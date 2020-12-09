Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logo4 Ways to Hack the FocusMe App When Locked in or Forced Mode is Enabled by@ananddvn

4 Ways to Hack the FocusMe App When Locked in or Forced Mode is Enabled

December 9th 2020
Author profile picture

@ananddvnAnand Dvn

A student who has fun while writing blogs

In this article, I will briefly talk about the following 4 ways to uninstall or exit out of the FocusMe app when you are locked in:

  1. Exiting FocusMe in the easiest way
  2. Uninstalling FocusMe when your plan is under force mode
  3. Using system restore to uninstall FocusMe
  4. Entire OS restore

Exiting FocusMe: The Easy Way

You can't exit focus me when it is running.

If you didn't change settings of FocusMe into something complicated like disabling uninstalling methods then you can be able to break focus me by:

  1. Exit out of Focus me by right-clicking in system tray in wWindows 10
  2. When you tried to uninstall focus me, if it shows the plan is still going then the only way to exit out is exiting all plans / disabling all plans!!


Uninstalling FocusMe when your Plan is Under Forced Mode

If you enabled Block task manager, Block command prompt, Disable command prompt scripts, Blocked date and time changing, Blocked W10 pc settings, protect uninstall.....Then there is only one way to uninstall focus me...

The below process is possible only if you didn't enable 3rd party startup cleaners.

Installing 3rd party startup cleaners like iobit uninstaller, ccleaner,etc:

  1. Install iobit uninstaller
  2. Uninstall FocusMe app
  3. Then restart your pc

[note: If you want to stop using this method block all uninstalling websites so that you can't uninstall or enable protect 3rd party startup cleaners]


Final method if above methods didn't work for you:

  1. Open control panel
  2. Go to all control panel items
  3. Go to recovery settings
  4. Go to open system restore
  5. Then choose a restore point and go back to a restore point before installation

This article was also published on: https://treanches.digitalpress.blog/how-to-uninstall-focus-me-when-forced-mode-is-on/

Related

Write A Letter Your Future Self Will Thank You For

pre-emoji story
#mindfulness
Author profile picture

@daily-dev-tipsDaily Dev Tips

01/06/21

Top 16 Tips to Quickly Boost Your Productivity in 2021

1 reaction
#productivity
Author profile picture

@mcseeMaximiliano Contieri

01/01/21

Tags

#focus-me-uninstallation#hack-through-focus-me-app#forced-mode-focus-me#productivity#focus-me#computers#errors#computer-errors
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.