347 Stories To Learn About Optimization

1. How to Сompress a mysqldump Backup Using Gzip What is mysqldump? 2. Object-Oriented Databases And Their Advantages Object oriented database is a type of database system that deals with modeling and creation of data as objects. The main advantage of this database is the cons 3. A Performance Optimization of Flutter WebView This article records a performance optimization of the WebView based Flutter data visualization library: echarts_flutter . 4. Optimization of Multi-Scalar Multiplication Algorithm: Sin7Y Tech Review (21) Let's go through the optimization of Multi-Scalar Multiplication Algorithm. 5. Zen of Stochastic Gradient Descent Principle 6. Web3, Good Hygiene, and the Need for End to End Security Having a smart contract audit is a lot like washing your hands– do it only once, and be prepared for the consequences. 7. Multiclass Classification with Keras In the article the author describes the common pipelane of multilass classification solution using keras 8. The Super Token Thesis Building Towards the Web3 Financialized Consumer Era 9. Top 5 TypeScript Performance Tips Hi everyone! Today I want to talk about fast TS compilation. There are a lot of tips and tricks about TypeScript code style. But not about compiler performance. 10. How To Set Up a tsconfig For Nodejs Learn how to easily setup a tsconfig file to build for nodejs. 11. Automate the Boring Stuff ...using Gulp.js Full Disclosure: 12. Using Memoization In Python To Speed Up Slow Functions Memoization is an optimization technique that speeds up programs by caching the results of previous function calls. Python 3 makes it easy to memoize functions. 13. Paying Attention to Every Detail: How to Work With the Metrics to Increase Your Revenue Every significant business result consists of micro-level metrics that one can and should manage daily. Learn how to increase your revenue with small steps. 14. 9 Startup Metrics For Tech Founders To Track In this post, you will find nine essential metrics that you should know about and measure. Your KPIs can change as your startup grows. 15. Triple Your Results With These Top 8 VSCode Extensions We all use some VS Code extensions for our day to day development and are always on a hunt for more useful extensions. Here is a list of mine and how I use them: 16. Estimating Price Elasticity with Machine Learning Using machine learning, multi-linear regression, and scikit-learn to estimate price elasticity for wine products. 17. Do Job Seekers Deserve Pay for Going on Job Interviews? Pay for Job seekers will force the management of companies to better attention to the interview process. Allowing them save time and optimize the process. 18. Debugging Rust Cargo Issues in Gitlab Straightforward moral of the story: always first check environment variables in CI settings. They can overwrite your configs and cause unexpected issues. 19. Software Engineering and the Ikea Effect This is the IKEA effect, a cognitive bias where we place a disproportionately high value on products that we have partially created. 20. Build a Startup from Scratch with No-Code Tools How to build a startup without learning to code 21. Politics in Social Media: Bots, IDM and Decentralized Moderation The internet has become the agora of modern times. The question is not whether we are discussing politics over the internet or not (we obviously are) but if... 22. DAOs and the Future of the Enterprise DAOs could become pivotal to digital transformation for the enterprise over the next 10 years. 23. 3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests A guide on why Webhooks are often considered better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. 24. Optimizing Performance With Throttling in JavaScript Throttling allows you to "slow down" the function, i.e. the function will be executed no more than once in the specified period, even if it is called many times 25. Faster is Safer: How Software Physics Beats Human Psychology The idea that we make software safer by releasing it slower is an illusion. Here's why. 26. How Can SEO for Forex Companies be Useful and Profitable? Companies may improve their search engine results by obtaining high-quality links from other websites or obtaining backlinks that lead to their own site 27. 7 Ways to Scale Your Landing Page Performance Looking for ways to capture quality leads via your landing pages & acknowledge high conversions? Here are the 7 ways to scale your landing page performance. 28. A Guide on Disaster Recovery for IT Systems Modern organizations need complex IT infrastructures to provide goods and services at the expected levels. Any malfunctioning component can have damning effects 29. Sensor-based Control in Cobots: Its Opportunities and Challenges Introduction of the very basic formulation of the major sensor-servo problem, and then presenting its most common approaches like touch-based, 30. Why You Should Convert Your Images To WebP WebP lets you compress your images as efficiently as possible, reducing the size of your web page while preserving quality. You can convert from the terminal 31. Your Wi-Fi Cameras may be getting Attacked Your Wi-Fi security cameras are probably not secure. See how we disable our camera network with a simple DoS attack. 32. Edge Computing and the Metaverse Edge computing in relation to the metaverse 33. Why is This So Hard? This article explores what good code is and shares some tenets of good structure. 34. The Ramifications of The Peak-End Rule for SaaS Businesses Massive, missed opportunity for increasing the value of your saas. 35. Getting to the Promised Land of Software Engineering A software engineer navigating the benefits of good communication in a remote workplace 36. How to 10x Software Engineering Productivity with Better Dev Tools Low-Code: Achieving 10x Software Engineering Productivity Through Better Dev Tools 37. Notable Impacts of Blockchain Tech on The Supply Chain Blockchain technology in its full adoption has the potential to impact the supply chain. Technology has crept into blockchain to change it. 38. An NFT: What it is and How it Works A brief and simple description for NFTs and a general vision on NFTs' future 39. Key players in the US healthcare landscape The following are the key players who play a crucial role in developing the overall US healthcare ecosystem. 40. How to Apply A/B Split Testing to Marketing A/B Split Testing takes the guesswork out of optimization. 41. Badly Designed Authorization Is Technical Debt Hard-coded authorization leads to technical debt. Decouple your authorization decisions to be a more effective business. 42. Using Apps Script to Count Checkboxes in Google Sheets Automatically, Count the checkboxes in your spreadsheet column with the Google Apps script. 43. Understanding NFT Royalties: What they are and How they Work A brief explanation about what NFT royalties are and how creators benefit from them. 44. 4 Ways to Scale Your Business With Cloud Computing 45. Portfolio Optimization with Python and Quantum Computing Techniques How to optimize portfolios using quantum computing and Python, featuring QUBO conversion and QAOA solving algorithm. 46. Retaining SaaS Customers in a Global Economic Downturn In a global economic downturn, retaining current customers is crucial for businesses, especially for SaaS companies facing the growing risk of customer churn. 47. Practical Steps for Developing a Working Memory It’s embarrassing for any executive or professional to forget the name of the person you just met, but it’s not life-changing. It’s the other working memory 48. Technology Trends for AI, Cloud and Data analytics in 2022 49. How to Optimize your GitHub Repository for Open Source Development This article would give you tips to help prepare your GitHub repository for open-source contributions. 50. The End of the Hidden Crypto Business Era Following the recent FTX crises, this article explores the nature of trust in crypto and how it relates to privacy, transparency and the future. 51. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Nikita Starichenko, SWE at Snap Inc. From Engineering to Surfing! 52. Efficient Deployment and Release Management “Do not deploy on Friday” is not a joke after all even if you have continuous deployment. With deciding to deploy anyway comes the subtle concern... 53. Why I have 218 Tabs Open It's been decades since the invention of browser tabs. Now, everybody uses them. What does the future of tabs look like? 54. Competitor Analysis: Why It's Vital for Business Success Three steps to conducting a comprehensive competitive analysis and how to leverage the information you collected to drive growth for your business. 55. 7 Game-Changing AI Tools in 2023 Discover 7 AI tools that will save you so many hours. 56. How to Optimize Your Workflow : Time is Money One of the major obstacles every engineer needs to overcome is how to meet deadlines while working with a limited amount of resources, especially for design. 57. Python Tutorial: Recursive Function Debunked This Python Tutorial about the Recursive Function outlines the basic principles and methods to use recursion as a method of automating your software. 58. Improve Network API Performance For Your Apps Network APIs are everywhere in the modern world. If the data is the lifeblood of modern tech, then APIs are essentially vessels that carry it around distributed 59. East vs West - How The Crypto Culture Differs This market is booming for different reasons. While the West is pushing ahead with NFTs and giving them more utility the East are still focused on gaming. 60. Navigating Unit Tests with Google's Bigquery Unit testing with bigquery is hard. See how we built robust unit testing suites for data pipelines that use bigquery 61. 7 Vital Steps in the Machine Learning Life Cycle This is a framework for using machine learning in your business. 62. Getting Rid of Garbage in Java Every application needs memory to run. However, computer memory is limited. Therefore, it is important to clear it of old unused data to make room for new ones. 63. Building a Successful Product: Why User Experience Matters What your customer will remember is how they felt while using the product, not how unique/different it was. 64. Red Light! Green Light! Stop Hurting Your Users! Color is one of the most important tools for creating user interfaces that don't suck, so stop doing it wrong. 65. How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy Get better visibility and ranking on SERPs by making long tail keywords an integral part of your SEO 66. The Evolving Landscape of Automatic Speech Recognition Can you spot the difference between Voice Recognition and Automatic Speech Recognition? Read to find out their differences and develop your understanding of ASR 67. Using Monte Carlo to Explain Why You Don't Win Daily Fantasy Baseball Games Use Monte Carlo simulation to understand the risk in fantasy baseball. Learn why optimizing a lineup is a tall order. 68. The Impact Of Blockchain Technology On Mobile Applications Blockchain technology has impacted and improved almost all sectors of modern technology, one of which is mobile application. 69. Containerization and Its Benefits This post explains what containers are, key benefits of containers in software dev and discusses why you might consider adding them to your DevOps processes. 70. Is Keyword Research Still Important for SaaS Blogs? Keywords can significantly impact the growth of SaaS businesses. Here're the key steps to take your blog SEO to a new level. 71. Installing a Developer Workstation from Scratch How to automate the installation of a developer workstation, keeping it quick, maintainable and easy learn 72. Why localStorage Still Crashes Your Website in 2023 How to deal with the Browser SecurityError: The operation is insecure or localStorage is not defined. 73. FTX Failure Highlights Value of Defi and DEXs FTX failure shows the value of decentralized finance, DeFi, and decentralized exchanges, DEXs 74. Threat Hunting the Easy Way Threat hunting can feel impossible. It doesn't have to be that way, in this post I share how I have found attackers (and success) with threat hunting! 75. How App Statistics Helped Resolve a Bug in My Mobile App “Users cannot open the app.“ This was the message causing chaos all over. So I did a quick installation of the app again, and to my surprise, the app was workin 76. Marketing in the Metaverse: Lessons From 4 Case Studies Unlocking the power of 3D to boost sales and customer satisfaction. Leveraging the metaverse and 3D internet in web3 for sales. 77. 5 Best Practices for Effective Log Management What Are Log Files? And how can they be managed in a cloud-native infrastructure? 78. What Does Google’s ‘Helpful Content’ Update Mean for Content? Google’s Helpful Content is an algorithmic update from that will analyze content and shadow-ban the ones riddled with SEO-influenced text and not relevant info. 79. 4 Core Principles of Pragmatic Engineering The following principles will save you time, money, energy, and increase the probability of your organization’s success. 80. UMA (User-Managed Access) 2.0: How It Works And What It Can Be Used For User-Managed Access (UMA) is an OAuth-based access management protocol standard. Introduction to UMA and where it can be used. 81. 7 Common Misconceptions about DevOps Metrics Metrics are crucial to DevOps and Continuous Delivery as part of the process of continuous improvement. However, you must balance collecting and displaying data 82. 18 AI Marketing Softwares Your B2B Needs to Try Today Looking for opportunities to apply marketing AI to your B2B or SME? In this article, we cover 7 marketing categories and 20+ tools to do the heavy lifting 🦾📈 83. Seven Need to Know Principles of Mobile App Design 7 principles of mobile app design that make your app layout easy and helps users to move through the application without having to think. 84. Why Custom App Development Solutions Are Becoming More Popular In this article, I’ll throw light on how to create custom apps, some trends related to it, industries utilizing custom app development, the development process, 85. 6 Tips for Tracking Software Licenses If you are looking to manage your software licenses better, Read on to know how you can track and document software used in your company with ease. 86. Dall-E May Be Awesome, but It Still Can't Count. OpenAI's "Dall-E" artificial intelligence can be very frustrating for some professional uses. Here are a few things that Dall-E just can't seem to do. 87. Speed is Everything And AMP Is King It is old news that smartphones have overtaken traditional computers as people's favourite online browsing device. 88. Avo CEO At DevRelCon Earth 2020: How To Improve Developer Productivity With These Cool Tools Stef Olafsdottir, Avo’s CEO, speaks about developer productivity at DevRelCon Earth 2020. 89. Cryptocurrency Security Threats: Lessons from Top Exchange Hacks The digital nature of Bitcoin makes it vulnerable to hacking. 90. How I Refactored a SPA Project In this article, I’m not gonna talk about specific code refactoring details but some critical issues of this project. 91. The Big O Notation in JavaScript Understanding the Bachmann-Landau notation 92. How No Code ML Can Create an Impact on Businesses There’s a process for solving business problems via machine learning. If you Google “learn machine learning,” you’ll find a bunch of guides, online courses, and such that walk you through the coding languages of ML and the processes it takes to solve data predictions. You conclude it takes a lot of time to learn technical machine learning. 93. Merging Datasets from Different Timescales One of the trickiest situations in machine learning is when you have to deal with datasets coming from different time scales. 94. How Drones Save Time and Money on Construction Sites How to build more cost-efficiently with drones, what drones do better than humans and where can you save money by using a drone on a construction site? 95. Growth Isn't The Opposite of Profitability Profitability is good. Growth is also good. But is one better than the other? Do you have to sacrifice one in order to get the most out of the other? 96. 7 Q&As About Memory Leaks 97. Why Deep Learning is not Enough for Video Content Analysis Deep Learning gets a ton of traction from technology enthusiasts. But can it match the effectiveness standards that the public hold it to? 98. How the Implementation of AI in E-commerce can Boost Your Business This article is about the benefits of artificial intelligence in eCommerce. It provides a futuristic approach to artificial intelligence in e-commerce business. 99. Phishing in the Era of Web3.0 — Here’s What Every User Needs to Know 100. How Technology Profiling Helps with Lead Generation Technology Profiling - a systematic way of collecting critical information about leads through iterative forms intended to advance the sales cycle 101. Softmax Temperature and Prediction Diversity This article is about tweaking the softmax distribution to control how diverse and novel the predictions are. 102. Understanding Kernel Memory Allocation using Buddy and Slab Systems With this guide, I hope you gain an in-depth understanding of the buddy system in OS and the slab system for allocating kernel memory. 103. C# Parameter Null Validation, Explained It is a very common practice to check for null in parameters: 104. 5 Key Valuation Ratios Every Company Founder Should Know Ratios of valuation are important in establishing a company's value. A valuation ratio expresses the link between a company's market value or equity and a basic 105. How To Improve Developer Effectiveness With Feedback Loops At it's heart, software engineering is a series of feedback loops. 106. 10 Expert Tips for Improving Code Reviews: A Guide for Developers Code reviews are an essential part of the software development process. In this article, we'll discuss 10 best practices for conducting effective code reviews, 107. The Unsung Superpower for Product Managers in 2022 Whether you're managing stakeholders or just want to get a project out the door, good communication is essential to creating great products. 108. Using MILP and Python for Optimal Business Analytics Optimizing Business Decisions With MILP (Mixed Integer Linear Programming) and Python: the Ultimate Solution for Business Analytics 109. The Growth Marketing Revolution A story about a struggling startup that turns its fortunes around by adopting a data-driven, iterative approach to marketing called "growth marketing." 110. Crucial Steps Towards Effective Problem Solving In The Workplace Every business - and everyone - encounters problems, whether it's too few customers, a product now working, or a team not functioning as it should. 111. Why CIOs Must Focus on Accelerating Kubernetes Adoption The blog discusses why CIOs must focus on accelerating Kubernetes adoption, as a futuristic technology, within their enterprises to ensure business continuity. 112. Data Virtualization: How It Works And What Benefits We Can Get From It In the healthcare sector, data virtualization (DV) is gaining traction. It's still a hot subject, with many leading industry experts hailing it as a game-changer. 113. Problems With Cross-Chain Bridging and Direct Integrations With Web2 Blockchain bridges are hard to do technically and susceptible to hacks. That's why other solutions like direction integrations are needed. 114. The Blind Spot of Optimization Strategy “We are struggling a bit with the optimization of our marketing activity,” said the CEO of a three-year-old startup that had just raised almost $10M in funding. His marketing manager and self-described growth hacker was nodding in confirmation from behind his shoulder. 115. How to Improve UX for E-Commerce Rewards Platforms Rewards programs are centered around one unifying factor: customer satisfaction. Here is how to design your program to meet that requirement with ease. 116. Finessing Postgres into an Insane 200x Faster Query Plan This article will show you a real-life optimization story and how PostgreSQL row count estimation can go very wrong when trying to get a faster query plan 117. How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXVI] How to debug your code the easy way 118. The 6 Key Elements for Marketing in 2020 Digital marketing is an incredible value add for anyone who knows how to make the practice work for them, and a big mystery for those who don’t have the skills or technical knowledge. 119. Firewall Hardware And Software: Differences Everybody Needs To Know The distinction between firewalls for software and firewalls for hardware is embedded in their capabilities. 120. Big Data Analysis for the Clueless and the Curious Big data analytics has been a hot topic for quite some time now. But what exactly is it? Find out here. 121. How Using Self-Hosted GitHub Runners Can Save You a Fortune 122. Why Small Businesses Shouldn't Move Away from Cloud Services Humans possess a remarkable ability to nostalgically reminisce about dark times as if they were the best of times. 123. How to Delete a Table from a Django Model on Production Simple case of deployment Django migration to production in a few steps. This is table/model removal. 124. How Pandemic Problem Motivates AI Developers To Help Manufacturing Industries The global pandemic has persuaded a number of manufacturers to pursue an AI-driven transformation of their operations, according to studies by Cap Gemini and the Boston Consulting Group. What has been noticed is the way in which they are combining human experience and insight with AI tools to find ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors, as well as drive down costs and protect their profit margin. So, what are the most popular ways of using AI in manufacturing industries? 125. Web Design Principles That Will Take Centre Stage in 2023 A cursory look at the web design principles will become the norm in 2023. 126. 5 Things You Should Know Before Developing CTV Games Learn 5 main steps that CTV developers should take into account when they are creating a new game. 127. Continuous Integration (CI) Branching Strategies: What You Need to Know When you have multiple developers working on the same code, you may face a lot of challenges when merging. That's where branches come in. 128. 7 Ways to Optimize User Experience on Your Website Improve your traffic by focusing on the quality of your user's experiences. The following instructions are the initial stage of that journey. 129. Forget To-do Lists. What About To-learn Lists? We all have to-do lists. But what about a to-learn list? A to-learn list is a way to keep track of everything you want to learn. The beauty of a to-learn lis 130. DevOps vs SDLC: Optimizing the Software Development Cycle If you're using a traditional software development life cycle (SDLC) you may have questions about where DevOps fits in. 131. Optimize Your Front End Applications by Migrating From Moment to Dayjs Does your application use dates in some way? 132. Why Git Is A Great Documentation Management Tool Sometimes not only documentation but also the process of working on it may be critical. For example, in the case of projects, the lion’s share of the work is related to preparing documentation, and the wrong process may lead to errors and even loss of information, and, consequently, loss of time and benefits. But even if this topic is not central to your work, the right process can still improve the quality of the document and save you time. 133. 5 Software Engineer Approved Ways to Optimize Development of a React App When it comes to React, there are some of the things that will optimize your code and will give you better results in it. 134. Everyone Fails with Software They Don’t Build Most organization don't build enough software and are therefore missing out on possible value. 135. UUIDs Outshine Auto-Increment IDs and It’s Not Close People are still using autoincrementing integer ids in postgres in 2023 and they shouldn't be! UUIDs are leaps and bounds better. 136. The Fallacy of Land Scarcity in the Metaverse: Part 2 137. How to Design a Functional Pastebin This article gives a skeletal guide for designing your very own pastebin. 138. Lemonade is Sweetening Web3 in a Unique Way An interview with Chris Lahaye, co founder and dev with Lemonade.Social 139. How I Get My Blog on #1 Page on Google Without Any SEO Hacks No, it isn’t clickbait or a false promise. I’m really going to show you how I ranked my blog on the first page on Google. 140. Complex Refactoring With Roslyn Compilers Let’s imagine the monolith project with an enormous code base that has been developed for a couple of decades (unbelievable, right?). This project is probably going to have a myriad of features and a considerable (hopefully!) number of automated tests covering the verification of our priceless features on multiple levels. All the way up the famous, or infamous, depending on who’re you gonna ask, testing pyramid from the unit foundation down below to the end-to-end peak high above. 141. A 5-Point Growth Strategy for Web Hosting Resellers This article presents some of the best tips for hosting resellers to find a reliable web hosting provider and also how to earn a steady income 142. 6 Steps To Boost Conversion Rate For Your Ecommerce Store When you're starting a new eCommerce store for the first time without any experience, you'll face many challenges, how to maintain user experience, server controlling, lift your sales, and low traffic. It isn't easy to know where to start page optimizing and product listing. It would be best to have at least an experienced mentor to help out all turbulence in starting years. 143. Running Eleventy Serverless On AWS Lambda@Edge The good news is that you can get Eleventy Serverless to run in AWS Lambdas. Even better, you can get it to run in Lambda@Edge. 144. Top 10 CSS Performance Tips Hi everyone! There are a lot of tips and tricks about CSS styling. But not in this article. Today I want to talk about how to use CSS more efficiently and make 145. Array And Set Operations: What You Need to Know 2-3x or more performance improvement in data pipelines by using custom JavaScript iterators and optimized algorithms for sets, arrays and cartesian products. 146. How Website Personalization Makes Account-Based Marketing More Effective In this blog post, we’ll explore the basics of account-based marketing personalization and discuss some of the benefits you can expect from using it. 147. Mobile App Debugging: Localizing Defects and Making Bug Reports Mobile app debugging requires the creation of bug reporting. In this article, I'll describe how to localize mobile app defects and create mobile app bug reports 148. Managing a GitHub Organization With Infrastructure as Code This post will share our experience in adopting infrastructure as code (IaC) to manage GitHub organization resources. 149. How to Write Helpful and Accessible UX Copy for Every User A guide on how to write UX copy that accommodates every kind of user. 150. Concurrency in Golang And WorkerPool [Part 1] Project Link: https://github.com/Joker666/goworkerpool 151. Why is Web3 Failing? Why it's too early to predict the future of Web3? 152. AWS CloudWatch Synthetic Service Introduction and Quick Tips To Start AWS just released CloudWatch Synthetic service a few days ago. 153. Promoting Your B2B Content with Purpose: Best Practices for Driving Traffic and Engagement Content promotion is key to boosting your B2B SaaS Content Strategy, increasing traffic, and driving sales. Get things right and attract your desired audience. 154. Increase your Web Copy Conversions with better Messaging Clear messaging helps your copy stand out and drive desire for your solution. This article shows two ways to use messaging to drive more conversions. 155. Understanding Conversion Rate (CR) and Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) The article discusses conversion rate (CR) and conversion rate optimization (CRO), which are crucial terms in ecommerce and digital marketing. 156. Augmented Geomarketing: The Start of a New Era or Just an Evolution? Why the Augmented Geomarketing shall change the real sector and its business? 157. How to Set Up a Monorepo With Vite, TypeScript, and Pnpm Workspaces In this article, we will talk about how to set up a monorepo with Vite, Typescript, and pnpm workspaces. 158. How To Speed Up Windows Vista Crippling unused highlights in Windows Vista will accelerate your PC framework. A portion of the highlights that accompany Vista are not regularly helpful for home clients. On the off chance that you don’t utilize these capacities, the Windows framework is stacking programs that you don’t require and expending framework assets — in particular, memory — that could be better utilized for different purposes. 159. Developing a Cloud-Based App in 2023 Creating a cloud app for a business is easier than ever. Here is the complete guide to build cloud app in 2023. 160. How To Get The Most Out The Pomodoro Technique To Be Highly Productive Developed by Francesco Cirillo in the late 1980s, the Pomodoro technique calls for using a timer to break down work into 25-minute intervals separated by short 5-minute breaks. After four sessions of work, the Pomodoro technique prescribes a longer 30-minute break. 161. Creating a Video Background on Your Website with HTML and CSS Learn how to create an engaging video background for your website using HTML and CSS. 162. 7 SEO Mistakes That You Should Avoid in 2022 Take a look at the 7 SEO mistakes you should avoid if you are serious about increasing your site traffic as much as you can. Keep your SEO strategy intact! 163. Guide to Keyword Research: Best Tools for 2020 The world of keywords is always competitive, it never sleeps, something that’s unstoppable and the cycle never ends as long as there’s a lot of hard work being done on the digital frontier. To develop a robust keyword strategy is extremely important if you want to make the website visible, crawlable, user-friendly and profitable in the market that’s hungry for your services. 164. What is Bionic Reading and How is it Possible? Bionic reading, a trend, that focuses the eyes on artificial fixation points in a body of text, can revolutionize the way we read. This piece explores how. 165. Demystifying Tech Debt: An Overview of the 4 Types with Actionable Fixes Learn how to manage technical debt in your codebase with this guide on the 4 types of tech debt, with examples. We'll look at how to fix each type of tech debt. 166. The Security of CeDeFi Projects: Specifics, Challenges, and Solutions Despite the ongoing bear market, the crypto industry has shown incredible resilience. This is best highlighted by the fact that even though the sector as... 167. Technology or Strategy: How Is the Workplace Being Reimagined? The traditional workspace is gradually changing to a remote workspace. But what is driving the transformation of remote workspaces, technology or strategy? 168. 17 Metrics for Measuring DevOps Success The metrics we choose can expose problems. But it can also hide them behind irrelevant data. 169. The Myriad Benefits of Contributing to Open Source Projects with Piyush Badkul Piyush Badkul's work involves designing, deploying, scaling, and optimizing the core IMS network for the Indian Government's Telecom Technology Centre. 170. Azure Data Factory: An Amazing Data Migration Tool This blog will highlight how users can define pipelines to migrate the unstructured data from different data stores to structured data via Azure Data Factory 171. How to Create Abstract Syntax Tree with Acorn 172. IoT in Manufacturing: What you Need to Know Discover IoT applications in manufacturing and the challenges you could expect if you set your mind on giving your manufacturing facilities an IoT upgrade. 173. Debugging RAM: A Deep Dive into Java Garbage Collection - Part 1 Memory usage is one of the most important aspects for developers in general and Java SE developers in particular. Deep dive into GC tips, tricks & internals 174. 13 Angular App Optimization Tips for Frontend Developers How to optimize an Angular app? First, we need to consider how we understand optimization as such. Optimization helps achieve better app performance and easier code maintenance. Optimization is not a checklist or a to-do-list, and there is no universal way to optimize your app. 175. Can Blockchain Technology Change Plagiarism Detection in Academia? top ways that blockchain technology can help improve education and academic writing by replacing traditional plagiarism-identifying techniques 176. Remote Usability Testing Tools, Here's What to Look For In this blog, you come to realize remote working usability checking out is a notable manner to check your product earlier than and after launch! 177. 10 Tips to Use If You Received a Google Penalty Have you recently received a Google penalty? 178. Maximize the Performance of Your Django App with these Techniques Learn about caching, database optimization, minimizing queries, using CDN, profiling & monitoring, and more. Boost your app's speed and efficiency today! 179. Using IIoT to Streamline Business Processes As the world of technology expands, one innovation experiencing an explosion in adoption is the industrial internet of things, commonly abbreviated as IIoT. 180. Effective Static Code Analysis Techniques for Improving Code Quality Increase the value of your static code analysis with the help of test impact analysis and predictive test selection. 181. Data Quality: Its Definitions And How to Improve It Utilizing quality data is essential for business operations. This article explores data quality definitions and how to maintain it for everyday use. 182. 15 Low-Cost Techniques for High Conversion Rate Optimization Websites are like sales person that work 24/7 for your business. Learn these 15 tips for creating a high-converting page. 183. How To Make Your Company Flourish By Implementing BPA Solutions We live in a century of information. Information is everywhere. Look at your company’s everyday processes: HR involves information about current and potential employees; procurement managers search and analyze the data on goods and services to acquire the best of them; the marketing department processes information on current trends and the company’s products to develop the best offers that will work for your customers. 184. 4 Ways to Keep Your Ecommerce Store Ready at All Times Online retailers are growing constantly and need to get ready for a massive influx of traffic. As customer expectations and market standards are higher than ever before, it’s critical to ensure quality and high-performance at all times. 185. The Real C++ Killers (Not You, Rust) Technologies that can replace C++ in the near of far future are not compilers. They are Spiral, Numba, and ForwardCom. 186. How Properly Configure Nginx Server for TLS This is a follow up on a story that I've published a few years ago. It still receives a huge amount of traffic so I decided to update it with the latest information. 187. Optimize Props References and Improve Rendering in React Native Rendering is the process of React asking your Components to describe what the section UI looks like, on the current combination of Props and State. 188. An Overview of Legal Compliance as a Service How to automate compliance with legal software. 189. Building a Divider App: How Many Cases Can Share One Operation? Thinking about all the things that could go wrong in code execution and preparing for them is a big part of a programmer's job. 190. Exploring Graph Traversal: From Breadth-First Search to Dijkstra's Algorithm In this article, the breadth-first search algorithm is explained with examples and implementations, including how it can be modified to find the shortest paths. 191. Removing Duplicates in Google Sheets: A Guide for Non-coders Highlight and Remove duplicate rows in your google spreadsheet with this script for free. Works with any type and length of sheets. 192. Microservices and Frameworks, All You Need to Know We will look at the benefits of developing in microservices, the concept of frameworks and why you should consider them, and more. 193. 3-Must-Haves to Win Podcast Search Optimization And Bring in New Listeners Keep these hacks in mind and benefit from additional opportunities to stand out from the crowd of competitors and win new listeners through search algorithms. 194. When Driving Adoption for a Low-Code Platform, Does One Target Developers or No-Coders? Is the future of software development low-code? Or is it no code at all? 195. Ultimate Guide To Building an Unbeatable Multi-Tenant SaaS Startup With Heroku [Part 1] In this multi-part series, I'll transform a new application into a multi-tenant experience running in the Heroku ecosystem. This article focuses on the object model, design, architecture, and security. 196. WordPress SEO Isn’t Automatic: 4 Manual Strategies Required to Get Results You’ve probably seen several ads promoting “set it and forget it” SEO strategies for WordPress. Unfortunately, these promises are too good to be true. 197. We're Saying Goodbye to Our Profits For the Next 60 days: Here's Why You’ve probably never heard about us. We’re lemon.io — a marketplace of vetted developers for startups. 198. Is Cloud Computing Really More Sustainable? We've all heard the environmental benefits of cloud computing, but there are some cons as well. Is the cloud really more sustainable? 199. How AI Serves as a Cognitive Collaborator to Employees AIs are becoming entrenched in everyday business operations, serving as cognitive collaborators to employees 200. Failure Modes: Why You Need To Know Them What are bimodal failure modes and how to avoid them 201. How to Change Parameters of a Server at Runtime Implementation of business configuration provider tips. Java, Spring and MongoDB in action 202. The Various Kinds of Software Tests In this post, I discuss automated and manual tests, and 2 common types of tests: functional and non-functional. 203. Successful Cost Optimization on AWS: Best Practices Cost optimization strategies for AWS services are abundant. Prioritizing between your options is necessary to make sure you don’t overload yourself with the wealth of information. Looking at the best practices in the industry right now and the practices that have now become obsolete would help you find stability in your finances. 204. Scaling Web Applications Is Like Walking a Tight Rope in a Storm Scaling web applications is a skill. It’s like walking a tight rope, in the midst of a storm. There are multiple factors acting on you, 205. Web Accessibility Checklist For Your Project Web accessibility is important. Making your app accessible is morally the right thing to do, it helps you win more business, and it may even be legally or contractually required. However, not many software engineers or web designers know how to make their apps accessible. 206. 7 Reasons to Start Automating Business with Bots (Original: Unsplash) 207. Implementing Domain Driven Design For Microservices Have you been finding it difficult to model boundaries of your system’s microservices? Have you been slowed down by the Technical complexity of your codebase? Has your team been stepping on each other’s toes ? 208. 4 Video Marketing Tricks and Tips for Massive Conversions Want to boost your conversions through video marketing? Here are a few tips and tricks to get started. 209. Some Tips On Holding a Productive Virtual Offsite Offsites are a big part of remote teams. They allow everyone to socialize, connect more deeply with coworkers, and help build shared experiences and empathy. Even if video calls are a great tool to share information, they can be tiring. It's too easy to miss non-verbal cues. Chance encounters over coffee never happen, and we don’t always experience the same personal connections that come from small-talk. That’s the downside of remote work, and that's why meeting a few times a year is a great way to fill the gap! 210. How Does Dwell Time Affect SEO? Dwell time is an essential SEO factor. If you can keep your website visitors engaged and interested, you can earn better rankings! Read how. 211. Understanding Memory Management in JavaScript Low-level languages like C, have manual memory management primitives such as malloc() and free(). In contrast, JavaScript automatically allocates memory when objects are created and frees it when they are not used anymore (garbage collection). This automaticity is a potential source of confusion: it can give developers the false impression that they don't need to worry about memory management. 212. Streamlining Your Django Development Environment with Docker Containers Learn how to containerize an entire Django project from the ground up, including a Postgres database, Redis cache server, Caddy, and Celery instances. 213. 8 Debugging Techniques for Dev & Ops Teams This blog highlights eight debugging techniques that will help Software engineers adopt the DevOps approach to debugging a code. 214. How To Modernize IBM i System IBM i has evolved overtime and organizations are modernizing their existing legacy systems to use the latest updates in IBM i. It is generally considered as old, obsolete and not trending just because it is in existence since 30 years. But replacing IBM i with some other technology is not worth it, instead IT teams must plan to modernize the existing IBM i systems of their organization. Now, modernizing is not as easy as it looks because the confusion here is which approach to choose among numerous options to update IBM i. The way you modernize your IBM I systems will decide the return you get after the updates. Some of the recommendations include unfolding the data and logic, improving the user interface and the software development process. 215. On-Demand Manufacturing: Key Foundations To Succeed At It In 2021 We are living in an on-demand world, where your pullover, sofa, or even house can be created on-demand, not mass-produced. This is great for customers, as it enables them to express their personalities by purchasing commodities that uniquely reflect their tastes. On-demand manufacturing is also great for smaller retailers, who can cater to the demands of their customers. This model can give them an advantage over large industrial manufacturers, who are quite satisfied with their dominating position in traditional mass-production models. 216. HTTP Compression Optimization: How to Improve Transfer Speed and Bandwidth Utilization Compression is an important way to increase the performance of a Web site. For some documents, size reduction of up to 70% lowers the bandwidth capacity needs. Over the years, algorithms also got more efficient, and new ones are supported by clients and servers. 217. Performance Marketing vs. Growth Marketing: How to Prioritize Correctly For businesses, it Is important to understand what marketing strategies serve your requirements per time, whether its performance or growth-oriented 218. Translation Technology and Hallucinating Computers AI is taking on an increasingly important role in modern society, so it is critical that algorithms can understand and utilize many different languages. 219. Bad Software? No Big Deal Inevitably, we’ll someday come across legacy software, inconsistent databases, or integration modules that simply don’t work. It might sound wise to fix this software, especially if they’re crucial to the business. The problem that refactoring costs development and validation time, and the business does not always have this time to invest, but at the same time needs the fix. How can we both deliver the business requirements in time and still not break everything? 220. Top 5 Sales Automation Startups To Watch In 2022 221. How We Increased our Website Loading Time by 24% Last weekend we had a chance to fine-tune the performance of SwissDev Jobs. 222. The 5 Best Software for Creating NFT Art Some software tools are listed here with subscription details. Their pros and cons are also mentioned to help you decide on the best one to create your NFT art. 223. Puppeteering HTML - The Art of Creating Optimized Web Pages The day has finally come,... to spread awareness regarding a concept called Mutation Observer. Yes, you should know about this. Simple but still a game changer when it comes to controlling how your webpage interacts with a user. 224. The Basics of Penetration Testing Here is the detailed blog on penetration testing. Check it to know what it is, its steps, methods, and the best tools for penetration testing. 225. What is your fundament for the future? The far is aspirational. The near is commitment. Aspirations define commitments and commitments realize aspirations. Commitments are what you do on a daily basis, they are tangible and easy to understand. Aspirations are what you want in the future, they are intangible and hard to articulate and solidify. Although they are separated in the time domain, they continuously influence each other. 226. What Can IoT Tech do for the Automobile Industry? The (IoT) is a setup that takes all the physical computing devices and connects them to the Internet, providing them with UID and the ability to transfer data. 227. Upgrading MySQL 5.5 to MySQL 8: A Step by Step Guide It is one of the dogmas that upgrading freeware libraries is a drag - but not anymore especially for MySQL. Check out this article for more information. 228. How Infographics Can Positively Impact your SEO Rankings[Case-Study] This content was originally published at Breakline.co: https://www.breakline.co/infographics-and-seo-boost-your-search-engine-rankings-case-study/ You might have heard this several times before — Content is King! Yes, it is. But today visuals materials like infographics are outperforming. 229. Modularity Concept in Java and .Net Modularity is central to modern software engineering - or may be all type of engineering not just software. We’ll explore support for modularity in Java and .Net platforms, but before that let’s first try to find answers for what and why of modularity. 230. Making A Keyboard Shortcut For Your Email Address In 5 Easy Steps A quick productivity tip to save you time by creating a keyboard macro for your email address. 231. The Two Most Important Things To Remember When Doing Modern PR 232. Detailed PMO Time Management Guide: Practical Productivity Hacks This is a short guide from the Head of Project Management at Techstack, detailing practical steps for managing your time effectively. 233. Random All the Way Down; Property-based Testing (Part 6) How to make failing test cases smaller by estimating their size and randomly generating smaller test cases. 234. SaaS Website Best Practices for Conversion Rate Optimization The SaaS market is expected to generate $76 billion by the end of 2020. For you as a SaaS business owner in such a competitive ecosystem, putting yourself in front of the right customers and maximizing conversion rates may be extremely challenging. 235. 3 Ways to Use Personalization And Increase SaaS Conversion Rates SaaS companies do not rely on one-off purchases. As a SaaS company, your goal is to increase brand awareness, build strong relationships with customers, and inspire brand loyalty in the long-run. 236. What is Mobile-First Design and Why You Should Care About It With an ever-increasing variety of mobile devices quickly overtaking desktop browsing in overall traffic, mobile support is no longer a matter of deciding whether or not you should do it but how you should do it. Like almost everything in software development trends, there is always more than one way to do it. But from all the trends out there I believe mobile-first will fit the bill best for most people and I’ll explain why. 237. Common Mistakes Made by Developers While Redesigning Mistakes made during software redesign - Perfection, following a trend, hitting with a big hammer 238. How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXVII] Identifying smells in your code and debugging the easy way. 239. Simple Yet Effective Advice To Handle Large Releases with DevOps Effortlessly When you start working on large scale enterprise systems, handling releases can become complex. You'll have to think about your front-end, microservices, third-party services, and other services. Making sure these things get deployed in the right order and pass integration tests can be tricky once you start working with asynchronous tasks. 240. What are Internal Links and How do they Help Your SEO? Get to know about internal links and how they help you with your SEO! A detailed guide on the internal link for SEO! 241. Data Loaders in a GraphQL Server Learn how to optimize data fetching in a GraphQL server for queries, mutations and subscriptions, by using data loaders. 242. An In-depth Look at Ethereum’s Path to Scalability Ethereum’s vision is to become a blockchain that solves the blockchain trilemma problem. 243. How to Fix Your Broken Vulnerability Management CVSS scores are broken measures of vulnerability criticality. SSVC is a viable solution to the problems created by CVSS scoring when used in isolation. 244. How To Become A Productive And Thriving Professional: 5 Ways To Master Time Management Time management does not mean managing time, rather it means managing yourself. Well, we have a 24 hours time span every day, but how we will use the time depends entirely on us. Time management can help you to use the time precisely and handle your work within your assigned\ntime. You need to plan the work first, then track and manage your work. 245. 12 Strategies to Reduce Amazon S3 Costs Amazon Simple Storage Service or Amazon S3 is a service designed to house storage for the internet. In this article, we'll talk through all the strategies you can use to reduce Amazon S3 costs. 246. The Next 11 Things You Should Do For CI/CD Pipeline Optimization Many engineering teams are making the switch to a DevOps culture. This has a lot to do with the way the software development cycle has changed over the years. It used to take months to implement a new feature, get it through testing, fix any issues, and finally get it to production. 247. Publish-Subscribe Design Pattern: Introduction to Scalable Messaging The publish-subscribe (or pub/sub) messaging pattern is a design pattern that provides a framework for exchanging messages that allows for loose coupling and scaling between the sender of messages (publishers) and receivers (subscribers) on topics they subscribe to. 248. Concurrency in Golang And WorkerPool [Part 2] Project Link: https://github.com/Joker666/goworkerpool 249. Why It is Important to Monitor Code Quality Code is a book and what the reader gets out of this book will depend on how the code is written. 250. Cyber Warfare, Self-Defense and the Defender’s Dilemma After pondering, researching, and a few glasses of wine, I've decided to do an analysis on cyber warfare. 251. Exploring Render Props Vs. React Hooks In 2020 Who said render props are obsolete? The good old pattern is still valid for the common use case where hooks may not always be the right choice. 252. How To Use Gulp And Prettier on Code Snippets and API Outputs Code editors come with "beautifiers" which programmers can use to make code uniformly and conventionally laid out, aka: "pretty". 253. The No Bullshit Guide to Product Management Why it is sometimes confusing to read about product management and why I wrote this guide: I actually wrote this guide in reaction to reading some other product management guides. I noticed that a lot of the guides I read were from pms at larger companies and didn’t actually have what I thought were the core pathways, skills, and experiences regarding product management. The guides did have a lot of tangential anecdotes, a lot of the typical hr-approved talking points of larger companies, and a lot of “check out this cool thing we did.” I tried to write this guide like something you’d hear after getting that Google pm drunk at a bar after the conference instead of hearing his talking points during the conference. 254. Ways To Increase The Conversion Rate On Landing Page To get the highest possible conversion rate surely have tweaked your landing page, your ads are laser targeted and your bids are competitive. All the time in which you have stayed profitable your competitors would surely be thinking and figuring out the ways to improve, enhance and build trustworthy relations with their clients that could be yours, and it all happened in front of your eyes because their impression was better than yours and we all know that the first impression is the last impression. But still, there's some time in which you could increase the conversion rate on your landing page. To make it work we first had to discuss the ways to separate the fact from fiction. 255. 186.9 Million Visits to Unbounce Landing Pages Converted at 3.57% Imagine you’re an ecommerce business using landing pages to sell sweaters for miniature pigs. Recently, you’ve done a round of A/B testing—adding a little more oink to your calls to action, let’s say—and tweaked your social ad targeting to reach the hardcore piggy people on Instagram. 256. Image Optimization and Transformation with Cloudinary The web is now dominated with more visual content than ever hence the need to consider ways of delivering these images with the smallest possible file size while maintaining optimal visual quality. 257. The Save Feature: Instagram’s New Favorite Ranking Signal Instagram has evolved and so have the algorithms that define user experience on the platform. The renewed importance of the save feature is a testament to this. 258. Tips and Best Practices for Optimizing PHP Code to Improve Performance It is important to write code that is optimized for better performance. In this article, we will explore some tips and best practices for optimizing PHP code to 259. How To Migrate An Existing Infrastructure into Terraform Terraform is a powerful tool to have in your toolset. 260. Top 6 CI/CD Practices for End-to-End Development Pipelines Maximizing efficiency is about knowing how the data science puzzles fit together and then executing them. 261. Micro Optimization: Don't Get Lost In The Rabbit Hole I had to settle a performance discussion within my team. Because of a simple PR, I started a 2 weeks journey in the dark twists and turns of javascript. To save you a lot of pain and frustrating questions, I sum up my research in this really long post. I tried my best to show you the train of thoughts but if you don’t care about the details, you can jump to the end for the TL;DR section. 262. Replace Comments With Better Code Hi, I’m Valerio, software engineer from Italy. 263. What Is a Container And How To Use It Welcome to this tutorial series, where we will evolve from the anatomy of a container inside the Linux Kernel, and will keep building pieces and evolving till the publication of a service into an Orchestration Platform. The general idea is to detail as much as possible (without being massive) how is things working under the hood. 264. Why AVIF Support in WordPress is Important? WordPress is a popular open-source CMS (Content Management System) Developers, designers, digital marketers, and most importantly end-users interact with WordPress on an almost daily basis. One of the most common issues they all have to deal with is the slow web-speed that is very common to WordPress. Various techniques can improve performance, but of all such techniques, businesses should start looking forward to AVIF. AVIF is a new, ultra-efficient image optimization format that developers can easily integrate with a WordPress site to render it super fast and super reliably. 265. Debugging Node JS Inside Docker: An Essential Guide Ever wondered how to debug inside a Docker Container? Learn how to use remote debugging to debug remotely in a docker container. 266. 7 Ways to UseRobots in The Food Industry Robots have come a long way. People have been predicting that robots will be a massive part of our lives for decades. That prediction is finally starting to become a reality. We are starting to see robots everywhere, with new innovations arriving on a weekly basis. 267. How Payment Businesses Deal with Fraud and Data leaks Any problems that payment business faces bear direct, measurable losses. This article will help to avoid some situations by relying on anti-fraud, PCI DSS, etc. 268. How-to: Website Benchmarks Time to first byte, first contentful paint, DNS response time, round-trip time, and the list goes on and on. With all of these metrics, how are you supposed to know which are the most important ones that you should monitor? 269. Velo How-To: On Performance Optimization And Data Using data from database collections or from a 3rd-party source can be a powerful tool to enhance your site's functionality. However, sending a lot of data to the browser from the server can be a time-consuming operation and negatively affect your site's loading time. Therefore, you want to minimize the amount of data that is sent from the server to the browser. This article lists a number of approaches you can use, whether you're using a dataset or the Data API, to improve your site's performance. 270. How to Learn All VSCode Shortcuts on Mac, Linux and Windows Do you feel intimidated when you see other programmers quickly navigate through hundreds of lines of code, make blazing fast edits or open multiple tabs during development and hardly touch their mouse or touch-pad ? 271. Top Kubernetes Consulting Service Providers: 2021 Edition Kubernetes opens up the potential for better application management and deployment automation. 272. 4 Critical Steps To Build A Large Catalog Of Connectors Remarkably Well The art of building a large catalog of connectors is thinking in onion layers. 273. Tips For Conducting A Remote Presentation Like many others, my workplace has been conducting business remotely most of the year. 274. Supply Chain 4.0 Powers Greater Efficiency and Visibility in Logistics Learn how the digital supply chain allows organisations in Logistics and other sectors to become more agile and respond to market shifts with smarter solutions. 275. Getting Familiar with a New Codebase As a developer, let's assume you just got a new job and you are finding it hard to settle in and start working on your new team’s codebase. In this article, we discuss some of the tricks that can help you familiarize with a new codebase faster. 276. New JavaScript Features in 2022 JavaScript is changing fast with a lot of new and exciting features to help us - developers write code better and better. Let's check these latest features. 277. Building a Neural Network to Detect Ad Fraud The world of online ad fraud prevention involves finding attacks before they hit ad budgets. This requires continuous streaming of high frequency, high volume data. With say, credit card fraud, banks have limited amounts of requests, say 1 million a day to investigate. However, advertising fraud prevention solutions need to analyze 20,000 requests per second. 278. Understanding Memory Management in JavaScript Low-level languages like C, have manual memory management primitives such as malloc() and free(). In contrast, JavaScript automatically allocates memory when objects are created and frees it when they are not used anymore (garbage collection). This automaticity is a potential source of confusion: it can give developers the false impression that they don't need to worry about memory management. 279. How To Run Cloud-Native Performance Benchmarks with Kubestone Intro 280. 8 Important SEO Ranking Factors for Marketers Getting your content to rank on Google is more transparent than you might expect. There are 8 main SEO ranking factors that the search engine uses to rank. 281. How Long Does It Take To Rank At The Top Of Google Search Results The question that always come up regarding search engine optimization is; How long my SEO results start to visible? Let's find the answer to that elusive quest. 282. 4 Essential Steps To Convert a Kubernetes Fullstack App to Heroku In the last several years, Google’s Kubernetes project has generated huge buzz. The project has grown and evolved into a titan of the cloud infrastructure world. 283. AWS Cost Optimization 101 The beginning of the year is the perfect time to clean up and optimize. This also applies to your AWS bill. I've composed practical tips on how to cut costs with small effort. 284. Lambda Architecture Serving Layer: Real-Time Visualization For Taxi [Part 2] In this part i would be talking about the serving layer of the Lambda Architecture. Serving layer is derived either by performing computation on batch data to arrive at a view that is mid way from speed layer and batch layer 285. You Probably Underestimate Control Variables Contexts should always be clearly stated when drawing the conclusions, to ensure that those conclusions won't be applied to situations where those conclusions 286. 5 Productivity Tools Every Solopreneur Needs This pandemic is the perfect time to focus on your side hustle 287. The Top 12 Inbound Marketing Strategies to Adopt Right Away This article will discuss the various Inbound Marketing Strategies required to help your business grow. 288. Make your Product Ready to Scale Using Laravel Queues This guide is for all PHP developers that need a deeper understanding of how to introduce background Jobs in a Laravel application. 289. 7 Critical Customer Satisfaction Metrics You Need to Measure Measuring satisfaction – the very concept seems weird. It’s either there or not, what’s there to measure? Yet, it turns out that you can, in fact, measure customer satisfaction, and in more than one way. 290. Practical Transaction Handling in Microservice Architecture It’s challenging to handle the complexities that come with a distributed system when moving away from a monolith to microservice architecture (MSA). Transaction handling is at the front and center of this issue. A typical database transaction done in a web application using local transactions is now a complicated distributed transaction problem. In this article, we will discuss what causes this, the possible solutions, and the best practices in developing safe transactional software systems using MSA. 291. Kubernetes: Monitoring, Reducing, and Optimizing Your Costs Over the past two years at Magalix, we have focused on building our system, introducing new features, and scaling our infrastructure and microservices. During this time, we had a look at our Kubernetes clusters utilization and found it to be very low. We were paying for resources we didn’t use, so we started a cost-saving practice to increase cluster utilization, use the resources we already had and pay less to run our cluster. 292. IPFS – The New Internet's Protocol IPFS can be seen as a new decentralized Internet infrastructure on which various applications can be built in a secure & resilient way. 293. The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Education The use of artificial intelligence in the education sector has transformed pedagogy. It customizes and improves the curriculum for students and teachers. 294. Graph Databases: Full Detailed Review There are many ideas and considerations behind graph databases. This includes their use cases, advantages, and the trends behind this database model. There are also several real-world examples to dissect. 295. A Prisma ORM Review Prisma ORM is a good choice for your project. It lacks some features of other ORMs. But it's not a big deal because you can jump the lover levels of raw SQL 296. Building API Integrations Like a Pro Modern applications aren’t built in silos. They rely on the features of other applications. This reliance can come in the form of open-source libraries, access to a wealth of data, or complex features distilled down into a consumable API. Incorporating third-party dependencies into your own project can be challenging. It comes with the benefits of faster development, and the downside of reliance. 297. Understanding Conversational AI: As Chat Enabled Customer Service Technological innovations are necessary to cope up with the customer demands. Customers nowadays use multiple channels to access the services from a business. Thus, they expect multiple channel customer service from companies. 298. Go: The Complete Guide to Profiling Your Code Go is a programming language often used for applications in which performance matters. Optimizing your code based on assumptions is not a best practice of course. You need to have insights about your code performance and bottlenecks to be able to optimize it efficiently. 299. 7 Digital Marketing Metrics for Novice Entrepreneurs It doesn’t matter where you stand at the moment in your digital marketing journey, but digital marketing is either a teachable science, or it might feel like a voodoo superstition. You might be measuring some metrics thinking that these will help you get results, but they are not getting you anywhere. 300. What Is EditorConfig And Why You Should Use It Editor Config is an INI format based configuration system that let you establish project level coding standard; It allows configuring: indentation style, indentation size, line width and more. It helps in reducing the effort required to bring each team member to the consistent coding standards by automatically importing and applying the configuration to IDE. 301. A Comprehensive Guide to Penetration Testing We'll go through the Top 5 Pen Testing Firms in this blog article, as well as what makes them special. 302. Why Your Monitoring Dashboard May Be Feeding You Phantom Metrics We trust our metrics to show us the status of our system and where it misbehaves. But do our metrics show us what really happened? 303. Comments Rarely Improve Your Code The debate over comments in code is ongoing. At least once per year for the last 30 years, I’ve been involved in a discussion on the subject - often accidentally and reluctantly. To be honest, my perspective has changed over time. I used to comment every method, I used to comment any line of code that was “weird”, and I used to comment any blocks of code that were too complicated. Today, I rarely comment, if ever. Over time, I’ve come to realize that most comments are unnecessary. 304. Little-known Linear Regression Assumptions The model should conform to these assumptions to produce a best Linear Regression fit to the data. 305. How To Outsource Software Testing For CTOs Determining if outsourcing is best for your needs and how to find the right provider in a sea of options 306. Implementing different variants of Gradient Descent Optimization Algorithm in Python using Numpy Learn how tensorflow or pytorch implement optimization algorithms by using numpy and create beautiful animations using matplotlib 307. How To Set up Webpack for Web Development webpack is a flexible bundler that provide you with tons of options and configuration so you can personalize your JavaScript projects, but with great power comes a great mess... err, I mean, great responsibility when configuring. 308. A Comprehensive Guide to Security Certification for SaaS In this article, we will explore what security certification for SaaS is, its importance, and how to get the best out of it by minimizing the risks. 309. How to Use Velo Rendering API for Improved Performance of Website Pages: Tips to Take into Account When a visitor browses to one of your site's pages, that page needs to be set up before it is displayed. Setting up a page includes adding and positioning all of its elements as well as running code that might retrieve the page's data or perform other setup operations. This process is known as rendering. 310. Demystifying Different Variants of Gradient Descent Optimization Algorithm Neural Networks that represent a supervised learning method, requires a large training set of complete records, including the target variable. Training a deep neural network to find the best parameters of that network is an iterative process, but training deep neural networks on a large data set iteratively is very slow. So what we need is that by having a good optimization algorithm to update the parameters (weights and biases) of the network can speed up the learning process of the network. The choice of optimization algorithms in deep learning can influence the network training speed and its performance. 311. The Ultimate Guide To Hassle Free Bugs Fixing In Premium Python Projects By SonarCloud As developers, there always comes a time when we find a bug in production and wonder how it passed all our quality checks. The truth is that we can never be sure our code is bug free. We can only choose the tools and workflows which will find the most bugs without slowing us down too much. 312. NodeJS: Code Execution Monitoring With Inspector Have you ever desired to watch your code running, instead of just imagining it? 313. How To Use Selenium To Catch Page Load Times There are a number of metrics that are considered during the development & release of any software product. One such metric is the ‘user-experience’ which is centered on the ease with which your customers can use your product. You may have developed a product that solves a problem at scale, but if your customers experience difficulties in using it, they may start looking out for other options. Website or web applications that offer better web design, page load speed, usability (ease of use), memory requirements, and more. Today, I will show you how you can measure page load time with Selenium for automated browser testing. Before doing that, we ought to understand the relevance of page load time for a website or a web app. [314. Bull And Bear Regime Trading - How To Algo Trade With Trends Without Getting Run Over By Them!](https://hackernoon.com/bull-and-bear-regime-trading-how-to-algo-trade-with-trends-without-getting-run-over-by-them-mu123z1s) My wife Amy and I have different philosophies when it comes to parties. If the host says the party is from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, I like to be there at 6, and leave before 11. Amy, on the other hand, has no problem arriving at 7, and staying until midnight. 315. Unit Testing Vs. Integration Testing In Android Android development has witnessed massive growth in all these years, and any developer who’s worth his salt will thoroughly test his products before launching them into the market. While having a conversation about testing in Android, we often hear two forms of tests doing the rounds — Unit Test and Integration Test. 316. Open Closed Principle With Service Locator Pattern Open closed principle is the most simple one in the list of software design principles I understand. "Open for extension, close for modification" - the idea seems quite straightforward. Let's create an example about validation. 317. Efficient Server Side Pagination using Mongodb How to implement server-side pagination in MongoDB using aggregation pipeline instead of client-side pagination and why you should do it server-side instead. 318. Learn How To Use Git Submodules on Practice In this post we learn about concept of Submodules in git by actually troubleshooting a case of embedding multiple git repositories 319. How Rozum Café Rule Robots It is a common phrase that every story has two sides. Thus this article marries such stories. The story of how coffee met a robot and became each other's perfect twin flame. The essential contribution of coffee to the humans’ lifestyle is so diverse that there are almost no pages left in the history books to narrate a unique script about it anymore. 320. Web1, Web2, Web3 and Counting: Addressing Healthcare Challenges In the very beginning, the Internet was a free space where anyone could communicate. As time flew by, it started showing signs of monopolization: a common tendency for any economic environment. Big tech companies (Google, Facebook, Amazon) gradually took over various aspects of the global network, making it harder to launch new initiatives. 321. How to Optimize Your Web Server for Better Website Performance In this digital world, the success of your website lies in its first impression and user experience. A website that takes a loading time more than a blink of an eye makes them so frustrated and abandoned the website. It can create an adverse impact on search engine ranking and business of that website. 322. Awesome Free Tools Made By Google That Can Improve your SEO In this article, I have prepared a list of free SEO tools developed by Google that everyone must use. I have also provided links to every tool. 323. How Infrastructure as Code Is Forcing a Revolution in Cost Management You might have read our beta launch blog post, which describes how Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is driving the third datacenter revolution (the first two being virtualization and the move to public clouds). In this post, I want to go deeper into looking at how IaC is driving a new need and approach to cost visibility and management. 324. How To Manage Multiple Git Configurations Using the same computer for both work-related and personal projects may cause you to write Git commit messages with your private email on your work projects or vice-versa. That is assuming that you configured Git with the --global flag, which applies the configs to every repo on your OS user account. 325. Is iOS 16 Really Worth Getting? Apple has its own way of gaining eyeballs, and this time it's the beta release of iOS 16. While the recently launched iOS version is gaining all the attention, reactions are mixed, with some still wondering whether iOS 16 is worth getting or not. To address the same, I wanted to share an in-depth analysis of newly introduced features and usability. 326. Reverse Social Engineering: A Call to Quit Sharing More Than Necessary Social engineering is the use of a person's sensitive information to launch a targeted cyber-attack on them. Reverse social engineering mitigates the rate... 327. Incident Management Best Practices: 2021 Edition Covering the basics 328. Why do we need a through table explained with Rails? In a many to many relationship, it's just a table between the entities, but what is the purpose of this table to be between them? 329. SEO, Data Science & Correlative Analysis For Google Organic Traffic This article will touch on how data science can be used in SEO and look at how correlative analysis should be used during the content creation process. For those not familiar with these topics, there will be examples and pictures but as should be expected when covering any complicated topic, the scope of the article will be limited to the main purpose. 330. Using Rust For Monitoring 30k API Calls Per Minute At Bearer, we are a polyglot engineering team. Both in spoken languages and programming languages. Our stack is made up of services written in Node.js, Ruby, Elixir, and a handful of others in addition to all the languages our agent library supports. Like most teams, we balance using the right tool for the job with using the right tool for the time. 331. Following These 6 Steps Will Help You Build A Super Lightweight Website Not an Early Adopter 332. Loaded in 600 Milliseconds: How To Improve Website Speed Learn how to bump up your website load time and improve performance in less than a day with concrete examples 333. A Guide to Sentiment Analysis APIs for SaaS Product Managers A sentiment analysis API can be instrumental in helping you ace business strategy for growth. Check out the guide to sentiment analysis APIs for SaaS Managers 334. Core Web Vitals: How To Improve To Rank Higher On Google And Succeed In Your Business Core web vitals from Google is the new ranking signal in the town expected to arrive with full force in 2021. It will join the ‘page experience signal’ to promote the websites for developing better user experience characteristics like mobile-friendliness, loading speed, etc. 335. Enhancing React Native Applications with MOXY Boilerplate Background 336. This Secret Method Will Help You Become More Effective At Work The 50/10 method is simple. It says work for fifty minutes; rest for ten minutes. 337. Bad Data is Ruining Your Performance Your CRM has messy data. 338. 10 Field Service Management Trends: 2021 Edition As you attempt to derive growth strategies for your field service business, it is important to focus on the right things. 339. 7 Working Ideas to Market Your Business Online A common problem among many businessmen is that they know the ins and outs of the industry, understand the market and keep proper financial records but underestimate the role of promotion. 340. Types of Crypto Wallets and How to Choose Best Crypto wallet For software quality-assurance testers and engineers, acquiring new skills has never been more important. However, according to the O * NET Career Portal, the number of QA jobs is expected to grow modestly over the next decade - if "faster than average" —7%, so this growth will not match the skyrocketing demand for information-security practitioners and software. Developers. 341. Speed Up Your Updates Delivery: This Method Really Works A development method to bring value quickly while not slowing down the pace of software releases. 342. Slsqp4j: A Java wrapper around the SLSQP nonlinear optimizer We’re excited to open source Slsqp4j, a Java wrapper around the popular SLSQP nonlinear optimizer. 343. Integrate a Route Optimization API to Save Millions in Last Mile Costs An overview and cost/benefit analysis of how route optimization API integrations can drive instant positive returns in last mile logistics. 344. Selenium Exceptions as the Way to Get More Robust Testing Scripts: the Truth Exceptions in Selenium are unavoidable. Here are 49 most common Selenium exceptions which might occur while performing Selenium Test Automation. 345. Server Side Rendering Carousels in Vue.js: Blazing Fast Loading 346. The Evolution of Smart-Cities With AI and Blockchain Technology This article grants a comprehensive understanding of the applications and prospects of AI Blockchain technology in smart cities. 347. How To Make Your Codebase More Readable Unfortunately, very effective and efficient software engineers are generally very intolerant towards extreme ineffectiveness or inefficiencies, so try hard