6 NetSuite Implementation Mistakes to Avoid

Common mistakes include selecting the wrong partner for the right time and budgeting is an important part of the implementation process. Avoid holding back or holding back is never a good idea when working on an implementation because some steps might require more money than others.

When Larry Ellison launched NetLedger (that later became NetSuite in 1998), nobody knew it was the beginning of a new business management and operation era that would be ‘cloud.’ And certainly, nobody predicted that one day it would be defined as a driving force behind a company’s growth.

Now, when cloud business management is the new success parameter, you might be at a loss if you don’t know about NetSuite implementation.

What is NetSuite?

Today, NetSuite has penetrated the business fabric as a software-as-a-service (Saas) solution that enables businesses to carry out processes using a single cloud platform.

From finance, customer relationship management (CRM), eCommerce to supply chain, and human resources, NetSuite empowers businesses to run their business in a single cloud system – enhancing productivity with a streamlined approach.

So, it means that you can:

Enhance marketing, reporting, and invoicing processes

Minimize possibilities of operational and financial miss calculations

Systemize business processes to decrease operating cost

Get access to real-time information and generated reports

Give better customer experience and catalyze conversion rate

…through custom NetSuite development and implementation.

It sounds great – in fact, it really is. But only if your NetSuite implementation process is carried out perfectly. Unfortunately, NetSuite implementation is not as simple as buying NetSuite software, making it

part of your system, and your whole business process goes cloud the next

moment. NetSuite is a whole suite with many dimensions and capabilities, so it's important to work on the NetSuite implementation phase to get the best results.

Question: So, what should you do to save your money, efforts, and energy?

Answer: Avoid common NetSuite software implementation

mistakes. Simple!

Here are common NetSuite implementation mistakes, the sand

in gear due to which ERP implementations fail, you should

avoid to enjoy the full-scale benefits of NetSuite:

Mistake # 1: Selecting the Wrong NetSuite Implementation Partner

Why NetSuite becomes a hit for one organization and miss for another depends on how this software is configured and integrated into the system of the organization. That’s where a NetSuite ERP partner comes into the scene.

Don’t go around hiring a partner just by falling for their claims. Look into a few things to be sure that your selected partner will not waste your money and time.

Here are a few things that define the right implementation partner:

Someone who has experience working in your industry. Ready to give support and after-sales services for maintenance and up-gradation. Having a well-defined implementation methodology and process. Knowledgeable partner with a firm grip on features.

These things seem pretty obvious, but unfortunately, most people

don’t pay heed to them that later show poor signs once things go in the implementation phase.

So, waiting for the right partner is better than taking hasty decisions.

Mistake # 2: Doing Poor Budgeting

Giving all in or holding back is never a good idea when working on NetSuite implementation because some steps might require more money than others. That’s why budgeting is an important part of any NetSuite software

implementation.

Here are a few tips on budget planning that can save you from getting dead in tracks because of running out of revenue:

1. Meeting with the Partner

Have a detailed meeting with your selected partner to get a deep insight into the whole process. Find out how things will be carried out, what resources will be required, and how much money should be allocated to

which step.

2. Draw Out a Budget Plan

Once you have deep know-how of things, chalk out a tentative budget plan that is not only realistic but also has a backup plan to avoid delays.

3. Prioritize Things

This tip is important if you are tight on budget and feel you might have to hold up things for some time due to budget constraints. In this situation, begin with the most important feature you want to integrate.

Unseen troubles are inescapable when working with a new technology despite all the planning, but budgeting gives a clear roadmap that saves from many bumps during implementation.

Mistake # 3: Missing Training Sessions for Employees

Keeping your employees in the loop throughout the process is crucial because, ultimately, your employees are going to use the system. No matter how capable your selected partner is and how you have planned out implementation, if your employees wouldn’t know anything about the system’s working, your money and efforts will go to waste.

So, allocate appropriate time and budget to train your staff, give them enough time to interact with the system, and make the transition process easier. Otherwise, all the good things associated with the NetSuite software will become bad for your organization because the staff will be ignorant (and maybe irritated!) to use it.

Mistake # 4: Ignoring Data Cleansing Before Implementation

Going for NetSuite implementation with cluttered data is a big-time ‘NO.’ It will push you back to the vicious cycle of an old legacy system with delayed, mismanaged, and hurdled tasks because of data management issues.

Clean data means the smooth running of the new system. So, check out your archive and see if there is any old data that you need to get rid of, archive, or align before taking it to the new system. Do it before moving things!

Mistake # 5: Emphasizing on Over-Customization

Custom NetSuite development is an obvious part of any NetSuite software implementation because it gives a tailored experience. NetSuite customization helps in various ways, for example:

Helps to meet the exact business needs.

Business processes are end-to-end streamlined.

Precise industry requirements are catered.

Becomes easy to connect to the third-party system.

Easy to create on-demand workflows and processes.

Does NetSuite customization sound like the right thing your business needs? Well, it is! But here is a twist: customization is good, but over customization can kill the whole purpose of NetSuite implementation.

With over-customization, you might:

Replicate the old legacy system that ends you up with the same not-so-good processes and workflows.

Lose the key feature of NetSuite.

Make the system slow and unproductive.

Maybe that’s the reason why a NetSuite developer suggests configuration over customization, initially. You can bring customization later once things come into the flow and your team becomes familiar with the simple system of NetSuite.

Mistake # 6: Expectations to Get Everything at Once

If you think NetSuite is a magic wand and it will change the face of your business with a few codes and swipes, you need to think again. No matter how simple and clean NetSuite’s interface is, it still needs time to become part of your system fully. Don’t expect an overnight implementation miracle because it isn’t going to happen.

Remember that the implementation phase just makes NetSuite part of your system; it’s the improvement phase that starts yielding the expected results. So, wait and let things fully mature! Don’t rush things!

In this age, if you run a business but your dictionary only has one type of meaning for the word cloud, you don’t need to think much about why your competitors are winning. It’s time that you start exploring other meanings of cloud–like, a single online system to manage your business processes!

