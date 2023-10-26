Erich Kron@prguyvic
Erich Kron is a CISO Advisor at KnowBe4.
Erich Kron
Clearwater, FLSecurity Awareness Advocate
Author and regular contributor to cybersecurity industry publications, he was a security manager for the U.S. Army's 2nd Regional Cyber Center-Western Hemisphere and holds CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, SACP, and many other certifications. Erich has worked with information security professionals around the world to provide tools, training, and educational opportunities to succeed in information security.
Work History
Current Position:
KnowBe4Security Awareness Advocate
Previous Positions:
U.S. Army's 2nd Regional Cyber Center-Western HemisphereManager