5 Underrated Video Games Everyone Should Try

February 27th 2021 361 reads
In this Slogging post, we discuss some of the most underrated video games that every gamer should consider giving a shot.

This Slack discussion by Jack Boreham, Tomas Sirio, Limarc Ambalina and JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel and has been edited for readability.

Jack BorehamFeb 18, 2021, 1:20 PM
What game do you consider underrated and why?
Tomas SirioFeb 18, 2021, 2:08 PM
Dungeon Keeper. That game should have been the standard of a Strategy game.
Limarc AmbalinaFeb 18, 2021, 4:09 PM
I haven't heard of that one Tomas Sirio, but I'm happy that you're going back to the 90's 😄 I'll do the same and mention The Legend of Dragoon. Its combat mechanics made every battle interesting and challenging. The story was good, too, and most people mention Final Fantasy games when talking about RPGs on the PlayStation 1. Not enough love is given to The Legend of Dragoon. It is a game largely deserving of a remake or sequel.
Jack BorehamFeb 20, 2021, 1:36 AM
Both great picks. I’ve always wanted to play the Legend of Dragoon! I’ve got to go with the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series. The critics disliked them, but the fans (myself included) loved them. Luckily they are starting to get remade!
Limarc AmbalinaFeb 21, 2021, 5:19 PM
Which would you recommend people start with Jack Boreham and what is good about them? TBH I tried one for about 30 minutes and stopped because I felt like it wasn't for me, but maybe I should give it another shot.
Limarc AmbalinaFeb 21, 2021, 6:52 PM
Another game I have to mention here just because it is within eyeshot is Final Fantasy Tactics Advance on the Gameboy Advance. I was expecting just a GBA port of Final Fantasy Tactics on the original PlayStation. But I was pleasantly surprised.

The job system and overall gameplay mechanics were greatly expanded and improved upon. You could spend over 100 hours on the game! The story as well is great, but it's rare that you find a JRPG with such fun quest and battle mechanics that make the random battles something you look forward to, rather than dread.
Jack BorehamFeb 21, 2021, 10:55 PM
I would probably recommend people to start with Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX on the switch. It's a remake of the original games. Then I would try out Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Explorers of Sky on DS, the best game in the franchise. I love the story of each game; you need to play them for about a couple of hours, then you get hooked. The gameplay is unappealing for some, but if you stick at it, you will love it!! Shamefully I've never played a final fantasy game. I need to give one a go; which do you recommend, Limarc Ambalina.
JeffreyHarris-HackerNoonFeb 22, 2021, 10:21 PM
Most definitely, Batman: Arkham Origins. Arkham Origins had its flaws, but I enjoyed it way more than Arkham Knight. Arkham Knight was hampered by the over-saturation of Batmobile tank battles that were not fun to play and next to no boss fights.
JeffreyHarris-HackerNoonFeb 22, 2021, 10:21 PM
Arkham Origins gave you more of what there was to love about Arkham City, plus amazing boss encounters that were epic. Yes, some of it was just re-skinned aspects from City, but it was fun to play for the most part, unlike Knight.
Jack BorehamFeb 23, 2021, 10:42 PM
Arkham Origins is a great game. Are you looking forward to Arkham Knights? JeffreyHarris-HackerNoon
Limarc AmbalinaFeb 24, 2021, 12:07 AM
Jack Boreham, it's hard to say because I'd recommend a classic, but since we are from different gens, you may not be able to get past the shitty graphics and outdated gameplay. So which one holds up to this day? I'd go with Final Fantasy Tactics.

Either the original PlayStation 1 version of Final Fantasy Tactics Advance if you can get it on the Eshop. I think they are great introductions to the series, even though they aren't your typical FF games.
JeffreyHarris-HackerNoonFeb 25, 2021, 3:42 AM
I am cautiously anticipating Arkham Knights.
Jack BorehamFeb 25, 2021, 3:07 PM
Okay, Limarc Ambalina, I will give that a go! Same Arkham Knights have potential. Let's hope it lives up to expectation.

Jack Boreham
by Jack Boreham @jackboreham.
