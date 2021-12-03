How to Fix Outlook Email Search Not Working on Windows or Mac [SOLVED]

The Outlook search function is an amazing tool as it allows users to search for particular information in an email message, like sender, date, or folder where you have saved it. There are several methods available to fix the error in Outlook. To troubleshoot the issue, you don’t require any technical assistance as there are several troubleshooting methods available. To know about the methods, keep reading the guide to the methods to deal with the issue. If you have emails saved on your Outlook client, you should consider providing the time required for re-indexing.