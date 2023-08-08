46 Stories To Learn About Headless Cms

Let's learn about via these 46 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Headless Cms /Learn Repo 1. 10 Open-source Headless CMS to Supercharge Your Development in 2022 The Best Free & Open-Source Headless CMS to use in 2022. 2. Headless WordPress Checklist: What Do You Need to Consider Before Migrating? Check out the best practices and checklist for Headless WordPress. Learn why you should migrate to Headless WordPress. 3. Getting the Latest Content From Kontent.ai For content that updates regularly in Kontent.ai, use the X-KC-Wait-For-Loading-New-Content header to ensure that your content is fresh 4. The New Object Field to Create Nested & Repeatable Data Structures 🚀 Seamlessly create nested and repeatable data structures with the new Object field. 5. The Benefits of Using a Headless CMS with JAMstack A headless content management system, or headless CMS, is any content management system that separates the content layer (backend) from the presentation layer. 6. React 18 Suspense fetch data from a headless CMS React 18 Suspense fetch data from a headless CMS 7. Powering the Future of Digital Project Development Through Data Democratization Powering the Future of Digital Project Development Through Data Democratization 8. What They Don't Tell You About Headless CMS' Reflections on two headless CMS implementation projects. 9. A Quick Introduction to Jamstack This approach is not a framework but is actually an architectural guideline using many of the tools and skills developers were already familiar with. 10. Build a New Website With Open-Source Headless CMS: Strapi, Payload, and Directus Review This article is a way to document my research on the current headless CMS market. 11. Introducing TezJS: The Fastest Website Premix Framework TezJS is a modern JavaScript framework, allowing you to build a modern Jamstack website by achieving highest website performance & 98+ web vital out of the box 12. How to Search and Filter Data Using React Hooks and a Headless CMS Search and filter data using React Hooks and a headless CMS. Searching and filtering data is a common feature for websites and apps, especially e-commerce. 13. Ghost: One Of The Best WordPress Alternatives If you know me, you might’ve noticed I created a new blog with Ghost. My old WordPress blog is just 2 months old, it’s still up, but I’m thinking to redirect the traffic from that blog to my new Ghost blog. 14. Building an uNFT Marketplace Using Next.js, Cosmic and Stripe Build a uNFT marketplace using React.js Next.js Cosmic CMS and Stripe. You could build your own projects using these powerful tools 15. Adding a Headless CMS to Astro in 3 Steps Make a blazing fast website with Astro and a headless CMS 16. Is Shopify Oxygen Hydrogen Right for Your ECommerce Business? What are the most common challenges when building an e-commerce system on Shopify? Let's start with standard Shopify theme templates. 17. The Brain Power of a Headless CMS Headless Content Management Systems have several advantages over traditional content management systems. Read about them here. 18. Build a Production Ready Restaurant Website with Next.js 12 and Cosmic How you can use Next.js and Cosmic to create special web pages such as restaurant websites that include restaurant menus that have many images and animations. 19. How Does A Headless CMS Fit In The Realm Of Digital Experience Platform? What is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) 20. "WordPress and Drupal are also trying to redefine themselves as Headless" - Pierre Burgy We spoke to the CEO at Strapi, an open-source Headless CMS as it heads out to gain a head-start over competitors from the traditional space. 21. Turn Headless CMS into A Form Builder in React: A Step by Step Guide While headless CMSs often power the content of React applications, this form builder functionality is not something really associated with React. 22. Superdesk and its Installation This blog explains how to Install Superdesk in 9 easy steps !! 23. Next.js Vs. Gatsby: What Is The Best Choice In 2021 Next.js and Gatsby - what their strengths and weaknesses are and which one is the better choice 24. Jamstack Tools, Explained For many businesses, the website is often the first point of contact with their audience. Even today, more than 15 years, later most businesses go with Wordpress as their website solution. 25. Introducing Nanc: A Backend-Agnostic CMS Perfect for Flutter Apps Nanc is a new kind of CMS for Flutter applications, but not only for them. It is a backend-agnostic CMS that doesn't pull its own backend. 26. You Shouldn't Avoid Page Management for Headless CMS Headless CMS is the future of content management, with a clear shift away from traditional CMS and toward Jamstack API-based design. 27. How to Choose the Best CMS Architecture for Your Business Regardless of how great your content is, if you have the wrong CMS, your content won’t make even an ounce of impact on your customers. 28. WTF is A Headless CMS? [Explained] Key Takeaways (TL;DR) 29. How Local Development Is Dying and Why it's For the Better Serverless infrastructure is changing the way we architect applications and it’s also changing the way we code and work as developers. The development is moving away from our laptop and into the cloud. It’s the start of cloud-native development. 30. How to Deploy Strapi v4 on the DigitalOcean App Platform with MySQL Database This is a step-by-step guide for deploying a Strapi v4 project to DigitalOcean's App Platform with managed mySql Database. 31. Headless CMS and SEO Best Practices Key Takeaways 32. Using Gatsby with Agility CMS as a Headless CMS [Tutorial] Exploding in popularity right now is a framework called GatsbyJS, a progressive web-app framework built on-top of ReactJS that includes static site generation and uses GraphQL to store and access content from any data source. Gatsby helps developers build blazing-fast websites and apps. 33. Learnings From Managing a News Publishing Platform There are many options when it comes to publishing a news product. Some publishers choose to collaborate with other publishers to develop their own platform, 34. Must-have Tools For Consistent Content Creation Headless content management should be enjoyable for both developers and content creators alike. Here’s a look at some of the latest tools that are helping JAMstack developers build great content creation experiences for their teams. 35. Use Headless CMS And Be Awesome OK, so the headless CMS is nothing new. There are many headless CMS providers to choose from. Some examples of providers are Contentful, Prismic, and Kentico Kontent. For the most part, they provide very similar features and price plans. Let's take a look at what the headless CMS is and why you should consider it for your team. 36. The Most Disruptive CMSs of 2020 In an age where content is playing a key role in the scalability and management of one’s presence online, succeeding in your business journey is almost impossible without a reliable Content Management System (‘CMS’). 37. Introduction to GraphQL TL;DR 38. 9 Of The Most Popular Headless CMS' In 2021 Check the list of the best headless cms on the market and learn more about how Headless CMS Can Help You Build Fast 39. 3 Evolutions of CMS (Traditional 👉 Headless 👉 Serverless) In this post, we’ll go through 3 different periods of the CMS evolution. For each period, we’ll explore the most popular solution(s), their stack, and also how the current market trends are looking like for them. 40. How to Build a Gatsby Static Site Using Ghost as a Headless CMS Learn how you can get the great writing experience of Ghost and all of the performance benefits of the JAMstack in this step-by-step by step tutorial. 41. Headless CMS and SEO: Technical Best Practices Competing for prime placements in SERPs have a bad reputation for being overly complicated. However, the core fundamentals for making it into the top 3 results on Search Engines, heavily depend on mastering the three essentials: 42. How to Automate Content Cross-Posting Process with n8n ✍️ Blogging isn't just about writing quality content, but also ensuring that it reaches as many members of your audience as possible. This means that bloggers have to post an article multiple times on different platforms. This often entails ensuring that the formatting and layouts are consistent across platforms, which tends to be a time consuming (and exhausting) ordeal. 46. The Implications of Serverless CMS (Podcast Transcript) Amy Tom talks to Pavel Desjnuk, Co-founder and CTO of Webiny, and Richard Kubina, Full-Stack Developer Extrodinaire at Hacker Noon, about serverless CMS.