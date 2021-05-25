3 Gmail Alternatives for a Better Email Experience

Gmail is one of the more popular email services online. In fact, it is the first choice for a majority of users who wish to register for a new email account. However, it's not for everyone. Some people have privacy concerns and prefer to go with email services that put security as their top priority.

Gmail itself is not the most secure email service out there, especially if you want to protect your privacy. Then there's also Google Ads on every email that comes through Gmail.

But if you're looking for a more private alternative, these other email services might do less tracking of your emails and browsing habits.

If you thought Gmail is the best E-mail service ever, then I don’t know what to tell you! But if you think Gmail has sucked in the past few years, then it’s time to give these inbox alternatives a try.

Here are some of the best Gmail alternatives you can use:

ProtonMail

ProtonMail is the world's largest secure email provider with over 2 million users. It is specifically designed to make your emails and online activity private and secure.

With end-to-end encryption, ProtonMail ensures that only you and the intended recipient can read your messages. Unlike other free email services, ProtonMail is security-focused and doesn't require any personal information when creating a new account.

You get 500MB storage and the use of 150 messages per day for free. You can even use it for commercial purposes, without any cost. This secure e-mail service was developed by scientists in Europe who met at CERN and MIT and are now based in Switzerland. Their e-mail service is available on multiple platforms including Android and iOS, with clients being developed for desktops too.

Outlook

Outlook makes it easier to meet email demands with features that make using email enjoyable again; it has a one-click unsubscribe button at the bottom of every email, secure online messaging, and a new look that's as smart as you are.

In case you haven't tried Outlook, now is a great time. With integrations to Microsoft Office apps, Outlook is a powerful email client for businesses and organizations of all sizes—with many great features that Gmail and other competitors simply don't have. One such feature is the add-on for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote integration.

You can read or write an email right from your inbox within one of those four apps. This makes working on documents easier and more seamless than ever before with your inbox open in the background.

Share calendars, contacts, files, and notes across all the devices in your company. Outlook integrates Calendar, Files, and Contacts helping you stay up to date with your business wherever you are. Inbox rules help you sort through messages and filter out what is not important so it does not distract you from what you need to concentrate on.

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail is an ad-free email service that gives you 5GB of storage, aliases, and even activity-based reminders. Zoho Mail lets you add multiple addresses to one account which is perfect if you run multiple businesses. You can add your domain or any other email address without having to give out your personal Zoho address.

For large organizations, this Google alternative provides multiple administrative controls. It is also ideal for individual users who want to take advantage of the free 5GB storage offered in the standard plan. You can file messages into folders and organize them with labels, as well as configure multiple aliases.

Anyone in need of a free and unlimited email solution will find the service very endearing. Zoho Mail offers minimum restrictions on account creation. In fact, you can expect an overflowing mailbox if you plan on using this free service regularly.

All of the above-listed email services provide easy-to-use email clients, and they have better spam filtering than Gmail.

Feel free to let me know if you come across any awesome Gmail alternatives. I'd love to hear from you.

