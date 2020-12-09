31 Mark Zuckerbergisms (Real Mark Zuckerberg Quotes)

The elegant import button, built for your web app
Visit Flatfile https://bit.ly/35nbg2fpromoted
A Passionate Reader Who Loves to Read and Write.
My Number one piece of advice is: you should learn how to program.
I think a simple rule of business is, If you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress.
People don't Care about What you say. They Care About What You Build.
By Giving people the Power to share, we are making the World more transparent.
The Biggest Risk is not taking any risk. In a World that is changing really quickly, The Only Strategy that is guaranteed to fail is no taking risk.
If you just work on stuff that you like and you are passionate about, you don't have to have a master plan with how things will play out.
Give everyone the power to share anything with anyone.
Some People Dream of Success. While others wake up and work hard at it.
Don't discount yourself, no matter what you are doing. Everyone has a unique perspective that they can bring to the World.
Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff you are not moving fast enough.
Ideas don't come fully formed. They only become clear as you work on them. You just have to get Started.
When you give everyone a voice and give people power, the System usually ends up in a really Good place.
My Goal was never to just create a company. It was to build something that actually make a really big change in the World.
People can be really smart or have skills that are directly applicable but if they don't really believe in it, then they are not going to really work hard.
You are better of trying something and having it not work and learning from that than not doing anything at all.
People thing innovation is having a good idea but a lot of it just moving quickly and trying a lot of things.
We don't build service to make money. We make money to build better service.
If you are always under the pressure of real identity. I think that is something of a burden.
Figuring out what the next big trend is tell us what we should focus on.
If you actually do something you love it's a lot easier and takes on a lot more purpose.
My Goal was never to make Facebook cool. I am not a cool person.
Find that thing you are super passionate about.
I'm here to build something for a long term. Anything else is a distraction.
Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough.
Adversity works most effectively when it's in line with what people are already trying to do.
Our society needs more heroes who are scientists, researchers, and engineers.
I started the site when I was 19, I didn't know much about business then.
Nothing influence people more than a recommendation from a trusted friend.
Done is better than perfect.
Having two identities for yourself is an example of a lack of integrity.
If You Enjoyed it, take five seconds to share it.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.