3 Ways to Crack WinRAR Password Protected Files

801 reads

@ khatri amir I have more than 5 years of experience in Digital Marketing

This article will explain the 3 best methods to recover WinRAR password protected files.

So, you have forgotten your passwords for your WinRAR files. But don’t be worried! We agree that it might be a headache for you, but the good thing is that you can recover your files by recovering your passwords. Yes, there are several ways that you can try to recover the WinRAR passwords without putting so much effort.

Though you can use different software to recover your WinRAR password

protected files, we will discuss some of the best methods to open WinRAR

protected files without any software in this article.

3 Best Methods To Crack WinRAR Password Protected Files:

Now, let us explain these three methods in detail so that you can try

them accurately to open your RAR password-protected files:

Method 1- Unlock Your WinRAR Password With Frequently-used Ones

If you don’t remember your password, you can follow the below-mentioned steps to break your RAR password with frequently-used ones:

Open your WinRAR password-protected file you want to get recovered. Go for the “Extract To” option on the left top side. Once the new window opens, choose a location where you want to save your WinRAR archive without any password protection.

Enter the password in the box by guessing some common passwords,

such as, or your date of birth, and then, hit the “OK”.

Now, check the place that you selected to save your RAR file, you will see a new folder without password protection if you get succeed in this method.



Method 2. Unlock Your WinRAR Password With Notepad

You can use Notepad to recover your RAR password protected files without

any software. Although this method is tested by a large number of users, it

might be unsuccessful in some cases. Following are the steps you need to follow to recover your password-protected RAR file under this method:

Open your password-protected WinRAR file using the Notepad app

on your PC.

Now, press CTRL+F and look for the string Ûtà and then swap it

with 5³tà'. Similarly, find the 'IžC0 and swap it with IžC_0.

Once you are done with it, save your RAR files as the new ones. Now, you can open your RAR file with your WinRAR app, and it will not require a password.



Method 3. Recover WinRAR Password Protected Files Online

If you have tried the Notepad method and it did not work, you can give a try to an Online RAR password unlocker to recover your password-protected RAR file. Below are some steps that you need to take:

Open your browser on your PC.

Visit the official website of one of the popular Online RAR password unlockers, for example, Unzip-online, LossMyPass, Online Hash Crack, Password Online Recovery, or RAR Password Recovery.

Now, upload your WinRAR file you want to recover.

Click the “Unlock File” and wait until the website ends up with

the unlocking procedure.

Once it is done, download your file back to your PC, and then, open it to your WinRAR app without any password required.



Final Words:

The bottom line is that it might be a daunting task when you need to

recover your WinRAR password protected files. Try the simple tricks of guessing first to unlock your RAR password. Otherwise, you can opt for the other two methods of unlocking your RAR password protected files. The last one works well, so you must try it!

Share this story @ khatri amir Read my stories I have more than 5 years of experience in Digital Marketing

Tags