5 Video Games that Desperately Deserve a Sequel

@ joseh Jose Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

There are games so good, that we just can't get enough. Here are our picks for games that should have a sequel.

This Slack discussion by Nicolas Ng, Jack Boreham Limarc Ambalina, and I occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jose Hernandez What game do you think deserves a sequel?

Nicolas Ng Warhammer 40K: Space Marine. It was originally meant to be part of a trilogy that had a plot intended to explore some of the setting's more interesting conflicts and would basically expand on lore in a really interesting way. It had amazing combat too that I think back to all the time This is a weird answer but. It was originally meant to be part of a trilogy that had a plot intended to explore some of the setting's more interesting conflicts and would basically expand on lore in a really interesting way. It had amazing combat too that I think back to all the time

Jose Hernandez Iโ€™ve never played it, but I definitely need to check it out!

Jose Hernandez Mario soccer games. I never got to play the first two, but I always thought they looked like so much fun. My answer might seem weird too, but Iโ€™ve been waiting for another sequel to the. I never got to play the first two, but I always thought they looked like so much fun.

Jack Boreham Simpsons hit and run sequel. The first game was well received and loved to this day. Lest have a sequel! I really want a. The first game was well received and loved to this day. Lest have a sequel!

Limarc Ambalina The Legend of Dragoon. We need a remaster and a sequel.



I also was crushed when I heard the news about TellTale shutting down and their Game of Thrones game not getting a second season. It's one of their best titles ever and the fact that it runs alongside the main series without interfering with it is amazing. Such a random answer Jack but I do love that game haha. My answer to this would beWe need a remaster and a sequel.I also was crushed when I heard the news about TellTale shutting down and theirnot getting a second season. It's one of their best titles ever and the fact that it runs alongside the main series without interfering with it is amazing.

Jose Hernandez Jack, I feel the same exact way. My mom would never let me own a GTA game, but I did have Hit and Run and it was amazing.

Jose Hernandez Limarc, I was also disappointed to hear about TellTale because their Batman series was great.

Limarc Ambalina I have the telltale game but I'm yet to finish it! It is in my long backlog but I swear I'll get to it

Jose Hernandez Haha I promise it's worth the wait

Limarc Ambalina Have you never played a Grand Theft Auto game? I'm one of the few gamers in the world that are in the same boat as you, if so.

Jose Hernandez I've played a little of San Andreas when I would go to my cousins' house, but I've never sat down and fully played one. And now that I'm old enough to buy it for myself, I kind of have no desire to.

Jack Boreham As a kid, Jose, my mum was the exact same, although I don't think we were missing out on much with GTA. I'm not the biggest fan of the grand theft auto franchise to be honest. I much prefer being Homer and causing havoc around Springfield.

Jack Boreham As a kid I probably put in around 100hrs into that game and still never beat it. I actually came back to it a few years ago and I still couldn't finish the game...๐Ÿ˜‚

@ joseh Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person by Jose Read my stories

Tags