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Erich Kron

@prguyvic

Erich Kron is a CISO Advisor at KnowBe4.

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Erich Kron

Clearwater, FLSecurity Awareness Advocate

Author and regular contributor to cybersecurity industry publications, he was a security manager for the U.S. Army's 2nd Regional Cyber Center-Western Hemisphere and holds CISSP, CISSP-ISSAP, SACP, and many other certifications. Erich has worked with information security professionals around the world to provide tools, training, and educational opportunities to succeed in information security.

Work History

Current Position:

KnowBe4Security Awareness Advocate

Previous Positions:

U.S. Army's 2nd Regional Cyber Center-Western HemisphereManager

Interested Topics

cybersecurity-trainingfuture-of-cybersecuritycybersecurity-measurescybersecurity-frameworkcybersecurity-top-storytrends-in-cybersecuritycybersecurity-awarenesscybersecurity-trendsai-in-cybersecurity
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