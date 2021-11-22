Search icon
6 Vertical Marketing Best Practices for the Tech Industry

In a recent Emissary survey of executive-level tech buyers, 85% of recent, major tech purchases included a non-technical buyer with major influence over the final decision. A strong strategy using vertical marketing best practices can help reach these cross-functional buyers, drive inbound leads, and help solution providers differentiate themselves in crowded markets. The best tech marketers create this balance by doing extensive research on verticals before nailing down the audience, message, and delivery. The key to everything is personalization.
Emissary Hacker Noon profile picture

@emissary
Emissary

Emissary is the only human sales intelligence network that provides inside insights on their target accounts.

