5 Best Minecraft Hacks and Cheats: How to Enable and Use Them

Jack Boreham

Minecraft is one of the most successful and popular video games of all time. The famous sandbox building game generated $415 million in 2020 and has 131 million active users a month. It is estimated that the franchise is worth over $1 billion, making it one of the most successful game franchises ever.

Due to the popularity of Minecraft, many users have tried to find ways to hack it. Here are 5 common Minecraft Hacks that many gamers have indulged in.

This article will cover the following hacks and cheats commonly used in the game today:

The Invincible hack The Command Tool hack Create a custom HUD Design your own Custom Blocks Minecraft Update 1.17 hacks

What Are Minecraft Hacks?

Minecraft hacks allow users to accomplish various tasks within the game with minimal to no effort.

Some of these hacks are so game-breaking that they make you wonder what enjoyment someone could get from playing the game using hacks. Nevertheless, they are widely used by many players today. Let's learn more about each hack in detail below.

1. The Invincible Hack

The invincible hack is one of the most readily available hacks in the game. The hack allows you to make your character invulnerable to attacks. It is beneficial when surrounded by enemies at night or going into the Nether, enabling you to survive the worst onslaught from monsters.

To do this hack, you first need to enable cheats in the game:

When creating a new world, scroll down to the second column and set cheats to on. After doing this, load up your game and open an inventory editor/ mod such as INV edit that you can download online. Next, using the mod, put armour on your character and set your damage output to extremely low, such as -40,000. After doing so, save this build to a specific world and load up the world. You should have complete invulnerability.

This method is an effective way to survive some of Minecraft's most complex challenges. Just use it wisely as, unfortunately, you can still take fall damage and drown.

You can use Mod tools such as INV edit to implement other game-breaking hacks. However, it may risk you getting banned from the game, so use them at your discretion.

2.The Command Tool Minecraft Hack

The most basic and easy way to cheat the game is to use the primary command tool available within the game itself. Although somewhat obvious to find, it is overlooked by players.

To access cheats through the command tool, enable cheats through the startup menu mentioned above. Next, when the game has loaded, hit the / key. A command search bar should pop up, allowing you to enter commands and cheats. For example, you could enter /difficulty easy to change the game's difficulty to easy; you can also spawn in mobs and stop time. This command tool hack makes it easier for you to play Minecraft but does take the challenge out of the gameplay.

For more information, check out this handy website.

3.Create a Custom HUD

It is possible to create a custom hud within Minecraft, such as including a mana bar. This helpful hack helps see what in-game consumables you have collected.

Creating a custom Hub is relatively complex to do, which includes remodelling and retexturing of assets in-game. For more information on his helpful hack, check out this video below.

4.Design your own Custom Blocks

Instead of sticking to Minecraft’s default blocks, creating your own Minecraft custom blocks is possible. This Minecraft hack involves taking original Minecraft blocks and placing them on an armour stand, allowing you to stack blocks.

Doing this also allows you to dye any bloc, meaning you can create your very own custom block in colour and theme. For information on how to perform this hack, watch the video below.

5.Minecraft Update 1.17 Hacks

Similarly, more basic Minecraft Hacks came in the latest Minecraft 1.17 update, which has taken the Minecraft community by storm. For example, the led light hack allows you to create LED light strips from your favourite twitch or Youtube content creators. This hack is relatively simple to do.

Firstly, get some signs and place them on a wall, then on each sign, type an equals along with each sign horizontally. Then apply dye to each equal symbol. Next, use the glow inc sack to make the equals signs glow blue.

Doing this will allow you to create LED strips. The LED hack is one of many hacks introduced in the latest Minecraft update. The update is filled with exciting and often game-breaking cheats and hacks. Check out more in the fun video below.

Final Thoughts

As highlighted above, there are many Minecraft Hacks. As with all hacks, use them at your discretion. The Minecraft community has gotten relatively liberal with its use of hacks.

However, it would be best if you think twice before using these game-breaking hacks. It is best to enjoy the game how it was supposed to be appreciated and not to cheat.

