5 Online Web Development Platforms to Learn Web Development

Web development is a major area of IT . It is an umbrella term for anything related to the development of a website, whether for the Internet or the intranet. Many aspects go into web development:

Web design

Client-side/server-side scripting

Web content development

Coding or programming, which makes the website function according to its set requirements

Network security configuration.

Web development includes everything from plain text to creating web application, and from complex social network applications to applications for business.

Online platforms for web development learning

Given the sheer expanse of the web, it is but natural that web development is a very highly sought-after training. People at various stages of their learning and professional career enroll for these courses. With the development of the Internet, courses are being offered online.

Again, with many learners looking for specific and very narrowed down areas of learning; it has become a trend to provide such courses online, and with competition mounting in this area, there could be no better time for the learner, with a bunch of learning platforms and course providers jostling with each other to offer the best.

Here is a list of five best online platforms that provide inexpensive online web development courses that are very popular not only for the low price at which they come, but also for the range and the value of their trainings:

1. Udemy : Udemy defines itself as a global marketplace for learning and teaching online. It facilitates learning for students who want to master new skills and achieve their academic and professional goals by offering them learning from a vast collection of courses.

2. Simpliv : A Fremont, CA-based platform; Simpliv has a massive collection of web development courses on offer. It has a very large number of web development courses , which teach every aspect of web development. At any point of time, you are sure to find dozens of courses on web development on this platform, all taught by the finest experts, of terrific quality, and priced very reasonably.

3. Khan Academy : A nonprofit academy; Khan Academy is a popular destination for web development courses. It has partnered with major organizations around the world to provide them education.

4. Code Academy : Well-known provider of coding lessons, Code Academy has a large number of online courses on web development for anyone who wants to make a career in web development. It has a global community of teachers who teach its courses.

5. W3Schools : This provider specializes in web development courses, calling itself the world’s largest web development site. It teaches all courses and materials relating to web development, including html and CSS, JavaScript, server side, web building, XML and much more.

Conclusion: The learner is at an advantage today, for the reasons we have just mentioned. It is a good idea to research all these platforms and providers before deciding to choose the one that suits you best. All these video libraries are pretty much good for the learner in one or another way.







