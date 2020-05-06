40 Best Websites to Learn Programming Online Right Now

If you’re new to coding, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are a ton of great resources on the web to help brand new programmers learn programming from scratch. In fact, some of the best programmers in the industry are autodidacts with no formal degree in computer science.

Teach yourself the initial coding terms and prepare for your first coding interview using these 40 coding sites made to show you how to learn computer programming yourself.

Indisputably the best-known resource on the web for learning how to code as a beginner, Codecademy has a wide array of offerings and a well thought out teaching style. A great benefit of this program is its interactivity — with opportunities to get your hands dirty from the very first lesson. And with a separate panel that both instructs and shows your mistakes, it’s the next best thing to having a private coding tutor right beside you.

The so-called “codecademy coding” will definitely help you become a stand-out developer.

If you need a little more fun mixed into your learning experience, Code Avengers may be your best bet. With each programming course designed as edutainment, you’ll be having fun and learning at the same time. The program is complete with little games to play after each lesson as you move through the program. Downsides here are the language limitations — Code Avengers only offers HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript for the time being.

This less structured program doesn’t go about teaching any particular programming language. Rather, Khan Academy teaches the patterns of programming. It’s a great start to get a handle on how computer programming works in general before you dive into specific languages.

If you want to learn to program for a specific project or purpose, Treehouse is the perfect resource for you. The courses are organized for novice programmers to achieve specific goals — such as creating a WordPress theme, a responsive website, or an application. Treehouse is also great supplemental education for more well-rounded developers who are seeking a step-by-step guide for a specific project or task.

For those who learn best in a lecture style, Udacity’s interactive video lecture and quiz approach may be a great fit. Taught by a variety of top-notch instructors — even a few Google employees — the courses are a great match for those who prefer to watch rather than read their learning experience. However, critics cite a lack of streamlined flow between courses as one downside to this site. You’ll learn from a lot of individually interesting courses, but there’s no tailored curriculum here.

Coursera is one of my top picks.

Coursera includes an enormous amount of courses on computer science.

What really makes Coursera stand out is that these courses and materials are provided by high-value universities such as Stanford, University of London, University of Michigan, Colorado, Imperial College of London and many more.

It has both free and paid materials… but what’s more important is that it provides you with a certificate upon completing the courses. However, you have to pay if, let’s say, you want to put it on your LinkedIn profile in order to stand out.

All in all, Coursera is outstanding and you should definitely check it out.

Pluralsight is one of the best platforms out there for diving deep into computer science and getting well versed into programming languages like Java, Hibernate.

The platform features tons of courses and materials that will get you well started on your journey as a developer and keep you at the top of your game throughout your career. It’s definitely worth checking it out.

You might have heard about Udemy before.

It’s actually the largest platform that exists on the web for learning all kinds of skills through online courses, especially when it comes to programming.

It has both free and paid courses.

However, if you feel like you are lacking some essential knowledge about the work you are currently doing, you can buy a cheap Udemy course for $9.99 and get the necessary skills to come up with the right solution. And also ensure that you get a raise in the near future.

It’s an amazing platform.

FreeCodeCamp features perhaps one of the best communities for developers out there.

And there is a reason for that!

FreeCodeCamp will give you the skills you need to become a developer in pretty much every field you are striving for.

It will also help you build your portfolio through project-based tasks, and more importantly, it will help you land your first job as a developer.

Amazing, yes?

Absolutely.

Make sure to check their Facebook group. It’s fantastic!

W3Schools is another great website for learning software programming.

What actually makes W3Schools stand out is the way it delivers its courses.

The platform features a friendly and intuitive interface so you can easily absorb the information you need and improve your coding skills.

With W3Schools, you can learn languages such as HTML, CSS, PHP, JavaScript, jQuery, XML, SQL, Asp, and JSP.

What’s even more, W3Schools is designed with comprehensive web tutorials and references to make your coding experience as smooth as the course of true love.

Honestly, W3Schools is definitely a great place to learn to program for beginners because most coding courses are free… you also have an online support forum… as well as access to all kinds of tutorials, no matter if you are a newbie or a seasoned indie hacker.

Perhaps one of the best places to learn coding for beginners is Evanto Tuts+.

What really makes this website stand out is the large library of free courses, videos, tutorials, and e-books you have access to. With all that knowledge in your pocket… you’ll undoubtedly be able to experience a silicon valley developer salary first hand.

The content is easy to digest. The interface is user-friendly. There’ll be no confusion on your end, that’s for sure. And you can go through all the courses at your own pace.

Learning through entertainment is definitely a much better way to remember what you’ve learned.

And that’s what Codewars is striving for. It’s a website based around challenges, called “kata,” to entertain beginners while learning so they can further sharpen their programming skills.

What’s more, the students are actually in a competition during these challenges which makes them perform better and learn programming faster.

With Codewars, you’ll have access to great courses so that you can learn various coding languages some of which include C++, Java, JavaScript, Rust, Ruby, SQL, PHP, Swift, TypeScript, Crystal, and more.

Because of its creative and entertaining way of engaging with students and allowing them to easily learn programming in 6 months (yes, with the right determination you can do that), Codewars has created a truly outstanding community of developers.

It’s the place where you can ask questions, get answers, and improve your skills. And later on, come back and help the newbies.

Codewars is a fantastic place for you to learn how to code properly without being mind-boggled by the traditional way of learning a programming language.

The uniqueness of this incredible place for learning computer programming stems from its structured step-by-step path that will definitely make your learning experience hassle-free.

The Odin Project literally takes you by the hand (as your mother took you when you were 5 years old) and guides you throughout your entire journey.

What’s really cool about The Odin Project, is that it allows you to build your portfolio while you absorb new knowledge so that you can find your first job relatively easy and without much hassle.

Honestly, there are a lot of great courses that The Odin Project brings to the table and some of these include Introduction to Web Development, Web Development 101, Ruby Programming, HTML5, Ruby on Rails, CSS3, jQuery, JavaScript, and finally Getting Hired as a Web Developer.

You can learn by watching videos and tutorials, or by reading the articles… it’s your choice.

All in all, The Odin Project definitely deserves a place in our list of “best sites to learn programming in 2020.”

The way Sitepoint is created is actually very innovative.

It’s built for web developers by web developers and, honestly, it features an amazing community. Thousands of developers write articles on their latest inventions and solutions they’ve found to work great.

Just type a word, relative to the language you want to learn, in the search box and you’ll be displayed with tons of comprehensive articles about that programming language.

You can literally spend all day going through the great content Sitepoint provides and hone your skills. The place is great for both beginners and advanced developers.

Crunchzilla is created by four different sections with different purposes — Code Monster, Code Maven, Game Maven, and Data Maven.

Let me tell you what these mean starting with Code Monster…

Code Monster basically features the easiest programming tutorials for beginners and it is targeted for kids between the ages of 9 and 13. But if you are older and you don’t know where to start, don’t feel embarrassed by heading to Code Monster (I know some friends that started this way and now are damn good developers.)

The next would be Code Maven. This one is targeted for kids that are 13+ up to the old teens. Code Maven is basically a corollary of Code Monster. It features more thorough and complex tutorials and videos that will allow you to further hone your skills and get ready for the major coding league.

After Code Maven, you’ll be presented with Game Maven. This one is mostly preferred by old teens and young adults since it offers unique and innovative concepts you can use to broaden your programming knowledge. It’s basically a step-by-step tutorial for creating video games.

And finally, we have the Data Maven. As the name suggests, it’s all about data and statistics here. Data Maven simply opens the doors for you if you’d like to become well versed into statistics and data analysis.

All in all, Crunzhilla is a fantastic place to start and it will lead you by the hand until you become quite advanced with your skills.

Dash General Assembly would be the perfect place for you as a beginner who strives to learn HTML5 and CSS3 quite thoroughly.

It brings various free courses and tutorials to the table that will serve you as a starting point to your starting your career with HTML5 and CSS3 skills.

With Dash General Assembly, you’ll be able to learn how to create beautiful web design and layouts that will definitely make your potential clients say “Wow, that’s amazing!” and get you immediately on board.

So if HTML5 or CSS3 is your main priority, remove any hesitations and head to Dash General Assembly right now.

CodeHS is also a good option to learn programming but it’s more oriented towards class learning style than an individual learning experience.

What’s unique about CodeHS is that it has every source and material you need to fully immerse yourself into computer science and to become an experienced computer scientist that companies will fight for.

What’s more, CodeHS is designed with a web-based curriculum, administrator insights, teacher tools, and professional development to make your learning experience as smooth and easy as possible.

The teachers that take part in the class-learning methods have all the necessary tools (a syllabus, exercises, and lesson plans) in order to keep you moving fast on your path to becoming a 10x engineer

Yes, that’s right.

It’s all about Ruby here.

What’s cool about Rubymonk is that you’ll have access to tons of separate courses that are suitable for beginners, intermediate, and advanced developers.

With Rubymonk’s easy-to-digest courses you will definitely improve your skills and knowledge when it comes to programming with Ruby. Recruiters will look at your CV with eyes wide open and hire you at a moment’s notice.

TryRuby is basically an alternative to Rubymonk and it’s also fantastic.

With TryRuby you are also granted enormous amounts of valuable content so you can sharpen your Ruby skills further and impress your employers even more.

What’s different here is that TruRuby is actually merged with Pluralsight which means you’ll have to get a membership in order to have access to all the content that will allow you to become a great Ruby developer.

Python is one of the most popular programming languages nowadays. And there’s actually a trend that shows Python might get the first place in just a few years.

From basic automation to developing great and beautiful websites, LearnPython will definitely grant you a broad knowledge of Python skills so you can relentlessly pursue the next open vacancy for a software developer in your dream company.

LearnPython will, without a doubt, help you to learn Python hassle-free.

Oh, and don’t forget! Python is one of the top programming languages for jobs!

The uniqueness of BitDegree stems from the gamification that’s included inside the learning experience.

What this means is that you’ll be able to receive different rewards and compete with other developers so you can be stimulated and learn programming faster.

BitDegree definitely knows how to keep you engaged so if you feel a bit bored with the traditional methods of learning a programming language, stop wandering and head to BitDegree right now

Some of the best courses they have will allow you to master programming languages such as HTML, CSS, PHP, Javascript, SQL, and JQuery.

On the whole, it’s a fantastic website to start your journey as a developer.

Getting into MIT can be tough… really tough.

But even if you don’t become an MIT student, this doesn’t mean you won’t have access to MIT’s learning sources and materials to start your coding career.

On the contrary, OpenCourseWare features all of MIT’s courses you need in order to turn yourself into a skilled developer from a complete newbie.

And what’s even more, you’ll be able to discover courses that are based on entirely different topics and subjects so you can continue to broaden your general knowledge and perspective in order to impress your future employer beyond his expectations.

Some of the most popular courses you’ll be able to become familiar with are Python, C, C++, and Java.

edX is currently one of the leading platforms where you can learn programming for beginners. It was founded in 2012 by MIT and Harvard. Cool, right?

What’s even cooler, is that edX is supported by 90+ quality schools and universities.

The platform features various courses from all of these quality universities on topics such as computer science, engineering, marketing, writing, biology, and a lot more.

The current edX network of students is larger than 5 million which means you’ll undoubtedly be able to find an amazing community of like-minded developers and share knowledge so you can hone your skills together.

Some of the courses you’ll be able to discover in edX include HTML, CSS, jQuery, Java, C++, C#, Python, SQL, and even mobile app development.

As you can tell Web Fundamentals provides you with the latest trends, technologies, and knowledge you need in order to continue amazing your managers.

There are various courses available by Web Fundamentals’ that will allow you to continue expanding your coding knowledge and sharpen your skills.

However, this site is for developers who have already built a leveraging momentum in web development and would like to become the top 1% in the industry. So it’s not the best option for beginners.

Though if you consider yourself an advanced developer, feel free to hop on to Web Fundamentals and see what they bring to the table.

With Upskill you’ll be able to go from a complete novice to an experienced web developer that newbies look up to.

Upskill will put you on a level above most developers even if you have zero experience right now.

What’s more, Upskill brings a lot of valuable courses to the table such as WordPress plugin development, WordPress best practices, Javascript, HTML5 and CSS3, PHP, MySql, Node.js and Ruby on Rails.

And what’s even more, you’ll also be able to build your portfolio due to Upskill’s entirely project-based method of learning programming online.

It’s a great place to get started on your journey as a developer.

Lynda is directly produced by LinkedIn.

It combines tons of courses on different topics including web development.

What’s more, you’ll be able to find more than 600 courses about programming alone.

The people who teach at Lynda are industry experts and experienced teachers that have been in the programming space for quite a while and have been tutoring other people on programming too. So you can rest assured that you are getting worth-it coding courses and not just some random and gibberish line codes.

However, you need to know that Lynda is paid for. Yet, it has a free trial which allows you to fully explore the platform and see if it fits you well.

If you are satisfied with it you can stick with the basic plan which is as low as $29.99/month. There’s also a premium plan that will grant you more flexibility during your learning experience.

It’s definitely a great platform.

You probably know that GitHub is the largest and the most popular open-source Git platform for developers around the globe.

But, what’s more, it’s also one of the best places to learn to write code as a beginner.

GitHub features more than 80 free e-books that will get you started on your journey as a programmer and keep you going throughout your career.

And with GitHub, you’ll also be able to create your first projects. And, thus, build your portfolio.

GitHub is undoubtedly a great place to get started.

As you can tell by the name, one month is the time you need to learn Python Ruby , or JavaScript

But this doesn’t mean you will become a seasoned indie hacker in just 30 days. In order to become a real pro, you’ll have to put in those 10,000 hours into learning programming languages.

But OneMonth can give you pretty stable basics you can continue to build on and further expand your knowledge as well as hone your skills.

However, keep in mind that this is not actually a free place to learn coding. It has a free trial throughout which you can explore if OneMonth is the place for you to learn programming but after the free trial ends you’ll have to sign up for the boot camp version which is paid.

All in all, OneMonth is a pretty good place to learn the basics of Python, Ruby, and Javascript.

Codingbat is another great place to get started as a developer.

It features tons of valuable free content along with many courses that will allow you to learn the basics of programming so you can build up the initial confidence you need as a developer.

When you sign up for Codingbat, you need to know that the most popular languages to learn there are Python and Java.

So if you want to learn Python or Java, don’t hesitate and just head to Codingbat and try it out.

If you’d like to get straight into the action even if you are a complete newbie, there wouldn’t be a better place for you to start than Code4Startup.

The reason is simple:

Within the first 3 months, Code4Startup will help you to build 4 online businesses like AirBnB and Uber. Isn’t that great?

Of course, it is.

Code4Startup is a fully project-based platform and will allow you to build your portfolio while getting educated at the same time.

Thus, you’ll be able to show some relevant samples to your future employer when you are being interviewed and build that initial trust between you and him.

Some of the most popular languages learned with Code4Startup include ReactJS, Ruby on Rails, Heroku and Wistia APIs.

You’ll also be able to find tons of easy-to-digest content that will definitely smooth out your learning experience.

If you’d like to try out one of the most hassle-free coding websites, then you can’t go wrong with Code.org.

Even a 10-year old kid will be able to learn software programming on Code.org while playing his favorite game, which is probably Minecraft.

Anyway, Code.org will definitely bring the free courses, alongside the great content that will allow you to make the first step towards an experienced developer and guide you throughout your journey as a just-starting-out programmer.

It’s a great place for beginners.

If you are just starting out you should definitely know that every experienced developer out here is familiar with SQL.

The problem is that there aren’t many trustworthy places on the web where you can learn SQL.

However, SQLzoo is not one of these places.

No matter your level of experience, SQLzoo has the learning resources and materials for both beginners and seasoned pros that will allow you to broaden your knowledge and sharpen your programming skills. Thus you’ll become more valuable to your team and company which can potentially get you a raise in the hierarchy so that you can start receiving a higher salary.

SQLzoo’s interactive tutorials and courses will definitely keep you entertained along with the quizzes they provide.

If you are looking for a lot of flexibility in your learning experience…

And you also want to get well versed in every programming language out there (though, I’d recommend to first focus on a single language), Code Abbey will definitely leave you satisfied.

It has everything you need for every language you want to learn. And what’s even more, it’s perfectly suitable for both beginners and experienced developers.

It’s perhaps one of the most favorable places to learn GitHub and Git in general.

The uniqueness of Git Immersion stems from its step-by-step tour that thoroughly explains the meaning behind each line of code and also when and where to include it in your own programming.

Written by the great Jim Weirich , Git Immersion will undoubtedly leave you highly impressed if you are trying to understand how Git works and why it matters to you.

Bored by the traditional way of learning a programming language?

Instead, you’d like to play an interactive game that actually keeps you entertained and educates you on programming all at the same time?

If so, one of the best places to learn Python and Javascript while having fun would be CodeCombat.

There are studies out there showing that edutainment stimulates your long-term memory allowing you to remember more things. Isn’t that great? Of course, it is.

With CodeCombat, you’ll definitely have a one-of-a-kind learning experience.

Experiencing struggles with branching and merging in Git?

Well, I’m pleased to tell you that Learn Git branching is perhaps the best website there is out there to teach you properly how to branch and merge your code.

What’s unique about the Learn Git branching website, is that it’s designed with competitive challenges, step-by-step tutorials and interactive courses that will keep you highly entertained along the way allowing you to easily remember each and every necessary step for branching and merging.

Thinkful is a little bit different.

It’s not like the rest of the websites.

Yes, you still have courses but what makes Thinkful stand out is that you are actually assigned to a teacher (or a mentor as some people like to call it).

You just select the course on the language you are planning to learn and the website does the rest.

Learning with a Mentor will definitely move you faster throughout your career.

If you are planning to learn Haskell, then Tryhaskell will probably be your best option to do that.

It features free interactive tools that will definitely allow you to dive deep into the programming language and become an experienced Haskell developer.

If you have already tested a few websites for learning programming but they all turned out to be a bit hard to understand… Programming Hub will successfully replace them by providing you with a relaxing learning experience.

Programming Hub is simple. It’s straightforward. It comes with a friendly and intuitive interface… and it can navigate you easily throughout the content they provide.

The platform delivers various courses and source materials to the table so they can get you well started on your journey as a developer.

Even if you are an experienced programmer… Programming Hub can definitely you sharpen your coding skills.

Some of the courses they’ve included are Python 3, Ruby, Kotlin, C#, and more.

What about the next generation coder in your house, who wants to learn what Mom or Dad is doing? Check out Scratch 2.0 . This offline software program has had amazing results in teaching kids 8 years old (or even younger with parental guidance) the basics of programming. With fun colors and characters leading the way, your child can be entertained for hours while learning skills that will last them a lifetime.

Which of these sites have you tried for learning programming? What are your favorites? Any best picks you forgot? Let us know in the comments! We’d love to start a conversation with you.

