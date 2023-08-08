42 Stories To Learn About Hardware Review

Let's learn about via these 42 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Hardware Review /Learn Repo 1. Finding the Perfect Keyboard Size Have you been trying to find your perfect keyboard layout? We've got the answers! 2. 5 Best Gaming Headsets Under $100 Razer, Treblab, Corsair, and HyperX produce some of the best gaming headsets under $100 for gamers on a budget. 3. 5 Popular Hacker Hardware Tools in 2022 A look at some of the hardware tools that hackers use to access and corrupt your computer. 4. Top Features of Nokia 8.1 (Nokia X7) Nokia was founded in 1865 in Tampere, Grand Duchy of Finland, Russian Empire. The founders are Fedrik Idestam, Leo Mechelin and Eduard polon.\nNokia is one of the oldest smartphone companies in the world. Nokia serves all over the world. The headquarters of Nokia is in Espoo, Finland.\nRisto Siilasmaa is the current chairman of Nokia. Rajeev Suri is the current CEO. 5. 6 Factors Designers Should Consider When Choosing an Apple Laptop Apple laptops are designed to carry out tasks while dealing with large and multi-layer files. 6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Review: One Week of Testing Last week, I finally gave in to the temptation to buy Samsung's latest flagship tablet - the Tab S7. This is the first time I've owned a tablet in years, so I've been very excited to start using it! In this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 review, I'll talk about how I've found the tablet to use, and my thoughts on some of the decisions Samsung has taken. 7. I Made The 'Best' Hacking PC Under a Ball-Busting Tight Budget To me, hacking is a subset of testing and tweaking things by looking at them from a different point of view. 8. All About Smart Door Locks The demand for electromechanical products continues to rise as businesses and homeowners realize that combining innovative electronics with traditional mechanical locks can offer much better flexibility and security. 9. Smart Toilet: Artificial Intelligence In Your Bathroom According to Sameer Berry, “Everything these days is connected and smart, but I feel like the bathroom is a very untapped area,” 10. 5 Best Power Strips for Gaming in 2022 We’ve lined up the best power strips for gaming in 2021 to help you build an epic gaming setup and ensure an uninterrupted gaming experience 11. Servo Motor Basics And Working Principle Although both motors brush and brush-less function based on the equivalent interest to induce torque, each of them focuses on distinct techniques and procedures to achieve the desired outcomes. 12. Why Foldable Phones are NOT the Next Big Thing I was convinced that folding phones were going to be the next big thing. Now, a bit over a month into using one myself, I’m not so sure anymore. 13. 6 Best Gaming Headsets Under $200 Corsair, SteelSeries, and Treblab are among the best gaming headsets under 200 dollars currently on the market. 14. 5 Best WiFi Cards for Gaming in 2022 Having a reliable internet connection can definitely promote your gaming experience. In our article we will be mentioning the best WiFi cards for gaming. 15. The Cyberboard Terminal from Angry Miao: Where Art Meets Technology The Cyberboard is a series of futuristic and artistic Bluetooth mechanical keyboards designed and produced by Angry Miao. 16. 5 Best 24-Inch Smart TVs Ranked by Review Score Samsung, Insignia, LG, and VIZIO produce some of the best 24-inch smart TVs on the market today. 17. Trying Out the Pinebook Pro: a $200 ARM Laptop The Pinebook Pro is a $200 laptop that runs a couple of ARM processors, and it promises a lot. Does it deliver? After what seemed like an eternity waiting, mine arrived here’s what I think. 18. The Keep Truckin ELD: cool and cost-effective ELD, Electronic Logging Device is an integral part of every truck. The ELD device is aimed at creating a safe and efficient environment for truck drivers. The ELD device is a component of all commercial trucks. It helps to maintain an easy logging and tracking of location, engine diagnostics, and driver activity. The ELD help both the drivers and the business by improving the efficiency and maintain accurate records. 19. Clash of Chips: Apple's M1 Max vs. Intel's 12th Gen Core i9 Intel's new 12th-gen chip is a powerful processor and gives Apple's M1 good competition in the processor market. 20. 5 Tech Accessories That Make Alexa Smarter Sonos One (Gen 2) 21. Curved TVs: What You Need To Know Before You Buy It Following quite a while of “bubble” formed CRTs, trailed by both Plasma and LED/LCD level boards, a few TVs have a splashy bended look. 22. PS5 Controller Review: 5 Best Features That'll Blow Your Mind The PS5 controller is an outstanding piece of hardware. It sets the bar for what a next-generation controller can be and far outmatches its competitors. 23. Hardware Review: 90 Days With The Pinebook Pro So earlier this year I reviewed the PineBook Pro. I was pretty impressed with it at the time, but am I still enamored with this $200 laptop? I’ve now been using it for at least 90 days. I know that because I haven’t rebooted it in 90 days. Really. 24. 8 Best Wireless Earbuds Under $50 In the world of audio devices, wireless earbuds are a relatively recent invention. Thankfully, they’re not so recent that you can’t find them for a low price today. There are some great wireless options out there for a price no greater than $50 USD. Unfortunately, this cheap price point comes with caveats. Poorly-made earbuds and off-brand trash are all sadly common when trying to find the cheapest buds out there. There’s still a good number of buds that are actually pretty good, meaning it isn’t impossible for enthusiasts to easily check out 8 of the best wireless earbuds under $50. 25. Angry Miao's Cyberblade vs. Apple Airpods: Battle of the Buds Can the Cyblerblade futuristic earbuds inspired by the video game Horizon Zero Dawn compete with Apple Airpods? 26. 4 Best HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC Display technology is evolving! Find a monitor for your Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC with this list of the best HDMI 2.1 monitors. 27. Does Starlink Live Up to Its Hype? Recently, SpaceX launched Starlink in Portugal. So, naturally, our CTO got one for Altar as soon as the pre-orders opened. Read the review to learn more. 28. AOC G2460PF Review: A Great But Complicated Budget Gaming Monitor For fulfilling fluid gaming, our KickoffTech gaming experts recommend a monitor with a high refresh rate (like 144Hz). We have reviewed hundreds of such high-end models, and our focus today will be on AOC G2460PF, a functional but complicated gaming monitor. 29. WearOS Vs. WatchOS: Comparing Two Smart Watches While a few smartwatches are accessible that have exclusive programming, the prevailing stages are the Google Wear OS (previously Android Wear) and Apple watchOS. These working frameworks give diverse usefulness, customization, and input to their separate gadgets. We contrasted the two with assistance you choose which one is directly for you. [30. Things to Consider Before Choosing an Electric Skateboard](https://hackernoon.com/things-to-consider-before-choosing-an-electric-skateboard-vn5l3yec) Skating is fun, style, and a great hobby. It is a hobby that can keep you stress-free, healthy, and stylish all the time. But to enjoy the fun of skating, you need to choose the right type of skateboard. Nowadays, the electric skateboard is trending. It is automated, easy to use, and most importantly, stylish. 31. Bolstering Trends in the Music Industry Due to Bluetooth Speakers What does a group of university students and a fun picnic on the terrace have in common? Bluetooth speakers. I’m pretty sure you never saw this coming, but Bluetooth speakers have gained such a humongous amount of popularity in the past half a decade that even the technology giants, and business invicti never saw this coming. In a social situation when youngsters have a tendency for falling into the booby-trap of a huge inferiority and superiority complex, and at a time and place where people are scanned on the basis of their choices in music, cinema, books, clothes. This superiority complex has almost given a huge profit margin when it comes to the music industry. 32. One Netbook T1 Review: Can This Entry-Level Tablet Compete with the Microsoft Surface? The One Netbook T1 is a good tablet for general use and productivity, packing in some great specs and an excellent design at a reasonable price. 33. KMD Instinct Deluxe Gaming Headset for PS4/PS5 (Review) An early look at the new Instinct Full Size Gaming Headset Deluxe Edition for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. 34. 9 Best Gaming Earbuds in 2022 Asus, Angry Miao, and Turtle Beach produce some of the best gaming earbuds available on the market today. 35. 5 Best GPUs for Crypto Mining Which is the best GPU in 2021? If you are going to buy a powerful graphics card for gaming or cryptocurrency mining, here are our top picks from Nvidia and AMD. 36. What You Should Know About OLED TVs LCD TVs are unquestionably the most widely recognized TV accessible for buyers nowadays, and, with the end of plasma, most believe that LCD (LED/LCD) TVs are the main sort left. Nonetheless, that is really not the situation as another kind of TV is accessible that really has a few advantages over LCD — OLED. 37. Oculus Quest Vs. Leap Motion: Hand Tracking Review and the Future of Leap Motion in VR With the early release of Oculus Quest’s Hand tracking, there are bound to be some questions and curiosity. What’s new? It was already possible using Leap Motion? Is it better? Let’s review and find out. 38. Pocketalk Review: Is this Translator Device Worth the Hype? Pocketalk is a mobile translator device that supports over 70 languages and works in over 130 countries. In our Pocketalk review, we will explain why this device may or may not be a worthy investment for you and/or your company. 39. Differences Between RAM, ROM, And Flash Memory: All You Need To Know ROM and RAM belong to the semiconductor memory. ROM is the abbreviation of read only memory, and RAM is the abbreviation of random access memory. 40. Something for Everyone: Holiday Gadget Gift Guide 2019 If you’re anything like me—a savvy shopper indelibly on the hunt for great techie gifts and gets that can be bought online with all of the comfort and convenience e-Tail affords—you can probably relate that finding unique, worthy and especially “ah-inducing” giftables can take a tremendous amount of time and effort. So in the spirit of easing and expediting your shopping escapades, here are a cross-section of holiday gadget gift picks across a multitude of categories that can all be purchased lickety-split with a few keystrokes. 41. 5 Best Gaming Laptops Under $1000: Asus, Acer, Lenovo, and MSI The MSI GF65, Acer Nitro, and Lenovo Legion 5 are some of the best gaming laptops under $1000 available in the market today. 42. ProVolver Review: VR Haptic Feedback at its Finest ProTubeVR is one of my favorite companies in the VR peripheral market, and their newest device, the ProVolver, could be their best one yet. Thank you for checking out the 42 most read stories about Hardware Review on HackerNoon.