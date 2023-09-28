105 Stories To Learn About Humanity

Let's learn about via these 105 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Humanity /Learn Repo 1. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XII: OF COMPLEX IDEAS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 2. Books vs. Servers: Where Should We Store All of the Human Knowledge? We are used to storing our information in the cloud, which has clear benefits over paper databases and books. What is the best place to keep human knowledge? 3. Is technology widening or closing the gap between humanity? Technology is power, and there is no doubt that we have grown more connected through time. But just because we are connected doesn’t mean we are connecting. Two positive trends that have become apparent through technology are the enablement of virtual interactions, as well as, facilitated physical interactions. On the other hand, when there is good there is evil. Some negative tendencies that have become visible are the inability to connect intimately and the loss of value during human interactions. What are the consequences of these findings? Should we accept that internet power is outgrowing human power or is there something we should do to lessen the domination technology has over us? 4. The Lost Lesson of Star Trek Gene Roddenberry is one of the visionary thinkers of our time, but we seemed to have missed his point. 5. About Life, Fulfillment, and Humanity Thoughts on life and the human condition. 6. Only 3% of the World Has Figured Out Their Reason for Being Matt Schnuck explains why only 3% of the world has figured out their reason for being. 7. Blockchain and Everyday Application in Humanity Things to know about blockchain and its application in our day-to-day life from finance to digital identity management 8. Is it worth believing in mankind or has competition taken over? Is it worth believing in mankind? Here I have raised up the questions that have been inside me due to growing competition in the recent generation. 9. The Evolution of Humanoids and What It Holds for the Future Humanoids, or robots designed to resemble humans in form and function, have been a staple of science fiction for centuries. 10. Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? Humanity is well on the way to becoming an interplanetary species, but can we overcome the challenges of survival on another planet? 11. Fermi Paradox: Is Earth on Quarantine? Someone asks me a year ago about what Fermi Paradox is. And it's not a simple question, especially when you dig deeper. So I'm sharing a list of excellent clips that you might enjoy. Especially with recent news from our science friends - I think this article should be published. 12. Understanding Our Existence An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Booby John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 13. Life Spoilers: Nobody Knows What They're Doing In an uncertain and polarised world, some things are worth remembering. 14. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 15. What's In a Name? Vanessa Pappas goes over the importance of a name. 16. Does IQ Affect Creativity? Are you wondering if the intelligence quotient affects creativity? We have the answer for you here. Read more! 17. What Will the Future Really Be Like? Samo Burja goes over how the future will be. 18. Humans, Data and Emergent Factors Emergent factors refers to the factors that can arise from the interaction of a group of agents or a system. 19. Why are Software Developers Predominantly Male If your mental image of a computer programmer is young, male and often bespectacled, you’d be pretty close to the money. Google recently revealed that only17% of its technical workforce are female. 20. You, Work, Input, Output and Value; A Complex Relationship You determine your VALUE 21. The Objective Need for Decentralization: Reality Consensus The main goal of network technology is the creation of human consensus. This is the REQUIRED step for ANY collaboration to occur. We MUST decentralize the web! 22. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 23. The Character of Ideas Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter VII: The Logical Character of Ideas by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 24. From Sci-Fi to Reality: The Matrix as a Mirror of Our Screen-Centric World Exploring the parallels between the cult classic The Matrix and our screen-dominated reality. 25. What Truth Is An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter V: OF TRUTH IN GENERAL, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 26. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 27. Why Probability Is Important An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XV: OF PROBABILITY, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 28. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II by John Locke - Table of Links An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book is here. 29. History's Notes on Resisting Progress: From Airplanes & The Printing Press to Bitcoin Learn why the resistance we're seeing against Bitcoin today is nothing new. The same thing happened with refrigerators, airplanes, and tractors. 30. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXII An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXII: OF MIXED MODES, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 31. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVI: IDEA OF NUMBER by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 32. Particles and Grammar An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Volume II: Book III, Chapter VII: OF PARTICLES. 33. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II In Review An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book IV, Chapter I: OF KNOWLEDGE IN GENERAL, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 34. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVIII: OF OTHER RELATIONS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 35. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 36. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 37. The Black Pterodactyl Event The failure to recognize the Black Pterodactyl event means we run from fearful attack to fearful attack. 38. Making Use Of Propositions An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 39. Alien-Mom Support Group Maya's Tuesday takes an unexpected turn when her tentacles turn her neighbor into soup. 40. Data and Meanings Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter IV: Data and Meanings by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 41. The Intricacies Of Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 42. Improving Our Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 43. Understanding Judgement An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XIV: OF JUDGMENT I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 44. Maxims And Axioms An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter VII: OF MAXIMS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 45. Thinking And Subject Matter Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter II: THE RELATIONSHIP OF THOUGHT AND ITS SUBJECT-MATTER by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 46. Giving Assent An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 47. The Sun Snarers The World Set Free, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 48. The Tech Industry is a Balancing Act Between Two Value Systems: Cash and Humanity Tech is a balancing act between two value systems (cash and humanity) and it can never not be. Here's why: 49. The Robots Are Taking Over Humanoid Natasha, Amy, and Katarina (from the future) say that the robots are taking over This Week On Planet Internet! These days, if you think about anything 50. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 21 - The Island of Tiboulen The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 21: The Island of Tiboulen by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 51. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter III. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter III: OF GENERAL TERMS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 52. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XXXI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 53. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I by John Locke - Table of Links An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. 54. Will Cars Outpace Pedestrians by the End of the Century? Artificial intelligence is not a prosthetic brain, it is a class of software, and it outperform humans not because it's smart but because people are stupid. 55. The Objects of Thought Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter V: The Objects of Thought by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 56. Logical Thought Essays in Experimental Logic ,Chapter VI: Some Stages of Logical Thought by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 57. Stimulating Thinking Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter III: The Antecedents and Stimulus of Thinking by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 58. The Last Days of Marcus Karenin The World Set Free, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 59. Does God Exist? An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter X, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 60. What Reasoning Is An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVII: OF REASON, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 61. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XXIX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 62. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 22 - The Smugglers The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 22: The Smugglers by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 63. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 24 - The Secret Cave The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 24: The Secret Cave. by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 64. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 65. The New Source of Energy The World Set Free, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 66. The Three Types of Science Science may be divided into three sorts. All that can fall within the compass of human understanding, 67. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXI: OF POWER, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 68. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter VIII: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 69. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter X. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter X: OF RETENTION, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 70. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXV An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXV: OF RELATION, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 71. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VII by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 72. Healing From Verbal Abuse An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 73. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: ESSAY CONCERNING HUMAN UNDERSTANDING An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 74. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: THE EPISTLE TO THE READER An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, THE EPISTLE TO THE READER by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 75. Tech VS Human Capital: Chinese and Western Approaches to COVID-19 Countries around the world have taken different measures to slow down or stop the spread of the virus. While China, South Korea, and Taiwan quickly dove into AI-powered screening and tracking, western democracies took a more human-driven direction. Almost ten months after the WHO declared the pandemic a global emergency, has one approach proven better than the other? 76. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book III, Chapter II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 77. Understanding Reality An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 78. The Control of Ideas by Facts Essays in Experimental Logic, Chapter VIII: The Control of Ideas by Facts by John Dewey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 79. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IV by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 80. Explaining Abstract Terms An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 81. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter V. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter V: , by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 82. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 83. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 20 - The Cemetery of the Château d’If The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 20: The Cemetery of the Château d’If by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 84. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVI: OF CAUSE AND EFFECT, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 85. Can’t Buy Me Love: An Argument for Implementing Illiquidity Mapping human values into code. Hint: its hard to measure them in bitcoin. 86. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXIII by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 87. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XI: OF PERCEPTION by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 88. Faith and Reason An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 89. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XX\n, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 90. Truth And Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter VI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 91. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 25 - The Unknown The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 25: The Unknown by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 92. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 19 - The Third Attack The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 19: The Third Attack by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 93. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding,.Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 94. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter XIV: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 95. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 23 - The Island of Monte Cristo The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 23: The Island of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 96. The Nature Of Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter IV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 97. Words Hurt An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book III, Chapter X: OF THE ABUSE OF WORDS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 98. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 99. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book I, Chapter I by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 100. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 101. How To Use Words An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 102. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVII: OF INFINITY, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 103. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Vol 1 Book I, Chapter II. NO INNATE PRACTICAL PRINCIPLES by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 104. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VI by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 105. Understanding Essays About Logic The key to understanding the doctrine of the essays which are herewith reprinted lies in the passages regarding the temporal development of experience. Thank you for checking out the 105 most read stories about Humanity on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo