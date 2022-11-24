5 Best Screen Recording Programs for Windows

Screen recording software isn't a common category of programs, but it's good to have a tool on hand when you need to record a how-to tutorial or want to save a video call or game session for posterity. There are quite a few options available for Windows users, including Bandicam, Xbox Game Bar, Streamlabs, OBS Studio, and EaseUS RecExperts.





With the built-in 'Snipping Tool' and other programs that only work for a specific version of Windows, it can be hard to find the right one that will work with your current computer. Then there's the question of whether it will install and run smoothly on your computer or if you'll need to jump through hoops to get everything running smoothly.





Here are some of the best ones:





1. EaseUS RecExperts









The EaseUS RecExperts is a screen recorder that can do the job right. With RecExperts, you can capture any region on the PC screen along with audio or webcam.





It has an embedded video editor, which means you can edit your recorded videos with only one click. If you want to record games, this software will never lag while recording a game. It also provides unlimited time recording and many more advanced features. You'll find this screen recorder very easy to use because of its intuitive interface and friendly design.





In addition, it comes with a built-in media player, so you can watch your recorded files directly through the program itself without installing any third-party player.





One of the most-used features is the ability to edit while recording.





You can use this feature for music videos, where you might want to include a transitional scene in-between clips from different parts of a song. With this feature, there's no need for laborious editing afterwards. You can record right through it!





EaseUS RecExperts lets you:





Capture the full screen, just like the old-fashioned way.

Select which area of the screen to record to use different recording areas.

Record multiple monitors at the same time.

Record video even if other programs are open on your computer.

Stop recording automatically after a scheduled time or after recording a certain amount of data.

Split recorded data into smaller files automatically so that they become easier to manage.



Overall, RecExperts is one of the better live-stream recording options currently available. It's a well-designed application that offers several powerful features, including multiple recording options and a scheduler.





Download: RecExperts (Free & Paid)





2 OBS Studio









OBS Studio is a free screen recorder that can record your computer screen, webcam, and audio from your microphone.





It can stream directly to Twitch or other sites like Hitbox, Youtube, DailyMotion, etc. A few of my favorite settings are the ability to put an image that only shows up while you are streaming or recording in the corner of the screen, a timer to have an alert pop up when you are recording, and an FPS display.





Also Read - OBS for Dummies : How to Record Your Screen





One great feature is the ability to set up hotkeys that you can use to quickly turn the program on and off so you don't have to go back into the program every time you want to start or stop recording.





As a software developer who creates tutorials, I'm always looking for ways to improve my workflow, and OBS Studio has been invaluable in this regard. The program lets me create scenes comprising multiple sources like window captures, images, webcams, and more. Unlike many other screen recorder programs, it is remarkably high performing and has built-in audio mixing capabilities.







The only downside I've found is that it can be challenging to get your mic audio and game audio balanced precisely to hear yourself without turning up the volume too high or turning down your game too low.









Download: OBS Studio (Free)







3 Streamlabs









If you are a streamer and want to increase your audience, you should consider looking into Streamlabs. Streamlabs can also detect any running games and use them as capture sources. Additionally, the instant replay source plays the most recently captured recordings.





Streamlabs screen recorder can stream directly to Twitch or YouTube. It also allows you to stream directly to Facebook or Periscope if you prefer those platforms. You can add annotations with links to your other social media pages during your stream; they will show up in the video after the stream ends.





You can use Streamlabs built-in audio mixer to add music or sound effects to the stream. The mixer supports multiple sources, audio routing, and volume control. You can also add and remove audio tracks in real-time during your stream.





Streamlabs has built-in tools for overlays and alerts for donations, subscribers, and followers. If someone donates during your live stream, you can give them a shout-out on the video after the stream is over.





If you have multiple programs on your computer that you want to access during a live stream, Streamlabs can overlay them into scenes.





The app gives you access to several sources: it can overlay webcams, video files (such as those captured with screen recorders), text messages, and even games running on Windows or macOS!





Streamlabs is one of the most popular screen recording apps, and there's a good reason for that. It's a free app to achieve a high-quality video recording without relying on an outside source. There are plenty of options to play around with and test, and its easy-to-use interface will make it an asset to any streamer's arsenal.





4 Xbox Game Bar









With the Xbox Game Bar, gamers can record their gameplay and chat with other Game Bar users.





The Xbox Game Bar is helpful for all kinds of gamers. Whether you're a casual gamer or a professional streamer, this app has something for you. It can easily capture your best moments and share them with your friends in real time without third-party software. You won't have to take the time to fiddle with an external program—you can start recording gameplay as soon as you launch the app.





The Xbox Game Bar is a built-in Windows application and can be used independently of any game or application. You can open it by pressing the Win + G key combination, which can be changed to any keyboard key combination you like.





The Game Bar can only record the current screen view, so you have to minimize any applications you do not want screen captured—or just put them in windowed mode instead of full-screen mode.





The Xbox Game Bar is a capable recording software that should be able to meet the needs of most people. However, it cannot record everything, so it will not work for everyone. The simple and easy-to-use interface also makes it a plus.





Download: Xbox Game Bar









5 Bandicam









Bandicam is an easy-to-use program with many features built-in, allowing you to choose the best settings for your needs. It can capture your screen while showing a video feed from your webcam, or you can record video games and HDMI devices to create high-quality videos.





Bandicam can also record games and HDMI devices using Direct X. The program is easy to use: Open it and click the record button to start recording. The interface is clean, with a timeline at the bottom of the screen that displays all of Bandicam's functions. You can set different hotkeys for most of these functions to streamline your workflow.





Batch processing is one of Bandicam's best features. You can add multiple files or entire folders to be recorded at once, allowing you to save time by not having to open each file individually before starting recording. Another feature that saves time is a pre-recording buffer that records up to 5 seconds before you press the record button.





The editing software that comes with this program, Bandicut, is excellent for more advanced users. It can split already recorded videos or merge parts of multiple videos into one. It also has essential functionality like trimming, rotating, and cropping videos.





Download: Bandicam (Free) | Bandicam Pro ($39.95)









I hope you've found this article helpful in your search for the best screen recording programs for Windows. Which program is the best comes down to your personal preferences? Do you prefer something simple, like RecExperts? Or would you rather have something that offers more features, like OBS Studio?





I hope you will spend a few minutes trying out one of the screen recording programs listed above.