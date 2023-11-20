201 Stories To Learn About Apple

Let's learn about via these 201 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Apple /Learn Repo The best experience all your money can buy. 1. The Ultimate List of Free iOS Apps you Need to Get (2022) Nearly 90% of mobile internet time is spent on apps. There are over 2 Million apps, so in this article, I'll show you the best free apps the App Store offers! 2. Apple’s Icons Have That Shape for a Very Good Reason If you haven’t been immersed in <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/ios" target="_blank">iOS</a> interface <a href="https://hackernoon.com/tagged/design" target="_blank">design</a>, you might look at Apple’s icons and think that they’re just a rounded square or a ‘roundrect’. If you’ve been designing icons, you know that they’re something different and may have heard the word <a href="https://applypixels.com/the-hunt-for-the-squircle/" target="_blank">squircle</a> used (mathematical intermediate of a square and a circle). And if you’re an Industrial Designer, you recognize this as a core signature of their hardware products. 3. How to Setup Shortcuts on iPhone iOS The OSX 13 users have now a new opportunity to use Shortcuts. It is an interesting tool that helps automate frequently used features. Further, it may expand Siri’s features on iPhone. At the same time many iOS users don't actually know how to use this tool. If you belong to this group of people, you’ve come to the right place. 4. How to Setup Apple Airplay on a Google TV Apple Airplay features work exactly the same as Google’s Chromecast. Not only you can cast content, but you can also use Airplay to mirror your device’s screen 5. Black Mirror in Real Life: Facebook Now Owns and is Developing a City Here are the reasons why big tech companies are building cities. Also, know why many are worried. 6. How to Make the Keyboard Buttons Bigger on Your iPhone Here are ways to fix the tiny keys on your iPhone and make them as large as they can possibly be. 7. From a “Hello World” Project to a Complex Messenger My journey of becoming an iOS developer begins in the summer of 2019. Back these days, I did not know anything about programming at all, so it was hard for me even to understand the most straightforward code. As a big fan of Apple, I decided to learn something related to iOS; therefore, I chose to learn Swift. 8. 5 Best Apple Arcade Games in 2022 Apple Arcade has great games that shouldn't be overlooked. Some of these include Dear Reader and Tangle Tower. 9. Top 5 Retro Console iPhone Emulators in 2020 Ignition provides us with some of the very best game console iPhone emulators of all time. 10. Seven UX Lessons from Apple's Big Sur Update The largest tech company in the world recently launched new software. 11. Five Crucial Privacy and Security Settings for iOS 13 The next version of the operating system for iPhone and iPad has launched(iOS 13). Here's how to improve your security. 12. Someone Give Musk The Spotlight It's clear all Musk wants is to trend over the internet, so much so that he'll say the most bizarre sh*t just to do so. [13. From Dried Factory Thermal Paste to a Humming 2015 Macbook Pro](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-improve-macbook-pro-performance-and-thermals-my-macbook-pro-early-2015-ip15z3qsj) 14. How to Put iPhone X Into Recovery Mode Apple is constantly churning out different iPhones with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X are some of the top devices in their pool of smartphones. And with these models, the users’ interaction with these devices has changed drastically. Even from the design, the look of the latest iPhones has gone a long way compared to the first iPhone that was revealed back in 2007. However, just like with many smartphones out there, learning how to boot your phone into its recovery mode is necessary, especially in iPhone X. Take note that, every time Apple tweaks the hardware of their phones, there are several changes that occur which include setting your iPhone into its recovery mode. 15. Why the Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry The Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019. Now let this reality sink in: five years ago, technology watchers said the Apple Watch was a flop and a disappointment. 16. No Mac, No Problem: How to Write Native iOS Apps, Sans Apple Photo by Thomas William on Unsplash 17. How to Jailbreak iOS 14.6 Finally, iOS 14.6 released, but how to Jailbreak iOS 14.6? What are the jailbreak alternatives for iOS 14.6? You have all your answers here. 18. 3 Easy Ways to Share Your Location on an iPhone Learn how to easily share your iPhone location with family and friends. Find out 3 ways to do it quickly and securely, and keep your location private. 19. 7 Giant Businesses That Started in Garages and Basements When we think of the world's most successful companies, we think about large offices and employees that were there from the very beginning. In fact, many companies started their business in the founder's bedroom or garage. 20. "cannot build multi-billion $ org unless you are clear on what instinct or organ you are targeting" 21. About Mac Sunsetting macOS Catalina Every Apple computer released prior to 2013 will be rendered obsolete and insecure, thanks to the impending death of macOS Catalina. 22. Complex Collection View Layouts in Swift with Compositional Layout While SwiftUI is an extremely useful framework to create complex views, we all know that UIKit is here to stay for a good amount of time. Apple has made the Collection Views even more powerful this year with the release of new APIs. Compositional Layout lets you create complex and intricate collection views in SwiftUI really easily. 23. How to Use AltStore on iOS Devices AltStore is an alternative to the App Store on iOS devices, giving you many new possibilities for your iPhone, like jailbreaking. 24. Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Review The Total Protection Cases for iPhone 12 Series are fully sealed protection cases that are waterproof, drop-proof and compatible with the MagSafe Charger. 25. Apple Card "Sexism:" A Real Technical Blunder, or Dirty Marketing? Unless you've been living under a rock, then you probably heard all about #applecard. It's Apple's latest innovation, bringing the simplicity and design of their traditional products to the credit card space. But in the last few days, a shit storm emerged on Twitter about apparent discrimination by the Apple Card's credit worthiness algorithm. 26. MacDroid: Synchronize Android with Mac Easily MacDroid allows you to move music files, videos, and contacts from your Android device to your Mac. 27. In 2020, What Can We Expect From Smartphones And Tablets? Only sometime before, 4g was introduced to us and now the hype of 5g is already up. The technology sector is advancing at a very fast rate than any other sector. 28. Apple Now Makes Their Own Chips: Apple M1 chipset Apple in California: On 10 November apple launched their own chip for MacBook, this is not sound interested but for mobile manufacture, it’s a huge deal for them. In past, Apple Makes its own chip for mobile. As we know that the apple had a well-renowned market for “A Bionic Chip”. 29. We Are Merely Players Inside the Gilded Cage of the Metaverse The full realization of the metaverse is still a decade away. What will it look like and how will it impact our lives in the physical world? 30. How to Make Inbox Zero More Achievable Using Apple Mail Tutorial on a new email workflow that uses Apple Mail and email forwarding. Forward all your emails from Gmail, Outlook, AOL, Yahoo Mail to a central spot. 31. How Does "Hey Siri!" Work Without Your iPhone Listening To You At All Times? Ever wondered if our phone can detect the “Hey Siri!” command anytime and interpret it, is it recording our daily life conversations too? 32. A Guide to Understanding Variables in Swift The only article you need to read to learn everything about variables in Swift.\nCovering each and every concept revolving around variables in swift. 33. How We Built Our API Management App: Design Iterations and All This is how we built our all-in-one Treblle app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. I'll cover some technical details and guide you through our thought processes. 34. Clash of Chips: Apple's M1 Max vs. Intel's 12th Gen Core i9 Intel's new 12th-gen chip is a powerful processor and gives Apple's M1 good competition in the processor market. 35. A Curious Case of Mach-O Executable This is going to be a low-level article, but I guess you already knew that since you landed here, right? 36. 3 Ways to Find a Lost Phone Using Amazon Alexa Everyone dreads losing their telephone. With Alexa and Amazon Echo, you may never need to stress over this again. There are a few diverse applications and IFTTT arrangements you can use to help find your mobile phone when you've misplaced it. Here are a couple of our top choices and how to get them set up. 37. 🎮 Apple Clarifies its Stance on NFTs Apple released an update to their App Store Review Guidelines, and they talked about NFTs. Read on to learn how it can affect the broader NFT ecosystem. 38. How to Connect Airpods to Android You still got your android phone, but been eyeing Airpods for a while? 39. Apple Cements the Unlikely Rise of Web Components Last month, Apple announced the release of the new beta Apple Music Web Client, giving Apple Music customers the ability to listen to their favorite music from the web instead of only through an installed native app. 40. Error 4013: How to Fix it on iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch Error 4013 on iPhone, iPad, and iPod appears during restore or update of device. Reasons: Faulty cable, outdated iTunes, outdated macOS or Windows, low storage. 41. How Buffett Is Hedging Against The Endless Pandemic Where would you invest in an endless world of the pandemic? 42. Is Apple’s Monopolistic Control Over the App Store About to End? App Store monopoly on in-app purchases and subscriptions. How to deal with it? 43. Governments Pressuring Tech Giants Isn't Going to End Well (for Governments) The world has come a long way in terms of its relationship with technology and knowledge. It’s almost universal that people are often afraid of new inventions that are supposed to improve their lives. We feel threatened by what’s out of our intellectual grasp. 44. All You Need to Know About the Features Coming to iOS 16 With iOS 16, Apple is making some big changes to make the software more user-friendly and secure. 45. The Difference Between Privacy Talkers and Privacy Doers I introduce the concept of storing and processing data focussing primarily on user privacy in my book, “Data is Like a Plate of Hummus”. I know many of you have read it – perhaps you're even thinking about it now ahead of the upcoming changes to Apple’s privacy settings which will block the attribution of users without consent. 46. #WillTheyWon'tThey - Will Apple Get on The Crypto Train? Elon Musk, has drastically changed how many cryptocurrencies were being looked at. It takes the market by storm, no kidding! 47. How IMEI Helps Track and Identify Lost Or Stolen iPhones What is IMEI and why does it matter? 48. How Apple Excels at the Art of Vibration When Others Don't Dare In this post, you will get to know why Apple's Taptic engine was one of the best technical hardware improvisations of this decade. 49. What Does the Future Hold for the New Hollywood Streaming Industry? Where is the New Hollywood streaming industry headed after a wild and crazy 2022 thus far? Read this new post for insight into what to expect from this industry 50. How to Arrange App Windows Using Mac Keyboard Shortcuts An Easier Way to organize application windows in macOS using keyboard shortcuts. 51. An Epic Showdown of the Fortnite - Apple 2020 Lawsuit EPIC GAMES, INC., Plaintiff, v. APPLE INC., Defendant Court Filing, Aug 24 2020 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. This is the table of links with all 11 52. 7 Things New Mac Users Need to Do Hi! My name is Robert and I own a computer repairs company in Australia. As a company owner, I often help my clients with setting up their Mac devices. Here are some things I think every new Mac user should know: 53. Apple's iPad, Services Unit Shines Amid Revenue Decline; AI Integration in Products in the Works Q1 2023 earning results were one of the least impressive quarters for apple in recent memory. For the first time in four years, Apple's quarterly revenue fell. 54. Should Apple reinstate Fortnite in its App Store? The court had no idea 🤷♀️ Lmao. The court simultaneously grants in part and denies in part Epic's claims of Apple's monopoly. 55. The Noonification: Innovation Is Slowing Down (10/19/2022) 10/19/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 56. How to Jailbreak an iPhone Unlock the full potential of your iPhone. Learn step-by-step how to jailbreak your device for customization and access to exclusive apps. 57. 8 Marketing Lessons From Steve Jobs Matt Gray goes over 8 Steve Jobs marketing lessons. 58. The burden of proof falls in plaintiffs Epic Games and not defendants Apple Inc, per legal framework "Show me the receipt", they say. 59. Breaking Down Apple’s Services Growth Strategy: The Case Against TV+ Introduction 60. Everything You Need to Know About Fixing The MacBook Pro Touch Bar This guide will help you understand common reasons why your MacBook Pro Touch Bar when it's malfunctioning and simple methods used fix its touch bar. 61. How to Find Your Saved WiFi Password on iPhone and iPad Learn how to quickly find saved WiFi passwords on your iPhone. Our simple guide helps you retrieve forgotten passwords in just a few steps. 62. First thing first: Apple takes 30% of all sales made by developers via its walled garden app store The Feature Image was made by HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “landlord looking happy in his walled garden” 63. Who is Going to Win the CPU War Between AMD and Intel? With the end of the year coming around, it is time for new technology and hardware releases! And we want to know how you plan to spend this tech season. 64. Amazon is More than Just the King of eCommerce Amazon more than just king of eCommerce, Coinbase up two spots. 65. iOS16 Makes Apple Reminders Irresistible All new underrated features in Apple Reminders in iOS 16 66. How to Install Ubuntu on M1 Macbooks Using UTM UTM is an amazing software that allows us to virtualise and emulate different OS's such as, different flavours of Linux, Windows, older version of mac OS etc on 67. Epic v. Apple: what went south in 2020, including a callback to apple's famous 1984 ad Yes, lawyers were involved. 68. Antitrust or Innovation? Dealer's choice. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt” Dealer’s choice” 69. Apple Mail - Unmasking The Most Mysterious App In The World Revealing the mystery behind the Apple Mail App and why the small app has a wider role to play in Apple's wider privacy-first strategy and fight for the market 70. How to Boot macOS Recovery Mode on an Apple Silicone Mac in 5 Steps The ways to enter into a special recovery boot system in both INTEL and M1 Mac are different. The recovery mode helps the mac user to troubleshoot different errors. On Intel Macs, the method is really simple and easy, you just need to hit the CMD + R during startup to enter into recovery mode. 71. Et Tu, Muske? Et Tu, Muske? 72. People Still Use Facebook? Mark Zuckerburg's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience propelled Facebook to the top of HackerNoon's Tech Company Rankings this week. 73. How to Preserve Battery Life and See Battery Percentage on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro We are here to show you how to save battery power on your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, as well as how to see your battery percentage. 74. Interest in Microsoft Wanes 12% While Apple Remains Trendy AF Interest in Microsoft Wanes 12% while Apple Remains Trendy AF 75. You're the Product, Dummy Instead of a bastion of creativity , knowledge , and hope , the internet is becoming increasingly concentrated and a means for tech giants to extract your data. 76. Dear Tim Cook, Apple Should Support Open Systems Apple used to feel like something more innovative. Now it seems like lots have changed. When you look at the history of Apple, it went from pioneers like Wozniak promoting an Open-Architecture design to Apple suing independent electronic repair shops. Now I don't want to reminisce about old history, but a lot needs to be said about open systems, the right to repair, and innovation. 77. The Case for Why Tech Giants Bundle Products and Services: A Case Study on Apple Why do companies bundle products and services? A case study on Apple 78. macOS Ventura's New Privacy and Security Features 79. Five Recent FAAGM Statistics That Underline the Tech Industry's Longer Term Trends 30% fee Apple charges developers for App Store transactions 80. Apple Is Adding to eWaste With Vision To Go Portless Once again, Apple gained the attention, and despite roasting it for the step, its competitors soon followed it. 81. Zuckerberg Still Rich Despite Drop in Net Worth Investors aren't too keen on Zuckerberg's new-found focus on the metaverse, even though the tech entrepreneur is betting his all on the emerging technology. 82. The Evolution of Headphones It is safe to consider headphones a household item: mass produced, and almost every American has a pair. Headphones are so common nowadays, in fact, they are even included in the most new purchases of mobile devices. On average, Americans spend more than 32-hours weekly listening to music. This is roughly equivalent to a full-time job. Saying this, dissecting the history and future of headphones is relevant to almost everyone in the digital era. 83. Apple and Google Have Too Much Power On Their App Stores, But Kicking Out Parler is Justified Op Ed: Why Apple and Google have too much power, but their decision about Parler was justified. 84. Apple's 30% NFT Tax: How Will This Policy Damage the Industry? Last week, Apple established new regulations around NFT trading and crypto exchange applications on App Store. 85. I Locked Myself in Apple’s Ecosystem, Now I Want Out Wouldn’t it be nice if a customer could switch from an iPhone to a Pixel without any effort? Mobile manufacturers try to lock you into their own ecosystem. 86. Apple's Domination in Wearables is About to Get Bigger Apple dominates the global Wearables market with AppleWatch & Airpods. A MixedReality Headset & AppleGlasses are next for the most valuable firm in the world 87. Streaming Revenue Growth Slowed by 19.1% Year-Over-Year in 2019 What Do the Music Industry and Netflix Have in Common? The Slowing Streaming Growth 88. I used my iPad as my Interim Dev Machine while my Mac was down and my Reaction was - "Wow" 89. Technologies That has Changed Our Lives Man-made technologies have now changed the lives of a Man to an extreme extent. We have made progress very quickly in the last 3-4 decades. It has taken us so far that many of us nowadays cannot imagine a single day without checking our smartphones now. 90. A Step Towards Innovation: The Story Of Apple's AirPod God, have you looked at the new AirPods which has been released? You must be craving to have that right? But have you ever thought how AirPods came to be? The story behind it and why even being so expensive is a demanding object? Well in this article we will relinquish the era of apple and tell you why Apple's AirPods are most desired item ever. 91. Circuit Boards: Motherboards, System Boards And Mainboards The motherboard serves to interface the entirety of the pieces of a PC together. The CPU, memory, hard drives, and different ports and extension cards all interface with the motherboard legitimately or through links. 92. What Does Apple’s Stock Split Mean? A stock split is not a new thing. Hundreds if not thousands of companies have appealed to it to keep the price in the desired trading range and, theoretically, to make the stock more affordable. One of the most recent examples was Apple, announcing the division of its share price by four. It will be achieved by giving three additional shares to each investor. 93. How Apple’s Upcoming Private Relay Feature Will Affect End Users and The VPN Market If Apple’s implementation of this new feature actually lives up to its lofty promises, then Private Relay will offer a high level of privacy. 94. Top 10 Reasons Why Building iOS Apps is More Profitable Famous growth metrics will prove that iOS development has a bright future. So what makes developing on iOS more profitable? 95. Tech Companies Show Support For Women After Roe v. Wade Overturned American politics are making international headlines yet again with the latest on Roe v. Wade and gun rights. 96. Some Tech Giants Hurt In Wake of Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan Thousands of people from across the globe tracked Nancy Pelosi's plane ahead of its touchdown in Taiwan, making it one of the most tracked flights of all time. 97. Apple 15 iOS's New Vehicle Safety Features Apple has been testing and developing a crash detection feature for its phones and watches for over a year using data collected anonymously from iPhone an 98. The Real Reason Why You Don't See iPhones in Hollywood Films Why exactly do villains not use iPhones? What's the point of this? This is not a boycotted conspiracy theory, all because of a clause set by Apple. 99. We Need to Teach Silicon Valley to Be Ethical The tech industry’s ethics problem is the longest running game of “Not it.” No one wants to take responsibility for teaching men-children millionaires and honestly, that’s fair. We’re not the ones at the forefront of Silicon Valley, however, someone has to do the dirty work. 100. Apple Card is a great jail card The Apple Card is finally here, offering a flashy titanium card engraved with your name next to Apple’s logo. Is it the best credit card in the market? And if it isn’t, why is there so much hype around it? 101. Developing & Distributing iOS apps: Apple Certificates and Provisioning Profiles What are Apple certificates and provisioning profiles and why do we need them? The certificate is a digital identification you use to sign your iOS apps. 102. Apple Watch Series 6 Review As technology is updating day by day, many new products are introduced in the market. Today, the device we will discuss is one of the most trendy from 2019 to 2020. A smartwatch, yes, we are going to review the Apple Watch Series 6. 103. How Gamers Decide Tomorrow’s Technology What do Apple, Google, and Amazon all have in common? Well, plenty of things if we’re being honest. It’s easier to list the things that they don’t share. But one thing that people don’t usually associate with any of these big tech companies is how deeply involved they are with an increasingly relevant sector in technology: video gaming. 104. Elon Musk Tries to Fight Apple: Who Is the Winner? Elon Musk cannot live without attention. 28 Nov, he started a long rant against Apple by accusing the tech bear that they almost stopped buying ads on Twitter 105. Execute Multiple Commands On Parallel Terminal Tabs With A Simple Bash/Apple Script Are you frustrated to run same scripts again & again before resuming your work?? Here is a simple solution to automate starting those scripts before you start. 106. What Apple And Spotify Know About Me Unsurprisingly, the data that our apps have collected about us is both impressive and concerning, though it can be very interesting to review and explore it. 107. 4 Lessons For Ensuring That Your Remote Teams Devices Are Secure And Get Updated On Time Working remotely is now standard practice at offices around the globe. 108. Wake Up and Smell These #TopTechStories 🍏 109. What to Expect in the New iPhone 12 Design Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sending the world into a frenzy, the new iPhone 12 might just bring some good news for the Apple loyalists and the company in general. Although a lot has been speculated regarding the design and the innovations surrounding the design, let's discuss the technological relevance of Apple's new design. 110. The Technological Relevance of the iPhone X Design Despite the covid19-pandemic sending the world into frenzy, the new iPhone 12 might just bring some good news for the Apple loyalists and even the company in general. Although a lot has been speculated regarding the design and the innovations surrounding the same, we will take some time out to discuss the technological relevance of the inclusions. 111. Gotta Collect'em All! Mobile Apps and The Race to 5 Stars It doesn't matter if you run a B2B or B2C company, a marketing agency or a SaaS firm, an eCommerce site, or a brick-and-mortar shop: evaluations are critical for any business. 112. 5 Best iOS 15 Features for Businesses Here a few iOS 15 features below that can enhance your business workflow and smoothen your work processes. 113. 6 Factors Designers Should Consider When Choosing an Apple Laptop Apple laptops are designed to carry out tasks while dealing with large and multi-layer files. 114. More Than Just an OS: Microsoft Stays at #1 More Than Just an OS: Microsoft Stays at #1 115. How Should the Smartphone Evolve? This Slack discussion by David, Mario, Dane, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 116. Apple Hurts Businesses Again: Lumi Wallet Users May Lose Their Money Due To iOS Keychain By the end of October, all Lumi Wallet users using iOS devices will be logged out of their wallets because of the legal restructuring of the Lumi company. It might lead to thousands of users losing access to their funds forever. 117. 56% of Apple Staff Consider Quitting After Launch of "Hybrid-Working" Pilot Apple CEO Tim Cook might want to call it a day with the “hybrid-working pilot.” 118. How to Publish On the App Store How to publish an app to the app store. Using react native, expo, eas, MongoDB, Express, AWS, and Git to publish a full-stack app to the Apple app store. 119. Reasons Why Data Privacy Matters Data privacy is one of the hottest topics in tech conversation. But what's the deal with it? Is it good? Is It bad? Keep reading to find out. 120. Is There A Place For Smartwatches In Major Sporting Events Like The Olympics? Can smartwatches help increase athletes' transparency in major sporting events like the Olympics? 121. BigTech Spent Big Money in 2021 on Lobbying, Buying Up Competition Amazon and Facebook are the largest corporate spenders on lobbying. BigTech is buying up the competition. Together, this puts a huge strain on US regulators. 122. Why the Apple/NFL Super Bowl Deal Matters to New Hollywood and Sports Viewing Read this post to understand why Apple Music became the NFL's official partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and why the deal matters to sports streaming. 123. Epic sues Apple over monopoly of iOS distribution, Apple says feel free to distribute game elsewhere Turns out, proving monopolistic practices is extremely hard because each side can choose a different "relevant market" to address. 124. Apple V.S. the Creator Economy What happens when a product company tries to run a platform? 125. Introduction to AR Quick Look for iOS Devices AR is awesome and has an unrivaled potential to enrich customer experience in many verticals. However, it has a friction point in most cases: you need to persuade a potential customer to install an app first. AR Quick Look solves this problem for iOS. This is a native feature of ARKit which launches a model viewer right from the browser — that's why we call it native Web AR. It utilises .reality or .USDZ files, the latter is a file format developed by Pixar, and allows showing objects in incredible detail, adding animations and sounds, locking their scale to 1:1 so models show the real size of an object. 126. What to Do Before Selling a Computer Planning to sell your computer? Here's everything you need to know to get it done right. 127. Does iOS 14.5 and 15.0 Signal The End of AI-Powered Digital Marketing? How Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) could change social networks and advertising for businesses who have become far too used to the status quo. 128. Use plaidML to do Machine Learning on macOS with an AMD GPU Want to train machine learning models on your Mac’s integrated AMD GPU or an external graphics card? Look no further than PlaidML. 129. Here's How Your Favorite Tech Giants Did Financially This Quarter Tech giants reported their earnings this past week and stories about these results played a role in the latest round of HackerNoon Tech Company rankings. 130. Apple Surpasses Amazon for Most Talked About Tech Company This Week This week, Apple (+14.3%) surpassed Amazon (-2.7%) for the top spot in HackerNoon’s free tech company data reports. HackerNoon free tech company data reports. 131. All You Need To Know About Computer Hardware PC equipment alludes to the physical segments that make up a PC framework. 132. Why TextMate 2 is My Favorite Code Editor for Mac (Part 2) Comparing file type detection, color scheme, code highlighting and markdown support 133. The 449-Page Antitrust Report on Big Tech Monopolies: Key Takeways On October 6th 2020, the House lawmakers released a 449-page report investigating how Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google managed to turn from “scrappy” start-ups into “the kinds of monopolies we saw last in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons”. This comparison is not misleading since data is referred to as the new oil. 134. Installing Virtual Box ON Mac OS Let's say that just like myself you are in a situation where all you have is a Mac Book Pro, and you have no idea when you will be getting access to a windows system. You want to run Virtual Box, but it turns out that you come across a few issues before you get up and running. In this article we are gonna cover the main issues that arise when installing Virtual Box on a Mac OS. 135. Disruption in the Tech Giants Musical Chairs This week's tech rankings are a bit unusual in that we have new entrants making it to the top 5. 136. Why Apple's Win at the 2022 Oscars is a Win for New Hollywood Read this post for insight into why Apple's victory at the 2022 Oscars is a win for all the New Hollywood streaming companies -- and a sign of Oscar's demise. 137. The all-new 2021 12.9" iPad Pro The iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) is faster than any tablet ever, armed with the super-fast M1 processor from the latest Macs, 138. Finding Solutions to Business Woes: Will Blockchain Play A Key Role? The beauty of decentralization is in its key feature, no central authority, meaning no need for a third party in any transaction 139. Big Tech vs. Indian Authorities [An Overview] The world’s largest technology companies have all faced criticism over their global tax practices. Back home too, tech heavyweights are grappling with the Indian taxman. 140. 2x Noonie Nominee David Deal is All About the Beats “In these unprecedented times…” People write unprecedentedly good Hacker Noon posts. One such writer is David Deal from the United States - double Noonie Nominee in the Back the Internet and Future Heroes Award Categories. Scroll down for David's take on tech today. 141. Why are so Many Opposing the Right-to-Repair Laws The right-to-repair movement has drawn an unusual coalition of stakeholders, including environmentalists, libertarians, engineers, gamers, and hobbyists. 142. Angry Miao's Cyberblade vs. Apple Airpods: Battle of the Buds Can the Cyblerblade futuristic earbuds inspired by the video game Horizon Zero Dawn compete with Apple Airpods? 143. Benchmarks Report 2020: New Apple Search Ads Cost & Performance Metrics The App Store is competitive as never before. According to Apptopia, there are over 1.8 million publishers and 4.1 million iOS apps out there, of which games account for 20%, while non-gaming apps represent 80% of the total. 144. How to Promote Mobile Applications Through Opinion Leaders Mobile apps are now a staple in the modern world and are even key for most businesses to operate. Whether a business pushes content solely through an app or uses it to provide additional services, apps are now one of the main ways that we consume content. 145. Same Money, More Problems A look at the impact of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act on tech giants. 146. Apple’s Hack To Their $1+ Trillion Worth Technically speaking, Apple is worth more than 1% of the global GDP and became the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a market value of $1 Trillion in 2018. Thanks to a fleet of billion dollar products and services, as well as their strong commitment to the refurbished community, Apple continues to dominate the tech market unlike any other company. 147. The Powerdir MacOS Bug Could Allow Attackers to Snoop On You The vulnerability allows malicious apps to bypass privacy preferences. Precisely, it could allow an attacker to bypass the operating system's Transparency, Cons 148. 5 Essentials That You Need To Develop An App Like Apple Music The first thing that comes to the mind when someone thinks about music is a streaming app this day and there is no doubt to the fact that streaming apps are leading the market! 149. Apple Search Ads: Are They Worth It? Here are the key advantages and disadvantages of Apple Search Ads, as well as a free, comprehensive course in Apple Search Ads for beginners & advanced pros. 150. Revisiting The Golden Circle by Simon Sinek Why are some leaders more influential, inspiring and innovative than others? Why do some organizations command greater loyalty from customers and employees? 151. Tech Giants and Their Blockchain Forays The crypto ecosystem has come a long way from its humble beginnings in Bitcoin. One testament to the revolution that blockchain represents can be seen in the multitude of large, established companies that have adopted and adapted blockchain. 152. Why Apple Will Become More Powerful Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic Apple will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic as an even more powerful and important company. Indeed, COVID-19 may prove to be Apple’s finest hour. During the first 30 days of the pandemic’s escalation in the United States, Apple stepped up in significant ways, the most notable example being the formation of a relationship with Google to contain the virus with contact-tracing technology. In addition, Apple has, among other actions: 153. Coinbase #1 for All the Wrong Reasons, Apple Becomes 'Beta' Coinbase paused hiring earlier this month and rescinded a number of accepted offers. 154. An Overview of the Bluetooth Contact Tracing Protocol by Apple & Google 155. ACID Transactions Are Coming To Apache Cassandra: Here's Why We're Excited An extraordinary computer science breakthrough called Accord is bringing globally available, general-purpose ACID transactions to the next Cassandra release 156. iOS vs Android Mobile App Approval Process and How to Ace Both So, you have done your best developing a super cool app. You already anticipate the downloads and the revenue stats awing you in pleasing curves. But there is always another small step to take before seeing your app in action - submitting it to the mobile platforms’ stores. 157. 21 Insightful Tech Predictions for 2021: My Take on What's to Come Apple, Peloton, Roblox, OnlyFans, Zoom, Spotify, Amazon, Twitter, TikTok, Robinhood... This year's prediction are crazier than ever. 158. Why I'm Looking Forward to the 2027 iPhone Another year, another iPhone with minimal changes. Virtually identical to the 2017 design except for the flat edges, the iPhone 12 that Apple recently announced doesn’t surprise. It pleases, but it doesn’t dazzle. 5G and a series of back magnets, named MagSafe, complete the highlights of a device that will sell well, but that won’t do anything to push the envelope. 159. The Only 15 Apps I Downloaded and Keep on My MacBook 👨💻 Today we'll be looking at my personal top 15 Mac apps. I'm actually quite a minimalist in installing and keeping apps, so these 15 are the only "extra" apps I'm using on my device. 160. How to Migrate iOS projects and CI/CD to M1 Macs Tips, tricks, and necessary steps to migrate your iOS project and its CI/CD pipeline to Apple silicon 161. 22 Tech Company News Pages We released our first batch of dynamic tech company news pages, combined business overviews with mentions on Hacker Noon and around the web via the Bing News API. 162. Address Autocompletion Using SwiftUI and MapKit Implementing address autocomplete using SwiftUI and MapKit 163. No More Cable Hunting: EU Sets Date for Common Phone Charge Cable In this thread, the Slogging community discussed EU regulation on charging cable equalization and its impacts on innovation. 164. The Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen Feature Faces Racial Bias Accusations A group of people from New York filed a lawsuit with claims that the Apple Watch's blood oxygen feature doesn’t work correctly for people with darker skin. 165. Mac Apps Trends in 2021: Useful Consumer Insights We’ve conducted a survey to find out what apps Mac users like, why, and what they value most when purchasing an app. Let’s dive into the Mac Apps Trends Report. 166. Why New Hollywood Is Winning During the Pandemic Remember when Old Hollywood thumbed its nose at Netflix for skipping a wide theatrical release with The Irishman in 2019? No one is scorning Netflix or any of the streaming services anymore. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the Old Hollywood distribution system. Movie theaters around the world are teetering on the edge of collapse because of declining attendance and closures during lockdowns. As a result, studios are denied an essential revenue stream to recoup the cost of making films that they’d already teed up for release in 2020 – with No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984 being two notable examples. 167. Android 10 vs. iOS 13: Who is Winning the Phone Operating System Race? Android & iOS have always been in debate for decades now! Both these operating systems are world-famous as these are the most used operating systems to date. That’s the reason customers had always been excited to know the software upgrades. As trends keep on changing, both the operating systems make sure that their customers don’t get bored, which is why Android and iOS keep releasing new upgrades. 168. Scanning and Detecting 3D Objects with iPhone's Lidar Technology The development of Artificial Reality is advancing even faster than was predicted. With the introduction of the LIDAR sensor to iPhone Pro, it seems like AR will become available to mainstream users. 169. 8 iOS Courses That Will Take You From Newbie to Pro: 2020 Edition Is learning to code on your bucket list for this year? Well here are all the courses you need to get started on your journey to the App Store! 170. 20 Brazen Tech Predictions For 2020 The future of technology is, by its very nature, hard to predict. This however shouldn’t stop us from trying because… well, it’s fun! I also seem to be fairly good at it, as my 2018 and 2019 predictions show. So what’s in store for us in 2020 ? Below are my thoughts on the matter. 171. Reasons Behind Creating A Website with Black Background Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white. 172. Exploring the New iPad Pro and the Future of the iPad What is Apple planning to do with an iPad that contains the same hardware as a MacBook? Let's explore iPad's intriguing possible futures. 173. Why TextMate 2 is My Favorite Code Editor for Mac (Part 3) Comparing the project search and the open quickly feature. 174. ‘Pirate’ iTunes Download Site and Three Others Targeted By the RIAA The RIAA has obtained a DMCA subpoena against Cloudflare in an effort to unmask the operators of several 'pirate' music platforms including one offering iTunes content. The subpoena requires the CDN company to hand over names, addresses and account information of people allegedly behind infringement of tracks by Justin Timberlake, Red Hot Chili Peppers,\nSelena Gomez and more. 175. iOS is Missing a Key Camera Privacy Feature That Could Enable Spying History 176. Apple Reigns Supreme, More Bad News at Coinbase Apple Reigns Supreme, More Bad News at Coinbase 177. Apple Asked me to Pay for Macbook's Malfunctioning Parts Apple refused to repair the 2 manufacturing defects on my MacBook Pro for free (which they said they would on their website), claiming there was corrosion found on the logic board. There is no option for only paying for the part they purportedly said you are responsible for. You have to pay for their malfunctioning parts if they say you should. 178. Optimizing Cybersecurity Apps in the Remote Working Era The fact that businesses struggle with cyberattacks daily is no longer news; however, outfalls from a global pandemic and cybersecurity statistics 179. You're Never Fully Protected Using iMessage This time, I would like to take a closer look at another popular messaging platform — Apple iMessage. 180. Big Tech's Response to the Coronavirus Outbreak It’s not just about Google and what coronavirus website 181. How Apple Recognizes People in Private Photos via Machine Learning Apple uses machine learning to directly recognize people in private photos on your iPhones and iPad, without having access to your images for training. 182. The Impact of COVID-19 on Apple Search Ads Since the beginning of 2020, the whole world has been all about the outbreak of the coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19. Labeled a pandemic on March 11, the epidemic affects practically every country and every individual, changing the way we interact, work, study, entertain ourselves, shop, work out, etc. 183. iOS 14 features Every Developer Must Know Apple unveiled the latest version of its iOS operating system, iOS 14, at the WWDC keynote in June 2020. 184. Developing Apps On Apple Vs Android If you have an interest in building an app, then you have to decide between developing for iOS or Android. If you want to go for both, it is costly and precarious. Choose one platform to build your app and later on launch on the other one once you have established the first version of your app successfully. Below are factors that will help you decide on the platform to build your app. 185. Voice Assistants are the Modern Day Groom of the Stool Image of : The 1st Earl of Holland, Groom of the Stool to Charles I, until 1643, 186. Introducing Spin: a Universal Feedback Loop System in Swift The need for architectural patterns in swift applications 187. Sign In with Apple + Expo React Native + Firebase + Mac m1 Learn how to implement sign in with apple in a step-by-step tutorial. 188. Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba and More Respond To Covd-19 Crisis Coronavirus took the world economy with a shock forcing businesses to close their operations amid the spread of the virus. A month ago no one would have thought how daily life would change overnight. Many countries have announced countrywide lockdowns and almost one billion people are already staying at home working remotely or isolating themselves. 189. An Open Letter to the Tech World: We Want Another "One More Thing..!" Remember when we mere mortals were able to cognitively perceive and understand the pace at which innovations were made? Me neither - that kind of linear development model sounds like something that might've held true during the Industrial Revolution. 190. Cool Mobile Tech Stories 2021 I have some mobile tech stories to share with our slogging folks, hope you will like them. 191. Why the 2021 Emmys Are a Victory for New Hollywood Read this post for insight into why the 2021 Emmys represent a victory for New Hollywood hybrid TV/movie streaming companies. 192. 4/12/22: Top 5 Trending Tech Companies: #5 Intel, #4 Apple, #3 Coinbase, #2 Amazon, and #1 Microsoft HackerNoon's unique insights indicates that the public consciousness is aggregately eyeing #5 Intel, #4 Apple, #3 Coinbase, #2 Amazon, & #1 Microsoft this week. 193. How Apple Became A Way Of Life Job's infamous speech on marketing was, above all else, authentic. Before it was cool. 194. How to Get the Identifier For Advertisers (IDFA) in iOS14 If the title of this article means something to you, then you are probably aware of the earthquake caused by iOS14. 195. Big Tech Brief: What You Need to Know About Congress’ High-Profile Tech CEO Hearings The House Antitrust subcommittee grilled the CEOs of four of the largest tech companies in a display that showed the preliminary results of their investigation that began in 2019. 196. 8 Mac Hacks You Can Use to Stop Wasting Your Machine's Time Photo by Bram Naus on Unsplash 197. Should Apple Buy DuckDuckGo? Or Create Its Own Search Engine? An Analyst suggested that should Apple buy DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine. Although, Apple most likely won’t buy DuckDuckGo, it might still be interested in creating a search engine. 198. As Facebook and Apple Battle for User Identity, The Metaverse Supply Chain Grows While many have analyzed the Facebook move into the “Metaverse” more from a corporate political standpoint. Here we’ll look at another key aspect for long-term survival and thrive: Distribution! When Facebook announced Meta, the company highlighted: 199. How Tablets Can Make Computing More Accessible for Everyone It's easy for many to think of digital accessibility features as sort of an add-on, a set of features that live off to the side, there for only a small group of people. But that isn't the case. According to the CDC, 61 million Americans — and roughly one in four adults — live with a disability of some sort. 200. Is Rainbowification Controversial? Amy Tom, Linh Dao Smooke, and Kien Dao have a thoughtful conversation about LGBTQ+ culture in the tech industry and intersect discrimination in the workplace. 201. Android vs Apple: HackerNoon Debates In this slogging thread, the HackerNoon team weighs in on the Apple vs Android mobile phone debate. We discuss the benefits of both brands and which is better. Thank you for checking out the 201 most read stories about Apple on HackerNoon.