5+ Digital and Free Tools You Need to Discover Useful Crypto Data

The cryptocurrency world may look a bit complicated from inexpert eyes, but there are a lot of free tools to make it easy for everyone. You can find real-time information about prices, stats, events, maps, hacks, addresses, and much more for free. Do you already know where to look? In this exploration, we’ll unveil . Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious beginner, these resources open doors to data-driven insights, enabling you to make informed decisions and stay ahead in the ever-changing crypto world. Let's check! over five essential digital companions that empower enthusiasts and investors alike to delve into the world of cryptocurrency data Prices and stats Likely the first thing that comes to your mind is the famous website (CMC), where you can see prices, percentages, volumes, supplies, charts, trending coins, and even some news. There are more options with their own set of features, though. For instance, on you can find coins and tokens organized by category (applications, consensus type, sector, and underlying chain), and other useful data like news, insights, reports, podcasts, and directories. CoinMarketCap CryptoSlate is another popular alternative. It’s very similar to CMC, and it has categories like CryptoSlate. However, CoinGecko it’s considered a bit more objective because CMC is fully owned by the exchange Binance, while CoinGecko is independent. To see even more data about a specific coin, could be your ally. It has the classic list by market capitalization, but you can see more stats and charts in every coin. That includes net worth growth, large transactions, concentration, volume by fiat currency, social media activity, development, real-time trades, and a forum. CryptoCompare Calendar and events There are numerous crypto calendars around, all similar but with their own features. partnerships, upcoming hackathons, conferences, digital events (AMAs, lives, etc.), forks, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), meetups, and more, depending on the chain and dates selected. They often show token updates, announcements, exchange listings, airdrops, releases, token burns, CoinMarketCap also offers a simple calendar, but there are other platforms specialized in it. They include CoinMarketCal, Coindar, and CryptoKal. In some of them, you can add your own events and customize your options. On the other hand, another interesting alternative is , a calendar to discover economic events worldwide that could affect the crypto market at a determined moment. They include a legend for low or high-impact events, central bank rates, and impact charts. CryptoCraft Chain explorers Transparency is a great advantage in public chains, so we can discover all data about crypto transactions —starting with their legitimacy. Even private coins have their own explorers for the involved actors to check, and we also have multi-currency explorers available as user-friendly and free-to-use websites. , and explore the intricate details of numerous networks. All of this from a search bar if you have specific data (wallet address, transaction hash, block number, token contract, etc.) or through a list of coins and categories for more general insights. By using these tools, anyone could trace transactions, inspect wallet balances, monitor network activity, delve into smart contract interactions (previously Blockchain.info) is probably the most used multi-chain crypto explorer, and also the first one of its kind. It works with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum; and also includes prices, charts, last transactions and blocks, news, two types of hot wallets, and its own exchange. Other explorers offer more assets, though. Blockchain.com and including features for ERC-20 (internal tokens on Ethereum), ERC-721 (mostly NFTs), and ENS (domain names on Ethereum). Besides, it offers additional functions like an anonymous portfolio tracker, node explorer, news aggregator, chain comparing, and release monitor (calendar). is another popular option, working with at least 17 chains Blockchair Other options include , which supports 36 networks, and , which supports +120 networks in one place. The latter also provides services for developers, like APIs, subscriptions, and nodes as a service. OKLink TokenView Maps and databases These tools provide a dynamic overview of the global crypto landscape, offering a visual representation or quick list of For instance, in we can find a real-time map of Bitcoin nodes, and shows 34,400+ venues where to buy products and services with cryptocurrencies worldwide. nodes worldwide, shopping places, network activity, and other numerous projects and services. BitNodes CoinMap For their part, on websites like , we can find useful databases, services, and projects from different networks. Examples include cross-chain bridges (like ), staking services, scaling solutions, venture capital companies, OTC desks, lending and payment services, analytic tools, projects by ecosystem, news websites, and much more. is another directory, this one separated by categories. It also offers reviews, interviews, guides, and market updates. Decentralized Finance Counterstake CryptoAtlas Hacks + Scams Alerts Sadly, crypto hacks (but especially DeFi hacks) are quite common, and we should be prepared for them. Several tools could give us real-time alerts and insights about crypto hacks and scams. The first one we can mention is Twitter (X), where we can find the most recent news. The latter even has its own Chrome security extension ( ) for crypto activities. Accounts like , , and post valuable information in real-time. CertiK Alert Chainabuse PeckShield Alert AegisWeb3 In addition, we can find several databases that list crypto and DeFi hacks, including stolen funds, chain, type of issue, date, and other details. The by DeFiYield, , and the by the US Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) are only some of them. They’re for already-done hacks, though. If you want to consult the trust level of a certain platform, coin, or brand, you can search on sites like and . Rekt database Rekt News Crypto Scam Tracker TrustPilot ScamAdviser Obyte Tools Of course, Obyte also has its own tools to explore relevant data and stats. We can mention first the data explorer , In addition, it’s also available a list of chatbots, polls, and a ledger timeline. All this data could help in the creation of smart contracts without coding. Obyte.io where users can find addresses for oracles (data feeds), internal tokens, attestors, Dapps, autonomous agents, and order providers. In contrast, developers also count on and documentation for starting. This includes several libraries, a headless wallet, an Oscript editor, an Autonomous Agents Testkit, and numerous guides to build in the Obyte ecosystem. A testnet is also available for developers and users alike to test the Obyte features without technical risks or real funds involved. several tools The website Separately, on , anyone can consult data about liquidity mining in Oswap.io and the distribution of rewards to liquidity providers. For more detailed information, of course, Obyte has its own where you can see the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) in real-time and search by unit, address, or asset (only for public tokens). Obyte Stats shows data like connected wallets, nodes, richest addresses, order providers, and transaction history. Liquidity Obyte ledger explorer Finally, we can mention the , the and the to discover guides, DAG concepts, specific features, releases, and announcements. Considering all the above, Obyte stands as a comprehensive and transparent ecosystem, offering numerous tools for users and developers alike to navigate the decentralized world without barriers. Remember, if you have suggestions or comments, you can contact us via or ! Obyte whitepaper Obyte Wiki, Obyte blog Discord Telegram