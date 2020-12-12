5 Best Oculus Quest Battery Packs for Extended Play Sessions

The Anker PowerCore and VR Power from Rebuff Reality are some of the best Oculus Quest battery packs for added comfort and longer play sessions.

With the Oculus Quest, Facebook managed to bring VR to the masses by providing a lightweight and easy-to-use standalone VR headset. The Quest is used by both hardcore gamers and complete newbies alike. However, for those who find themselves in virtual reality for extended periods of time, the internal Oculus Quest battery just doesn’t cut it.

With just 3648mAh of battery capacity, playtimes can range anywhere from 1.5 - 3 hours depending on the demands of the games you’re playing and your device settings. Even if you are taking breaks in between and putting the headset down every 30 - 40 minutes, you’ll be surprised how quickly the battery runs out.

Oculus Quest Battery Packs List

For extended play sessions, many hardcore VR gamers have turned to external power banks to charge the headset throughout play. A simple DIY Quest head strap mod can improve comfort by adding a battery pack counterweight to the head strap and give you a power source to charge the headset as you play.

But what portable chargers work well as an external battery for the Oculus Quest? In this article, we’ll introduce 5 of the best or most popular ones out there:

All prices listed are correct as of the writing of this article and are subject to change. Please be sure to check prices on your own and compare before purchasing.



When perusing Reddit, Facebook and other forums for the most popular external Oculus Quest battery packs out there, many people kept mentioning the Anker PowerCore. I’ve chosen to highlight the 13,000 mAh model in this article, as I think it provides the best value and the size of it works best for the DIY Oculus Quest comfort mod.

Price: $29.99 USD

Power Capacity: 13,000 mAh

Weight: 255g

With 13,000 mAh, the Anker PowerCore should be able to charge the Oculus Quest to full battery three times and still have some juice left in the tank.

When it comes to tech, I’m a lover of all things rugged. I don’t know why, but when a device is waterproof, dustproof, and drop proof, it’s just much more appealing to me.

Price: $49.99 USD

Power Capacity: 10,200 mAh

Weight: 220g

The FosPower PowerActive portable charger is bulky, so attaching it to the back of your Quest may be a little tricky, but once you do it works great. I had the opportunity to personally test this power bank and it worked perfectly with the comfort mod, but may require longer velcro straps to attach.

This power bank can act as more than just an external Oculus Quest battery pack. For those of you that are campers, hikers, or travelers, the FosPower PowerActive can double as your go-to portable charger when you’re out and about.

The Vena power bank is slightly pricier than the other ones on this list, as Vena focuses on manufacturing both convenient and stylish portable accessories.

Price: $59.99

Power Capacity: 10,000 mAh

Weight: 226g

I must admit that the sleek black color matches the original Oculus Quest perfectly and it is the power bank that I currently use on my device. Its thin design with decent weight (226g) help counterbalance the front of the headset while not adding any discomfort to the back of your head.

Another benefit of the Vena power bank is that it has both lighting and type-C charging cables built into the device. So if you plan on using this as both your Oculus Quest charger and portable charger for when you’re on the go, this charger could provide good value for your money.



Another popular Oculus Quest battery pack is VR Power from Rebuff Reality. It is a counterweight and battery pack designed specifically for the Oculus Quest and Quest 2, so no mod is needed to attach this to your device.

While I didn’t get a chance to review this one myself, the installation process looks pretty straightforward and the Youtube reviews have been generally positive.

Price: $59.99 USD

Power Capacity: 10,000 mAh

Weight: 420g

If you don’t need your battery pack to double as a portable charger for your phone or other devices, then this is one of the best options out there. The company also provides a free 1-year warranty on their website.

Just search “portable charger power bank” on Amazon and you should be able to find a multitude of power banks created by companies neither you nor I have ever heard of.

Price: range from $13.99 to $29.99 USD

Power Capacity: range from 10,000 mAh to 30,000 mAh

Weight: vary per device

The benefits of brandless power banks is that they are much cheaper, can work just as well as branded options, and often provide much more battery capacity at a lower cost. For example, on Amazon.com, I was able to find a 30,000 mAh power bank for just $19.99.

As long as the charger is around 5-6 inches long and 2 - 3 inches wide, it should be fairly easy to attach to the back of your Quest head strap.

We hope that this list of 5 Oculus Quest battery pack options can help you in your quest for longer play sessions.

Full Disclosure: I have no vested interest in any of the companies mentioned above. I have not been paid for the review of these products.

Lead image via Rebuff Reality

