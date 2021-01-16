How to Fix Netgear EX3700 Extender Red LED

Is your Netgear EX3700 extender continuously showing a red LED? If so, you are not alone! It is one of the most common yet major issues experienced by Netgear extender users. However, you can easily fix Netgear EX3700 extender red light issue with a few troubleshooting tips given in the post. Continue reading!

Possible Reasons behind Netgear EX3700 Extender Red Light

Let’s get to know first what caused the red light on your Netgear extender:

There might be a network issue. The Netgear extender fails to connect with your router and other client devices. Your Netgear extender is running an outdated version of firmware. The Ethernet cable you are using might be worn out or damaged. You may also experience red light issue on your Netgear extender if you are not connected to your router’s WiFi network. Changes in the settings of your Netgear extender. Improper or partial Netgear EX3700 setup. Malware, spyware, and viruses can also affect the performance of your Netgear WiFi range extender and results in red light issue. Placement of your Netgear extender also results in the issue.



How to Fix Netgear EX3700 Extender Red Light?

Let’s have a glance at a few possible fixes to troubleshoot red LED on your Netgear WiFi range extender:

Make sure that there are no loose or non-established cable connections.

Connect your Netgear extender and router in a proper way.

Place your EX3700 and your router closer to each other.

Apart from that, choose a higher and best location for your Netgear extender and the router.

On the off chance that all the cable connections you have made are proper but you are still seeing red light, turn off your Netgear extender and disconnect all the wires/ cables connected to it. After that, wait for a short while, turn on your Netgear extender and connect all the cables again properly.

The connection you are trying to establish must be finger-tight.

Also, keep this point in mind that the adapter (if connected) is properly connected to your Netgear extender.



Also run these tests:

Verify that a continuous power is being supplied to your Netgear WiFi range extender.

Ensure that you are getting sufficient internet speed from your service provider.

Update your Netgear EX3700 extender’s firmware via mywifiext.

In the event that you are still seeing red LED on your Netgear WiFi range extender, power cycle it once.

If the issue still persists, then reset your Netgear extender back to factory default settings. A small reset process will fix major issues related to Netgear extender. But, it will also wipe out all the customize settings and changes you have made. So, it is better to take the back up of your extender’s settings.

To reset your Netgear WiFi range extender, follow a few easy steps highlighted below:

Disconnect your Netgear EX3700 extender from your router and the client devices. Find the Netgear extender reset hole. Push the EX3700 reset hole with a pin-like object. Hold the reset hole for some time and release it. The power LED on your EX3700 will start blinking and become stable after a short while.

That’s it! Your Netgear extender has been reset successfully. You can set it up again using the default credentials and configuration steps and change, view or manage its settings via Netgear Genie setup page.

Closing Thoughts

Following the steps above, you can easily rectify Netgear EX3700 extender red light issue.

