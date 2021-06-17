5 Best Assault Rifles in Warzone Based on Stats

Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular games of the decade. The battle royale has over 75 million active players, with its player base growing by the day. From Youtubers to casual gamers, the game is top-rated.

Over the last year, the game has seen multiple different in-game seasons, with each season bringing new weapons, perks and equipment for players to enjoy. Seasonal updates also receive patch updates that modify certain guns that may be overpowered or underpowered.

For example, many of the game's assault rifles have been changed in the latest game update. In this regard, here are the five best assault rifles in Warzone currently.

1. FFAR 1

At number one comes FFAR 1. To no one's surprise, the FFAR 1 is one of the best assault rifles in Warzone. The FFAR 1 is a fully automatic assault rifle with an incredibly high fire rate of 900 rounds a second, the highest in the game and a reload speed of 2.49 seconds.

Thus, the gun is popular amongst fans of the game due to its power and deadly speed, providing unlimited power at mid and long-range. The weapon is also particularly snappy at close range, having excellent mobility of 97% and near-perfect control.

You can unlock the FFAR 1 by reaching level 40. When using the gun, it is best to use a medium-range scope to optimize the gun's long and close-range capabilities. Likewise, equipping perks such as scavenger will allow you to gain ammo on kills which will help restock your depleted ammo reserves due to the FFAR 1's high fire rate.

Credit: Call of Duty Wiki

2. CR-56 AMAX

The CR-56 AMAX is another popular assault rifle within the Warzone community, coming in at number two on this list due to its excellent medium-range capabilities. Although the gun does a decent job at both long and short-range, the weapon is used best at the medium range.

The CR-56 AMAX is less mobile than the FFAR 1 with 93.5%, making it more clunky to use, but it does have impressive damage outputs. The gun has an average damage output of 42, one of the highest in the game. The AMAX cannot be beaten at the medium range and can be tweaked for other gameplay styles, ranking high on this list as one of the best assault rifles in Warzone.

You can unlock this gun by getting three gun melee kills in 10 different matches while using an AR.

Credit: Call of Duty Wiki

3. Kilo 141

Although the Kilo 141 is not the best assault rifle in Warzone, the gun is the perfect weapon for those booting up the game for the first time. The Kilo has excellent damage output with 750 rounds per minute and sound damage output of 31.5 on average, making it the ideal starting gun for those who want to begin their Warzone experience.

Combining both power and low recoil makes it the perfect starting gun, allowing you to get kills and compete with more experienced players. When using the Kilo, it is best to equip high fire rate secondary weapons such as the Renetti pistol while also using perks such as double time and high alert.

All in all, the Kilo is the perfect starting gun and a tremendous all-around assault rifle. In addition, the Kilo is readily available from the start of the game.

Credit: Call of Duty Wiki

4. Grau 5.56

The Grau 5.56 is another fan favourite assault rifle used in Call of Duty: Warzone. The weapon is well-known amongst fans due to its lightweight nature, making the gun highly mobile with a 97% mobility rating, the highest in the game.

Excellent mobility combined with the gun's high level of accuracy, especially at long range, makes the weapon very dangerous and one of the best assault rifles in Warzone. The Grau is best used with a shotgun or submachine gun as a secondary weapon and equipping the perk amped, enhancing your mobility further as you quickly dispatch enemies at close and long-range.

You can unlock the Grau by getting five kills in a minute while using any assault rifle twenty-five times.

Credit: Call of Duty Wiki

5. Krig 6

The Krig 6 is the perfect long-range gun. The weapon has excellent control and accuracy, making long-range kills easy. The gun also has power but its fire rate is much to be desired, which hits only 655 rounds a minute.

The Krig is excellent at most ranges, but you may need to use attachments such as the SOCOM eliminator muzzle to lower the gun's recoil.

Likewise, using perks such as ghost or assassin will also work well with the gun due to its versatility. You can unlock this gun at level 16.

Credit: Call of Duty Wiki

Final Thoughts on the Best Assault Rifles in Warzone

Overall, Call of Duty: Warzone has several high-quality assault rifles for you to choose from. As the game continues to evolve, Activision will add new weapons to the game that may surpass some on this list as the best assault rifles in Warzone.

