10x Research: How a FIL Backed USD Stablecoin By Secured Finance Would Boost The Filecoin Ecosystem

New research by 10X Research has revealed the massive benefits on offer to users of a U.S. Dollar-denominated stablecoin being launched within the Filecoin ecosystem. Filecoin is among the most rapidly-growing platforms in Web3, and there is a massive amount of untapped value on the decentralised file storage network waiting to be unlocked.





Between high-level support from a number of foundations and an ever-growing list of ecosystem partners, the importance of a publicly open, peer-built lending market and a liquid source of on-chain Dollars is becoming apparent with each passing day, especially as the data stored on the protocol increasingly becomes the fuel powering the AI revolution.





Among the 10x research report’s main findings , it is believed that such a coin would bring expanded possibilities similar to how DAI impacted Ethereum’s DeFi markets.





These benefits include but are not limited to:





Increased user adoption from an on-chain reserve stablecoin would make Filecoin’s platform more accessible to a wider audience of users

Enhanced liquidity and stability by eliminating the need for users to transact in FIL

A universe of opportunity by being able to leverage loop trading, carry trades, and fixed-income instruments within Filecoin’s ecosystem





Secured Finance has been contributing to the Filecoin ecosystem to bring to market USDFC, a product that would largely fill the role described above. This stablecoin would be over-collateralised and pegged to the value of FIL - in USD.





“We believe that the Filecoin ecosystem is ripe for further innovation and adoption,” said Masa Kikuchi, CEO at Secured Finance. “By enabling ecosystem participants to transact in U.S. Dollars, a whole new world of optionality opens up and should enable more rapid growth of the overall platform.”





By comparison, the amount of ETH tokens backing Maker Dao’s DAI token grew to more than seven billion dollars within two years of launch, and currently stands at several billions. A similar impact to the Filecoin ecosystem would be a trajectory altering outcome for the project.





