As a Bubble”, Sebastian Clej on NFT Art And Blockchain Technology Sebastian Clej on NFT Art And Blockchain Technology 14. Trials and Tribulations for AI Artist to Be Human Disappoints Human Girl AI artist, Al Gahaku, will “paint” more in a second than an artist's lifetime but the depth of human to human experience is lost until AI becomes human. 15. How To Create A Custom Digital Cartoon Character Drawing What can you do with your digitized art? 16. Colexion a Celebrity NFT Platform Raises $5 Million from Polygon, Titan Ventures and Maven Capital Colexion NFT Platform Raises $5 Million in Funding to expand operations in Asia. 17. Famous 3D Artist Gal Yosef Announces Meta Eagle Club Collection Backed by Fine Art Eden Gallery Famous 3D Artist Gal Yoseh Launches 3D NFT Collection as the NFT’s Become Mainstream. 18. NFTs Challenge The Art Industry's Dominance By The Wealthy Elites NFT's disrupt the legacy art world by giving power directly to artists and buyers. 19. Purr-fect New NFT Collection Who Keeps Waving Good Luck Back to its Collector Meow! The Lucky Maneki NFT is prowling around the blockchain spreading good luck and fortune to all who collect them! 20. NFT Boom 2.0: Is There Any Proof? The abbreviation NFT is becoming one of the most discussed topics in the world. Read about the impact this is having on the world. 21. How to Become an NFT Artist: a Step-by-step Breakdown of an NFT Plan Looking to become an NFT artist? Here is how you can become an NFT artist and fulfil your dreams to live a good life! 22. "NFTs Are The Perfect Bridge Between In-Game Items & Real-World Value" - Nick Rose of Ethernity In this article, Nick Rose discusses the future of NFTs and the collectables industry in the context of blockchain-based innovations. 23. How to Create Digital Generative Art With Python We create Generative Art with Python. No paintbrush required! In this tutorial, we're going to be using four pieces of code - painter, utils, numpy, and more. 24. Rediscovering the EverDragons, the First Cross-Chain NFTs With a group of friends and crypto archeologists, digging into the early history of Ethereum NFTs we discovered the EverDragons, minted in June 2018... 25. Software Development still seems a craft, but beautiful coding makes it an art. Although a lot of subjects in the field of software development reached a common understanding, one continues to be a matter of controversy: software development, is it craft or science? 26. Epix Industries' CBDO, says "in just a few days we gained 3,000 [NFT] collectors" Interview with Epix Industries. Epix Industries is building solutions, tools, and multiverses for the future of the professional NFT industry 27. Stickers NFTs Sold on Secondary Markets for as High as 50,000 USDT Stickers platform has become a very popular NFT platform when it comes to digital art. Stickers NFTs Sold on Secondary Markets for as High as 50,000 USDT. 28. Future of NFTs - why art is just the beginning Why NFT is a real revolution not only in the field of art but also in our digital identity. 29. Non-Fungible Tokens Are The Future How NFTs are the changing the game for owning a piece for true art. 30. Bitcoin NFTs are Getting Easier Every Day: Introducing Ordinals Bitcoin NFTs - technically called "Ordinals" are now available. This article will explain where to find them, how to buy them, and how to make them. 31. Right Click Save While it's true that you can just right-click-save an image rather than buy the NFT, this overlooks a couple of important things: provenance and the market. 32. What it Means to be a Creative Coder Programmers rarely agree on whether or not coding is a creative profession. My interest in coding always stemmed from what I could create with the code. Seeing an interesting visual result from my efforts is usually the most satisfying part. Most programmers are less concerned with how their app looks and more concerned with the functionality. Usually, as long as the app works the way it is supposed to, most programmers are satisfied. 33. Assessing the Impact of AI on Fine Art: Threat or Opportunity Last October was something of a watershed moment for contemporary generative art with the first sale by auction of a portrait generated with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) for $432,500, titled “Portrait of Edmond Belamy”. The event garnered a huge level of public interest, and received widespread media coverage across several major outlets, including the NY Times, the Washington Post and the Miami Herald, and from leading online Art news platforms Artsy and Artnet, among others. Aside from the final sale price greatly exceeding the original estimated sale price of $10,000, one of the most interesting aspects of this episode was how it was characterized by the media at large. 34. ‘My Nightmares Inspire My Art,’ Says NFT Artist kertburger I interviewed kertburger, a 2D and 3D digital artist on finding one's creative expression and how he got started with NFTs as a digital artist. 35. Some NFT Projects Have Weathered the Storm but the Majority Failed There have been poor outputs from much-hyped projects. Thankfully their day in the sun is over, making space for projects with tangible and intrinsic value. 36. Meet Tobias, the Creator of DALL·E's Game Tobias W. Kaiser, the creator of DALL·E's Game, speaks to HackerNoon about Web3, technology, and DAO. 37. Exploring NFT Galleries with Benjamin Agostini In this NFC interview, we spoke with Benjamin Agostini, Co-Founder of TheSafeBox.io. We discussed NFT art and galleries, and the future of NFTs and marketing. 38. Ayesha Mubarak Ali: A Pakistani Digital Artist Setting New Horizons with Her Unique Work Today’s rapidly evolving technological advancements and inventions have given a new meaning to the field of arts. 39. ATTENTION NFT Artists: Now is The Time to Buckle Down and Build The markets are down and crypto has been falling — so it’s the perfect time for artists to get to work on their next creation. 40. Soulbound Tokens — the Ultimate Proof of Belonging Proof of belonging is a commonly used concept in the crypto space and it more or less refers to a method of ascertaining that an individual is a legitimate..... 41. The Importance of Digital Assets and their Valuation Well, this article provides a comprehensive overview and analysis of digital assets and how to value them. 42. Non-Fungible Tokens Simplified: What Does NFT Really Mean? A simplified breakdown of non-fungible tokens (NFT), using easy-to-understand analogies and non-technical terms. 43. Building a Whole New World for the Fine Art Community ArtMeta is a metaverse designed to serve as a meeting place for artists and connoisseurs of fine art from all around the world. 44. Devised for Design: Top FIGMA Plugins Figma has been top of its game since its launch in 2016. Here's a list of our team's 12 most used plugins. 45. Putting the Art in Artificial Intelligence There are plenty of detractors who dislike the idea of AI-generated art, decrying it for its immediacy or availability to the masses. Others, see such tools as 46. Top 3 Most Expensive Meme NFTs Ever Sold The heroes of memes have recently returned from the past. And not for nothing, as you can see, the forgotten stars have already made thousands of dollars. 47. Blockchain + ART = Crypto-Art: An Analysis In 2019, the art market value was estimated to have crossed USD 64.1 billion, with close to USD 20 billion used on ancillary and external support services for the art market. 48. I Bought This Image For $1,500 (and I sold it for +50% in two weeks) Using NFTs NFTs are the newest hype. Millions of dollars in transactions and to tell you the truth, I love how they disrupted the art gallery space. 49. Whither NFTs? An Overview of The Progress of Non-Fungible Tokens in 2021 A stream of celebrities have released NFTs on marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, and NBA Top Shot; capitalising on the boom of the incipient NFT market. 50. Non-fungible Sentiment: Exploring the Value of NFTs NFTs designed and run by real world crypto women are setting the bar high for digital art and the diverse use cases for identity-driven PFPs. 51. From Warhol to NFTs: The Evolution of Digital Art Digital art conjures up an image of something seemingly unrelated and totally extraneous to art: cryptocurrencies. 52. This Neural Network Paints Depressing Russian Cityscapes Russian doomer neural network creates paintings and music videos. Tutorial. Stylegan2 was trained on thousands of images of soviet architecture. 53. Conversation with an NFT Artist An interview with Pierre Bourque, NFT artist and founded of Blockchain Radio. 54. Blurring The Lines of Realism: Vancouver's First Outdoor Augmented Reality Art Gallery VMF connected artists with technical minds who transferred the artists' graphics into Spark AR. They curated Vancouver's first open-air AR Art Gallery. 55. Making a Music Visualization with P5JS I had the immense pleasure of attending several creative coding workshops on April 4th. They were streamed live on the SpacyCloud Twitch channel. There were additional sessions involving Hydra, Raspberry Pi, Haskell, and more. However for this post I want to focus on the first session which was a P5JS tutorial. In this post I hope to translate the P5JS tutorial into a written format, for posterity and to share what I learned. I'm going to review what was taught in the live session. Hopefully SpacyCloud will have another live stream in the future so I can catch up on what I missed. Here is the landing page for the event schedule. 56. Top 10 Potential Use Cases of NFT For Business NFTs could also be used as a form of currency. For example, businesses could issue NFTs that could be used to purchase goods and services from other businesses. 57. Predicting An Image Being Doodled, in Real Time - How We Built It. (Mind you, this is not a tutorial, I will be posting one soon though!) 58. Senshi: 5,555 Unique NFTs Inspired by 3D Art Senshi is the newest NFT project that is set to disrupt the industry. This project has 5,555 unique 3D NFTs and collectibles. Senshi is the latest project that 59. The eCommerce Turn of The Art Market: Trust, Transparency, And Trustworthiness Now that the online art marketplaces are finally going mainstream, how can the experience be matched to other online marketplaces? Data might be the key. 60. Generative Art: The Past, Present and Future Generative Art: The Past, Present and Future is a guide that explores the world of generative art, covering its history, techniques, tools, and future. 61. How Technology Enables Visual Artists to Create and Monetize Digital Art What are hottest NFT trends and what to expect in the field of digital art? 62. How NFTs and Museums are Creating A Digital Art Revolution NFTs (and their derivatives) are the future of art, and museums are the perfect place to start. Explore the latest trends in NFTs and how they're changing 63. Moving Beyond OpenSea A look into some of the issues with OpenSea, and some of the disruptors out there providing solutions 64. How To Protect Online Art Platforms From Cyber Attacks The potential cybersecurity threats that can thwart the long-awaited momentum of the online art market and how to avoid these risks. 65. What the Heck is a Numiz? As of 2021, there are three topics you don't discuss over polite conversation; politics, religion, and NFTs. But CryptoNumiz is here to change all that. 66. Facilitating Creativity with Expressive Programming Programming for art is easier than ever before with the help of high-level programming languages and programming libraries. Learn about some of the exciting Jav 67. Want to Buy NFTs!? Here Are 7 Reasons You Should! Why do I have to invest and buy some NFTs? Let's explore some objective reasons to get an NFT! 68. What You Don't Know About Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) With the rising popularity of cryptocurrency, the rise of a new generation of crypto-lovers has also fueled the growth of a new beast: non-fungible tokens. 69. How to Succeed in the NFT Art World as an Artist This article talks about NFT based digital art and how artists can succeed in the world of crypto art by selling their artwork to users. 