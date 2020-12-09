4 Ways to Hack the FocusMe App When Locked in or Forced Mode is Enabled

A student who has fun while writing blogs
In this article, I will briefly talk about the following 4 ways to uninstall or exit out of the FocusMe app when you are locked in:
You can't exit focus me when it is running.
If you didn't change settings of FocusMe into something complicated like disabling uninstalling methods then you can be able to break focus me by:
If you enabled Block task manager, Block command prompt, Disable command prompt scripts, Blocked date and time changing, Blocked W10 pc settings, protect uninstall.....Then there is only one way to uninstall focus me...
The below process is possible only if you didn't enable 3rd party startup cleaners.
Installing 3rd party startup cleaners like iobit uninstaller, ccleaner,etc:
[note: If you want to stop using this method block all uninstalling websites so that you can't uninstall or enable protect 3rd party startup cleaners]
