192 Stories To Learn About Nft Economy

Let's learn about Nft Economy via these 192 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

Blockchain architect and co-founder of Koinos Group reveals the "dirty secret" of NFTs.

NFTs can now grow, breed, and evolve to add more value to your original purchase.

NFT for ticketing is evolving vertical attracting sport event organizers and music festivals worldwide with FlashBack being a pioneer in the space.

Combining playing with earning has massive potential to become one of the largest industries in the world.

There are still considerable barriers to entry for the crypto market. But these hurdles are rapidly being surmounted.

A brief introduction to what makes NFTs valuable.

The role of NFT in the Web3 economy

We created a web3 game and asked our players if it was OK to burn their character tokens if they died. They signed up.

The human body is an endless source of inspiration for art. But are there too many ass-themed NFT art out there? I certainly think so.

Twitter users allege Manifold is guilty of perpetrating a classic crypto “pump-and-dump” following its latest NFT drop.

It's just the beginning for NFTs, which can revolutionize invoicing. NFTs are immutable, transparent, and fraud-proof - making them perfect for invoicing.

When Bitcoin was first created, no one knew that it would change the world.

NFTs are the most versatile form of digital assets. Your NFT could even be virtual real estate, virtual worlds, fashion, and much more. Research shows that 83%

A review of NBA Top Shot 1 year after their release, where they stand in the NFT Economy, and whether or not using Flow was the right choice.

The more NFTs you collect, the less liquid your portfolio becomes. How can NFT lending, renting, or staking solve your illiquidity problem?

Blockchains are disrupting the world - younger generations might want to think twice about the legacy education system.

This interview talks about NFTs and why it democratises the art industry by bringing digital art to the masses.

The NFT industry is setting a new threshold for secure asset classes, property rights, and profitable careers for artists.

The story introduces different perspectives, acknowledges the state of the growing NFT ecosystem and the way artists see it and the challenges they face.

Learn more about how new projects are inventing new ways to extract value and add utility to NFTs

Can the success of NFTs in the fine art, blockchain gaming, and venture capital space expand to the rest of the digital economy?

There are reliable and safe ways to make long-term and sustainable profits in the new era of cryptocurrencies and NFTs; get familiar with them!

What The Future Holds for NFT Lending. Making The Case for Fast Loans and Pool Lending

NFTs have typically been valued largely on a trait-rarity basis. However, Bored Ape Yacht Club is on the verge of revolutionizing NFT valuations.

Demystifying ownership and legality of NFTs. What NFTs are--they are representation of ownership. But what does it mean for copyrights?

In many ways the NFT market of today is a parallel to the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, albeit with some key differences. With only 300k users, it's so early.

NonFungible recently came out with their quarterly market report and so here's a break down for what it means for the average creator, collector, and investor.

Here are five new platforms hoping to become mainstays of the burgeoning NFT landscape.

This article talks about NFTs and how to market and build communities around NFT projects.

Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a special type of crypto token backed by an asset. They are non-interchanged with each other and are non-divisible.

Metablaze is introducing perpetual royalties to the Binance Smart Chain.

The memification of web3 is pretty inevitable, and meme coins and NFTs will always be important. Can these drive universal adoption?

Learn how to airdrop your NFT in the easiest and most cost-effective way. Airdropping to thousands of addresses is only a matter of minutes!

Cryto investors use DAO built on the the Ethereum blockchain to purchase million dollar copy of Jodorowsky's Dune

A tokenized book that You can buy throght an NFT; is not magic is already a reality.

5 NFT News Publications You Should Follow to Keep Up With the Industry

NIFTYZ is the new NFT for business platform created by female founder & CEO Sara Simeone, based in Manchester UK. Early adopters wanted!

Gap announced the global launch of the next iteration of its foray into the metaverse.

NFTs have become a creative and commercial revolution. Here are the top 10 largest NFT sales of 2021 that broke all the records for NFT sales in the past.

For many, cryptocurrency represents just another economics class. Regardless of how powerful and transformative it may be, money isn’t always very exciting.

Interview with Epix Industries. Epix Industries is building solutions, tools, and multiverses for the future of the professional NFT industry

In this article, we’ll provide a step-by-step guide on how to create an NFT as a beginner.

Let's get through the NFT hype to all the questions and concerns about the future of NFT and digital art

the current state of nfts in 2022

Many artists hesitate to create NFTs, here's why they should.

The non-fungible token is not about the trading of useless digital carbon copies.

Decentralized gaming is the new frontier for the gaming economy.

In April, the market capitalization of non-fungible tokens exceeded $25 billion for the first time. And this is just the beginning.

NFT utility is waiting to be unlocked! All hail the new 'Input Economy' - Niftyz.io

If you can tokenize a deed of ownership, why not tokenize documentation like driver licenses, passports, insurance policies, memberships, etc?

How can web2 games seamlessly include web3 elements like NFTs in their games?

Day by day, NFTs are making the case for cross-chain technology stronger. At the very least, they make a case for blockchain agnostic NFT marketplaces considerably more compelling for those in the know. As the market has grown, it has expanded across multiple chains from Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and layer two solutions such as Polygon and Immutable X.

An image or a video eliciting humor while portraying the thoughts and feelings of a specific audience is a meme.

The rise of NFTs sparked numerous opportunities. The most expensive nft sold was worth $91.8M. But data says NFT crash is near so we find out 9 factors.

Adam Jeffcoat shares tips on how to make an NFT collection stand out in the oversaturated market with the GORECATS series of NFTs and his own experience.

In this article, Nick Rose discusses the future of NFTs and the collectables industry in the context of blockchain-based innovations.

How do you increase engagement in your NFT Discord server? Find out how you can get people to interact with your project on discord.

In 2019, popular Ankara University in the capital city of Turkey, Ankara organized the inaugural lecture on NFTs education.

user221 - the Opensea monster

Blockchain game Ethermore: The Value Proposition according to the community.

MixMob is a Solana-powered Metaverse Game on Remix Culture that combines play-to-earn with user-generated content, raising $7 million USD.

There are many concerns when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. One of the biggest concerns is security.

The ticketing industry is ripe for disruption. Tickets will eventually be sold as NFTs through the event directly instead of ticket marketplaces.

It is important to study the NFT space as a whole when considering investing in or creating new projects.

The market for non-exchangeable tokens, more known as NFT, has grown significantly - and it’s about time that NFT is about to change industries!

The hype for NFTs has slowly fallen off in 2022 but the use cases for them still remain exciting. Find out about the NFT use cases that will survive the hype.

Have you ever held onto an event ticket from a memorable night?

Ethermore is a web3 RPG on Ethereum, we explore the value of being a player character.

As the Metaverse race heats up, the VR crypto niche is still extremely small, with CoinGecko's VR filter pulling only 3 tokens with any MarCap to speak of.

Steam community market is considered an outdated trading platform for gamers, but NFTs can change this. I discuss the importance of NFT implementation in Steam.

Are there any NFTs drawbacks or pitfalls that need to be looked at and addressed? Can biometrics be the solution to the main NFTs problems?

Looking at the nearest future in Africa where smart contracts take up the export/import trade system of sugarcane as a private manufacturer.

Since the start of the pandemic, people have embraced virtual lives. Video games have been major beneficiaries of this shift, particularly online games where people visit to spend time and have fun. These games, many of which are free to play, make money by enabling players to purchase extra in-game virtual assets such as “skins” (costumes for their avatar) or upgrade specific powers or experiences.

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

NFTGuru.io tries to solve the fragmentation and the market flooding in the NFT space, offering a powerful non-fungible-tokens metasearch.

A review on the pros and cons of the best nft wallets: MetaMask, Coinbase, and Trust Wallet.

how media and fintech have become unexpected partners in a wave of innovation that will redefine how brands and communities are built.

NFTs are here to stay, but the constraints of Ethereum are holding NFT markets from becoming sustainable. EOSIO-protocol platforms can enable them, though.

DappRadar is now the World’s Dapp Store, leading in all areas of dapp analytics and discovery.

FIFA+ Collect allows you to collect previous football moments, just don't call them NFTs.

The key thing about these NFTs, regardless of the metaverse, is that they have a value outside the game and can be transferred to anyone on the blockchain.

SundayMonday is a renowned pixel artist who has made a name for himself by selling his art as NFTs on the blockchain.

Learning about Non Fungible Token standards will help users better understand the nuances of each type of NFT and the blockchain protocols they are built on.

Adult content creation is about to become more equitable and safe on the blockchain through NFTs

NFTs are the hottest thing in art right now. This book is your guide to understanding the technology and business behind these exciting new collectibles.

What is it that makes the SolPunks community so unique? How did an entity without a roadmap become a force to reckon with in the NFT community?

There is a real chance that playing video games could become a career for more and more people.

One reiterating mistake that keeps being overlooked is the use of data structures intended for other protocols interactions and on-chain discovery.

This summer I run my first own conference using NFTs as tickets and it was epic. This is how I did it (and how you can do your own!)

Distributed ledger technology, including blockchain, is an emerging technology that can compete with traditional business models. Their models rely on slow and costly third parties to build trust between two parties who do not believe each other. However, to make the process easy, instant, and cheap, distributed ledger technologies have led to the concept of cryptocurrency that will eradicate the need for intermediaries.

There is a lot of misinformation with NFTs and the way that they work. People don't understand that trading doesn't mean adoption nor does it equate to growth

As headlines in 2021 bubbled with stories about pixelated images being sold for millions, the NFT bubble gently curated its eventual burst.

Is trust is the major innovation of Blockchain technology. Can this technology help build trust again?

Geoffrey Frank is the founder of Myntist, a startup that combines e-commerce and d-commerce platforms into a digital hybrid ecosystem.

The potential of NFT to upend numerous industries has helped it gain ground swiftly in development.

Looking to become an NFT artist? Here is how you can become an NFT artist and fulfil your dreams to live a good life!

NFTs in Ticketing, Real Estate, Gaming, Entertainment, Education. New NFT use cases in supply chain and NFTs for authenticity in wine industry

Along with cryptocurrencies, NFTs have been highly successful in bringing many new investors into the blockchain world of digital assets in a short amount of ti

NFTs are transforming the world and building the virtual economy. Here, we look at the industry where NFTs could bring about the next revolution, photography.

This beginner guide tells you why people are buying virtual land for millions of dollars. If you want to know why people buy land that doesn't exist, read this.

Crypto investors have noticed that NFTfi has facilitated significantly more lending in the last two months, reaching a high of $3.5m worth of NFT trades.

An NFT trading card is a digital trading card that exists on the Blockchain. Thanks to blockchain technology, anyone can verify the authenticity and ownership o

Why the High Demand for PFP NFTs and logic of several collectors collecting a specific NFT - in my case “Drop Bears”.

While 2021 has seen the explosion of NFT collections, 2022 will possibly start to see their value being leveraged to deliver financial solutions.

Does Valhalla have the merit to back up the hype it has garnished? I completed a full deep dive to find out. These are my findings...

In an economy suffering from low wages and pandemic lockdowns, play-to-earn has become an attractive option for those sitting at home.

The COVID-19 zeitgeist seems to be moving away from masks and restrictions, as many U.S. states lift mask mandates and ease restrictions.

There have been poor outputs from much-hyped projects. Thankfully their day in the sun is over, making space for projects with tangible and intrinsic value.

[113. Is This NFT Project a Rug Pull?

A Few Things to Look For!](https://hackernoon.com/is-this-nft-project-a-rug-pull-a-few-things-to-look-for) How to Spot an NFT Rug Pull is a skill anyone in the NFT ecosystem needs to know about.

Rug pullers are getting smarter daily but they leave clues.

AdRunner, a metaverse advertising platform has minted 10,000 NFT's as part of their plans to create a decentralized, user owned, digital advertising ecosystem.

MetaBlaze is an ecosystem of intergalactic and immersive games powered by their utility-driven and reward-driven $MBLZ token. Jump into Galaxia Blue through the

Let’s dive into what we can expect from this NFT toolkit and also touch on the rise of web3’s native social media ecosystem

Web3 is exploding, but if we aren't careful, we could re-create the pitfalls of Web2 in our haste.

NFT journey on Ethereum began (Yr 2015) much early than the birth of Cryptopunks. It was not until late 2017 with the launch of Cryptokitties that created public awareness around NFTs and excitement on its future prospects. The entire scope of Cryptokitties gameplay revolve arounds collecting, breeding, and auctioning kitties.

Collector DAOs are buying NFTs for their collections. Learn how do they work under the hood. Get inspired and create your Collector DAO with XDAO

Understanding NFTs, knowing what they are, what they are used for and how to buy or sell them

NFT technology has created innovative businesses. We outline a few successful ones so that you can create your own business opportunities.

Affiliate marketing is a lucrative way for web users to leverage their network to generate additional income through third-party sales. Until recently, these partnerships were hard to establish in a way that proved mutually beneficial for both parties. Now, there is an alternative way for sellers to increase e-commerce sales and for independent marketing intermediaries to earn a commission. Splyt takes the guesswork out of affiliate marketing, creating a way for sellers to gain access to affiliate marketers without taking on additional monetary risk.

In order to enter mainstream water, DeFi and NFT spaces need to find a way to incorporate fiat, some say, as an essential onboarding requirement even.

Tech investor, Visa Kannan, reflects on becoming a new NFT-owner. What the upside scenarios look like, the value NFTs bring and also if she would buy another.

Non-Fungible Tokens, otherwise known as NFTs, have become the craze of internet users. They are unique, provably scarce, digital assets powered by blockchain te

NFTs are now transforming into a useful instrument that can solve pain points in different industries and generate new opportunities for companies.

Generative art intersects the art and computer science worlds. However, is it true art, is it here to stay, and which projects should you follow?

Once an NFT leaves the marketplace where it was sold, there are no guarantees that the original creator will ever see another penny again. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

You know, if there’s one thing I do like about the internet, it’s the potential. Nearly everything is possible when the web is involved. We’ve seen some strange things come out of the internet that have already proven to be successful. Immediate ideas that come to mind are things like crypto currencies and NFT’s. The NFT is a groovy way to own art but not have to worry about whether it fits on the wall at home. When you consider just how popular digital art is, it’s not hard to connect the dots and figure out the power of an NFT.

From the inventors of NFTs and a historian that's been in since inception, here's the real story of how Smart NFTs or Niftys came to be-

The 21st Century has certainly been a time of incredible technological advancement. In just a few years, we’ve seen the rise of the internet, social media, and mobile devices. These technologies have transformed the way we live, work, and play.

Until a true "metaverse platform" publicly launches, the metaverse is not real. Dive into what a metaverse platform is and what the future of Web3 looks like.

NFTs are certificates of ownership on digital collectibles, including but not limited to digital artwork.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been popularized through selling art. However, what's beyond NFT art? Let's take a look at other industries NFT can transform.

Don't have time to read the full Knights of Degen whitepaper and uncover the crypto-infused sports gambling platform they're creating? I've got you covered.

The genuine features of NFTs make them ideal for wait-and-HODL strategies but has the era of staking NFTs come to its end? Some don't think so.

NFTs are quickly breaking out into the real world in surprising ways.

April was an exciting month for NFTs after several big announcements from major players in the industry disrupting it and creating new opportunities in there.

This blog explains how any physical asset is turned into a valuable NFT and many more things about the Non-Fungible Tokens.

Let's take a look at some interesting new use cases for NFTs.

Metaverses are inter-connected virtual worlds where people can do things they can't do in real life. Do you think blockchain can unlock its true value?

World of Woman NFT Project has surpassed 300 million in trading volume, here's why celebrities are jumping into it

New NFT Accelerator Launchpad Luna encourages innovation in the NFT space.

Taking a look at current trends, this piece looks into the future of the NFT market.

NFTs have garnered a lot of attention in the last two years, mainly due to PFP projects. However, NFTs have a much broader scope for adoption.

A 12-year-old coder from north London has made headlines around the world selling nearly $400,000 worth of programmable NFT artwork. The success of Benyamin Ahmed has now won positive press from major outlets including The New York Times, Business Insider, CNBC, The Telegraph, BBC, ITV News, Mirror, NY Post, Bitcoin.com and Decrypt.

The article discusses how blockchain applications disrupt the gaming industry. Robbie Cochrane throws light on NFTs, in-game tokens and the future of gaming.

I built an app that measures the value of an NFT based on its environmental impact, rather than its artistic value.

One of the most confusing things about NFTs is intellectual property rights. When you buy an NFT, do you really get all the rights to an item or not?

How companies can protect their branded content and take their brand marketing to the next level by tapping into the NFT space.

Numerous people utilize numerous online NFT marketplace to buy and sell goods using Blockchain technology and other cryptocurrencies.

The success of the Bored Ape Yacht Club has proven that big NFT successes can exist. These projects have the potential to match the BAYC's success in the future

NFT stands for non-fungible token. That's not surprising, but what does it mean and what sort of effect might it have on the future of the internet and world?

I met an NFT artist on a flight to the US. Here's what he taught me about NFTs.

In this article, let’s find out what values NFTs bring to the sports world and how they contribute to the development of the sports industry.

Let's take a look at 5 NFT trends that are positioned to transform the gaming industry, how we manage our identities and even how healthcare will work.

2021 was a memorable year for non-fungible tokens. Several highlights were responsible for this, just as we witnessed their mass adoption around the globe.

NFTs have blown up in the past year. Are people using NFTs the wrong way? Also, should NFTs have a use case?

NFTs are a new way to create and sell digital art, and they're gaining popularity due to their ability to get rid of the traditional intermediaries

So, why the hell are peeps all across the globe spending millions of dollars on a piece of an image? Why god, why?!

One company is making it possible to own part of a Yacht with an NFT, letting people hold them like other fractionalized assets such as houses and art.

What is an NFT fractionalisation and what platforms offer the best way to do it?

The thought that NFT is dead to me is a misconception. Let's walk you through 10 misconceptions that I see often.

2020 has seen economic contraction on an unprecedented scale. Collectively we have been plunged into unchartered waters by events outside of our control with little insight as to how to right the ship.

Learn what an NFT is and why anyone would want to buy anything from this blockchain technology niche.

This article talks about NFT based digital art and how artists can succeed in the world of crypto art by selling their artwork to users.

Crypto, blockchain and KISS, what have this terms in common? What it means being a CTO of a startup?

The Ultimate Guide to Create and Sell an NFT Art: Blockchain, NFT, Bitcoin, Crypto and more. Discover your inner artist and learn how to create, market and sell

What is NFT? Why everyone is mad about the non-fungible tokens? What's the point? Check this article for the answers

How Elle Griffin used NFTs to fund her novel

NFTs are a mega craze and they are said to be the next big thing- but why? Is the hype over?

With Soulbound NFTs, NFT's can represent much more of who you are and not just what you can afford. Projects like Seed Society and POAP are doing it right.

Metaverses have grabbed the spotlight in the crypto stage. These fascinating metaverse projects are the future of gaming and virtual engagement.

A browser-based Metaverse, Portals is an immersive social space where you can explore, make your own, and gather with others.

[175. How Developing Communities

Find Economic Opportunities in Digital Assets](https://hackernoon.com/how-developing-communities-find-economic-opportunities-in-digital-assets) NFTs are becoming all the hype, with some NFTs sold for millions. But could they serve as uplifting financial opportunities in developing countries?

The profit-sharing mechanism, reward system, and creator's royalty would probably be the future go-to features NFT marketplace wanna be equipped.

Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, and Amy Tom debate the future of NFTs. This Week On Planet Internet - are NFTs here to stay? Will the hype die down?

“I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man!” - Jay Z

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

Creators generate an enormous volume of content. Here, I discuss the detrimental effects of centralization and how an NFT-enabled creator economy can help.

DeNet is a multi-chain ecosystem that offers fully decentralized storage based on DeFi tokenomics and monetization services for every participant.

Benjamin Leff shares his story in collecting over 4,200 NFTS and how the blockchain and NFT space has changed in the past 8 years.

NFT tokens are the blockchain trend in 2021, first of all, are related to the very industry’s most vibrant progress.

With the use of blockchain explorer or by retrieving it from the smart contracts that manage them, you may locate the metadata for your NFTs.

The Prisoner's Dilemma in modern game theory explains why the Hashmasks on-chain naming participation levels are so low. How can the Hashmasks community escape?

NFT's legal issues as well as NFT-related policies and legal documents are always concerns of NFT buyers and sellers. This article will not go into technical analysis, but presents an easy-to-understand presentation so that investors, NFT traders, and those without professional legal knowledge can also understand and find it interesting.

The large game companies with all the capital, user base and creativity are probably in the best position to take the metaverse to the next level.

There will be no metaverse without NFT integration because NFTs are the only way to prove ownership of digital assets.

Minecraft released a statement on its website emphasizing its lack of interest in integrating any form of NFTs into its games.

The mainnet launch of Oases has exceeded our expectations, and we are happy to see the results from everyone's efforts.

NFTs only make sense if you see them as playthings for the wealthy.

I made Hornicons a community-driven project, so everyone has an equal voice, with the guidance from my expertise...

Thank you for checking out the 192 most read stories about Nft Economy on HackerNoon.

Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.