402 Stories To Learn About History

Let's learn about via these 402 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. History /Learn Repo “History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme.”\n― Mark Twain 1. Blanket Statements Do Not Help Define NFTs Most people (bloggers and journalists included) don’t have the time or the dedication to dive deep into it or really think deeply about blockchain. 2. Evolution of Python Programming Python was originally conceptualized by Guido van Rossum in the late 1980s as a member of the National Research Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science. Initially, it was designed as a response to the ABC programming language that was also foregrounded in the Netherlands. Among the main features of Python compared to the ABC language was that Python had exception handling and was targeted for the Amoeba operating system (go Python!). 3. Are We Ever Going to Solve Cyber Security? Cyber security, as an industry, has recorded exponential growth, especially within the last two decades. It grew along with the Internet and evolved from a simple buzzword to a real technological risk that can put you out of business rather quickly. Within the last years cyber security seized media’s attention and reached on top of most CEO’s agendas. 4. A Brief History in Authentication Photo Credits: Edward Tin 5. 2018 Crypto Bear Market and What We Can Learn From It At the end of 2018, I was analyzing the reasons for the bear market in cryptocurrency. It is interesting to look back and check if something has changed. Potentially it could let us predict future movement and development. 6. Taking Away The Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back Mark Zuckerberg and brothers Winklevoss are fighting for their vision of Web3.0 - or is it just the next stage of old rivalry? 7. Colonial Roots in The Modern Education System The modern western education system came about in the sixteenth century when Christian medieval broke apart and the Americas were discovered. It came about as an institution and formed a European identity. As such it is these values and cultural appropriation that prevails in the modern western education system to date. 8. How P2P Networks Inspired Blockchain Blockchain is stirring a technological revolution that could forever change how we conduct our affairs online. Many expect it to disrupt practically all industries, providing a platform that is secure enough to foster trust and confidence even without a controlling authority to oversee the system. 9. The Sims 3 Vs. The Sims 4: Which Game Is Better The Sims franchise has been around us for quite some time. Maxis and EA provided the fans with 4 amazing titles for every new game engine. From customization to open world to loading screens and functional cars, we've seen a lot of features in the Sims franchise. 10. The Three Types of Science Science may be divided into three sorts. All that can fall within the compass of human understanding, 11. A History Of The Fat Liberation Movement Via The Lens of Social Media Fat Liberation is a social justice movement focused on making social policy and practice more inclusive and equitable for fat people. 12. The Power Of HTML And CSS Evolution The HTML evolution from HTML 2 to HTML 5 has seen an enormous shift of things which has empowered web developers in tremendous ways. Committed web engineers that have been in this space long enough will tell you that these changes have made web development much easier. A release of an HTML version means a better and easier way of doing things and for those that have not been writing HTML some time, catching up with the rest without taking a course is next to impossible. With HTML 2 that was launched in 1995 all the styling and how the page looked was a responsibility of HTML. 13. THE NEANDERTHALER AND THE RHODESIAN MAN Mentally and physically they were upon a different line from the human line. 14. After 20 Years Of Web Development, I Am Ready For Disruption I have been working in web technology for more than 20 years. I spent the first five years of my career as a full-stack developer. Back then, we used the term webmaster. I would set up servers (which included e-mail and FTP), order domain names, create databases and order SSL certificates. I would code the backend and the frontend, plus open up Photoshop to do a little bit of design and UX from time to time. I was the scrum master and the business analyst plus I would support customers and project manage their websites. These tasks and job titles were all just part of being a webmaster. You crafted the web by yourself, and it lived in a box in the room next door, occasionally you would have to go in and check on it, maybe even restart it. Later in my career, I saw an opportunity to specialise. Living and working in London, I saw the increasing need for the expert. Recruiters started to ring me, asking about specialist job titles. I very much enjoyed the visual element of working in the browser and JavaScript was growing in power and clearly here to stay. 15. The Two Primary Reasons Why Python's Popularity Keeps Growing Python, a programming language that has long been hailed as being both capable and easy to learn & understand the code, it is available to both Windows, Linux/Unix, Mac OS X & other platform users who can now download an official Python package from the Python Software Foundation page. Python comes preinstalled on most Linux distributions like Ubuntu releases, but in Microsoft’s Windows operating systems we need to install & configure explicitly. 16. THE EARLY VOYAGES “pendants and streams of purple and diverse other glorious colours, and flags of scarlet colour and silk.” 17. COVID-19, Humanity 2.0, and The New Normal Every time we let individuals decide what we should all be doing collectively, historical moments emerge and they can't be erased from our memory. In recent history, the death of one man resulted in the deaths of millions in 1914. 18. History's Notes on Resisting Progress: From Airplanes & The Printing Press to Bitcoin Learn why the resistance we're seeing against Bitcoin today is nothing new. The same thing happened with refrigerators, airplanes, and tractors. 19. The Great Comeback Of HTML Widgets Do you remind those web widgets all websites have been using in the 90s? Guess what, they're coming back. 20. The Future of Eyewear Tech [Infographic] Glasses are among one of the most popular needs of Americans with 184 million owning a pair. That’s roughly 64% of our nation’s population. The need for glasses range from far- and nearsightedness to astigmatism. Eyewear tech received subtle, yet dramatic changes between the 18th and 21st centuries, but there has always been room to grow. While eyeglasses are such an old technology at this point we rarely think of them as technology, credit for the advancements that have been made in recent decades is wholly owed to the scientific community. The future of eyewear is now completely in the hands of technology, and there are some exciting advancements coming down the line. 21. The Noonification: Monsters of Mars (9/24/2022) 9/24/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 22. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 23. Follow the Laws of Trade The underlying, essential element of success in business affairs is to follow the established laws of high-class dealing. 24. Learn About the History of Tesla Jon Erlichman goes over the history of Tesla. 25. The Limitations of the Rich The novelty of being able to purchase anything one wants soon passes, because what people most seek cannot be bought with money. 26. THE FIRST TRUE MEN These first real human beings we know of in Europe appear already to have belonged to one or other of at least two very distinct races. 27. Putting Historical Dates in Perspective: 8 Surprising Facts Trung Phan goes over 8 history facts. 28. The Cultural Impact of Lightsabers: How Star Wars Changed the World of Sci-Fi Weapons Neopixel lightsabers are quickly becoming the new standard for lightsaber enthusiasts. 29. The 90s Were a Crazy Time Celso Martinho explains why the 90s were a crazy time. 30. The Opportunity When Reading Science Fiction or Historical Narratives Some kinds of reading - such as science fiction - can allow us to reflect on who we are as we develop empathy for the characters. 31. Richard Hakluyt and his narratives of English Americans may well claim the pride of inheritance in these brave annals of adventure on untried seas and to unknown lands. 32. The Difficult Art of Giving I am sure it is a mistake to assume that the possession of money in great abundance necessarily brings happiness. 33. The Economic Consequences of the Peace - Table of Links The Economic Consequences of the Peace, by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. 34. The Reason for Conditional Gifts It is highly important that every charitable institution shall have at all times the largest possible number of current contributors. 35. INTEREST AT 10 PER CENT These experiences with my father remind me that in the early days there was often much discussion as to what should be paid for the use of money. 36. Bitcoin, The Anti-Violent Digital Establishment Learn why Bitcoin might carve out it's place within the digital monetary establishment, 100% peacefully and voluntarily. 37. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter V. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter V: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 38. Disinterested Service the Road to Success The man will be most successful who confers the greatest service on the world. 39. What Froude says of history is true also of astronomy What Froude says of history is true also of astronomy: it is the most impressive where it transcends explanation. 40. Heritage Brands Must Become Digital or Risk Extinction For heritage brands undergoing a transformation for the next generation, the key to realising a new future is in leveraging tech much beyond "digital fronts". 41. Why Linux-Based Brands Are So Desirable I'll start off by dating myself... it was the year 2000. I was in college and the brand new Mini Disk MP3 player had just come out. Superior audio to CD's and the ability to hold hundreds of songs on 1 little disk. Being a broke college kid, it took me about 6 months to make the purchase. Just when I got used to looking cool with my MD player, a wild flash of cool came across the analog airways via a commercial from a company that was only recently regaining its cool with a crappy multicolor desktop PC called the iMac. Of course, I'm talking about Apple. The product was the iPod. I was defeated and nearly threw away my MD player on the spot. 42. A NIMBLE BORROWER I rounded up all of our banks in the city, and made a second journey to get the money, and kept going until I secured the necessary amount. 43. The Culture War That Will Define Our Collective And Individual Identities The United States is not in a political war despite the true fight manifesting itself in the domain of politics. America is instead in a much larger and significant culture war. This issue is so multifaceted and stems back so long it can’t be attributed to any one thing. 44. THE FIRST LOAN "All right, Mr. Rockefeller, you can have it," he replied. "Just give me your own warehouse receipts; they're good enough for me." 45. The Generosity of Service Probably the most generous people in the world are the very poor, who assume each other's burdens in the crises which come so often to the hard pressed. 46. The INTRODUCTION The Greek Antiquities are full of Poetical Fictions, because the Greeks wrote nothing in Prose, before the Conquest of Asia by Cyrus the Persian. 47. THE JOY OF ACHIEVEMENT The part played by one of my earliest partners, Mr. H.M. Flagler, was always an inspiration to me. 48. What is Coming? by H. G. Wells - Table of Links What is Coming? by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 49. Alan Turing is Now Deservedly on the United Kingdom’s £50 Banknote Delighted to hear the Bank of England announce that mathematician, war hero and computer science pioneer Alan Turing will be pictured on a new £50 banknote. 50. THE SPLENDOUR OF GREECE The century and a half that followed the defeat of Persia was one of very great splendour for the Greek civilization. 51. THE PRIMITIVE ARYANS These Nordic people were destined to play a very important part indeed in the world’s history. 52. Institutions as they Relate to Each Other A number of enthusiastic people had a plan for founding an orphan asylum which was to be conducted by one of our strongest religious denominations. 53. Some Experiences in the Oil Business "I'll go no higher, John; the business is yours." 54. About History and Irony of Logging (in) The story of event logging begins at sea and is related to navigation. One of the important aspects of navigation is <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dead_reckoning" target="_blank">dead reckoning</a>: estimating your current position based on course, speed and time from a known, observed point. In the end of 15th century, speed at sea was measured with a small wooden log. A so-called ‘Dutchman’s Log’ was dropped overboard from the bow of the ship and the navigator measured the time elapsing before it passed the stern. 55. The Ultimate Takeaway From The Rise of Blockchains is The Importance of Incentivization What is the significance of blockchain technology in the future, why can Bitcoin be hyped for over ten years and still have such strong vitality? It is impossible to know what the future world will look like without studying these issues in depth. 56. Bitcoin and the History of Thermodynamics Learn what the history of the field of thermodynamics can teach us about the technological adoption battles we're facing today - especially in Bitcoin. 57. A Normal Growth Dock property was secured at low prices and made valuable by buildings and development. 58. Enron, Scandal, and Spam Emails: The Fall of "America's Most Innovative Company" The Enron scandal not only had a huge impact on corporate America, it also provided one of the most useful tools in the fight against spam and phishing. 59. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XII: OF COMPLEX IDEAS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 60. The Salvaging of Civilization by H. G. Wells - Table of Links The Salvaging of Civilization by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 61. The Best Philanthropy No mere money-giving is comparable to this in its lasting and beneficial results. 62. The Start of the Standard Oil Company It has placed its manufactories at the points where they could supply markets at the least expense. 63. The Creation Of Humanity According To Sumerian Tablets I think it was about 6 months ago. While researching a topic on the internet, I found myself by chance watching a youtube video about Sumerian tablets. After watching the video series breathlessly for about 3 hours, I dived into more detailed articles ... It was so interesting that I was even trying to solve the cuneiform script at a time. I would like to talk about the Sumerian Tablets that I saw and read on the internet about six months ago by chance ...It consists of a total of 14 tablets. Especially the 6th and 7th narratives are very interesting ... These are the chapters where the creation of human beings are told. 64. What's the Big Deal with Technology Transfer? The year was 1900, and Japan is as developed as the West at the expense of the West. This is what technology transfer does, and why it's risky. 65. THE WORLD IN TIME At last a condition of things must have been attained in which a man might have stood up on earth and looked about him and lived. 66. Understanding Our Existence An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Booby John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 67. THE FIRST SEAGOING PEOPLES Cnossos was not so much a town as a great palace for the Cretan monarch and his people. 68. THE NEANDERTHAL MEN, AN EXTINCT RACE About 200 centuries ago or earlier, real men of our own species, if not of our own race, came drifting into the European area. 69. The Evolution of Thin Client Computing: From Mainframes to Zero Clients Introduction to Thin Client Computing: The Benefits of Centralized IT Management 70. What Era of History Should Assassin's Creed Tackle Next? The Hacker Noon Community discusses the era of history we want the Assassins creed franchise to visit next and the perfect entry point. 71. A List of Assassin’s Creed Games in Chronological Order Assassin’s Creed is arguably one of the best gaming franchises of all time. 72. THE BENEVOLENT TRUST-THE VALUE OF THE COOPERATIVE IN GIVING Many benefactors of education are availing themselves of these disinterested inquiries, and it is hoped that more will do so. 73. How to Lose Your Legitimacy Like feudalism and divine right monarchy before it, the creator economy (at least, in its current, highly centralized form) is experiencing a legitimacy crisis. 74. STICKING TO BUSINESS PRINCIPLES "My son, I find I have got to have that money." 75. EGYPT, BABYLON AND ASSYRIA We are entering now upon a thousand years of warfare between the once quite separated civilizations of Mesopotamia and the Nile. 76. The Management of Capital In the early days the risks of the business were great, and if the stock had been dealt in on the Exchange its fluctuations would no doubt have been violent. 77. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, June 1930: Vol. II, No. 3 - Murder Madness Astounding Stories of Super-Science, June 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Vol. II, No. 3: Murder Madness 78. The Ore Mines We had great faith in these mines, but to work them the railroad was necessary. 79. THE BARBARIANS BREAK THE EMPIRE INTO EAST AND WEST In Asia the Roman frontiers were crumpling back under the push of a renascent Persia. 80. MONKEYS, APES AND SUB-MEN Now the past history of the Primates is one very difficult to decipher in the geological record. 81. THE BEGINNINGS OF LIFE The earliest rocks in the record are called by geologists the Azoic rocks, because they show no traces of life. 82. A Vision for a Better Future: The Personal Platform Hi, I'm Mark Nadal and I create useful tools that I give away for free. To a lot of people, 8M+ people have used my technology as a result of it becoming an invisible yet critical layer of infrastructure. But it is not the digital roads and bridges that I have built that I want to talk to you about, it is how and why we use them. 83. How the Ancient Egyptians Built the Original Skyscrapers with Data I originally published this story for the Atlan Humans of Data publication. 84. Employing a Competitor In giving such an order he was exposed, of course, to the risk of paying very high prices. 85. VENTURES IN THE CABOTS’ TRACK With the failure of this enterprise Cabot again left England and reëntered the service of Spain, taking the post of “pilot major.” 86. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 20 - The Cemetery of the Château d’If The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 20: The Cemetery of the Château d’If by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 87. How Humanity’s Need to Be Certain Is Holding Us Back from Evolving Our Society As I get older, something that becomes abundantly clear is that no one has any clue what the hell is going on. 88. Chronology of Ancient Kingdoms Amended by Isaac Newton - Table of Links Chronology of Ancient Kingdoms Amended by Isaac Newton, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 89. The Difficult Art of Getting Naturally, people of modest means lead a closer family life than those who have plenty of servants to do everything for them. 90. Nursing the Commercially Ill Before these matters were entirely closed up we had a vast amount of experience in the doctoring of the commercially ill. 91. Commerce Advertising in Ukraine: How the Ads Industry Has Changed in 30 Years The Ukrainian advertising market has been affected by different events for over 30 years. I show cool and stupid Ukrainian ads examples throughout its history 92. THE AGE OF MAMMALS As the Cainozoic period unrolled, the resemblance of its flora and fauna to the plants and animals that inhabit the world to-day increased. 93. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter II: OF SIMPLE IDEAS. by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 94. A Concise History of Bitcoin From 1983 to 2015 The history of cryptocurrency started years before the Bitcoin launch. But Bitcoin remains the major cryptocurrency until now. The main points in Bitcoin histor 95. HackerNoon 2.0: The Future of Media Publications There are some interesting ideas out there. 96. Facts You Probably Didn't Know About The Dark Web The dark web refers to encrypted online content that is not indexed by conventional search engines. Sometimes, the dark web is also called the dark net. 97. The Boy's Hakluyt: English Voyages of Adventure and Discovery by Richard Hakluyt - Table of Link The Boy's Hakluyt: English Voyages of Adventure and Discovery by Richard Hakluyt, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 98. SQL's 50 Year Reign: Here's Why SQL Is Still Relevant Today Dive into the detailed history of SQL's rise and reign over the past 50 years. They remained relevant by listening and adapting to the market. 99. Employing a Competitor Random Reminiscences of Men and Events by John D. Rockefeller is part of . The table of Links for this book can be found here: HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/QwqpcTSlaMdIeuvLVOyy 100. Healing From Verbal Abuse An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 101. Cryptocurrencies Promote Secure Decentralization or Support Cyber Piracy: the Truth The odd symbiosis between hacking syndicates and cryptocurrency, and how they're powering each other's rise. 102. It is Not Always Possible to Remember Just How One First Met an old Friend Random Reminiscences of Men and Events by John D. Rockefeller is part of . The table of Links for this book can be found here:\n[https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/QwqpcTSlaMdIeuvLVOyy] (https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/QwqpcTSlaMdIeuvLVOyy*) HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 103. Faith and Reason An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 104. Perverse Incentives: A Story About Rats, Nails, and Atrocities Errors and atrocities happen when hunting for incentives, and humans manipulate the rules, ravaging natural, moral, or cultural ecosystems. 105. Does God Exist? An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter X, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 106. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter VIII: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 107. From Copy and Paste to AI Text Generator: A Revolution of the Digital Age A Historical approach of digital revolution 108. THE AGE OF FISHES This question of Organic Evolution, like the question of the age of the earth, has in the past been the subject of much bitter controversy. 109. JavaScript Vs. Java: Differences, Similarities and History of Creation By @wagslane (twitter) 110. Can People Reclaim Their Culture and Heritage With NFTs? Technology and cultural heritage can present a somewhat awkward partnership. 111. Why Bitcoin Preserves Our Ability to Save Learn the inherent properties of why Bitcoin is a savings technology, not another speculative investment. 112. "We Are Rich Because We Are Free." - How Society Creates Entrepreneurs An economic perspective on how society allows a social contract to build entrepreneurs. 113. Selling to the Steel Company The work went on uninterruptedly and prosperously until the formation of the United States Steel Corporation. 114. Roman Catholic Charities It is unnecessary to dwell upon the centuries of experience which the Church of Rome has gone through to perfect a great power of organization. 115. Keyboard Layouts and Their Place in the Web How come QWERTY became the most popular keyboard, despite the fact that it might be not the most comfortable to use? 116. Exploring Ancient Egypt with Egyptologist Chris Naunton In this Slogging AMA, the team at Hackernoon talks to Egyptologist Chris Naunton. Chris is an authority in the study of Ancient Egypt and is one of the leading 117. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES Priests are not very much in evidence, but there is a sort of medicine man who deals in spells and prophecy. 118. Words Hurt An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book III, Chapter X: OF THE ABUSE OF WORDS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 119. The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter I - Introductory The Economic Consequences of the Peace, Chapter I: Introductory by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 120. A Landsman for Ship Manager The great ships and the railroad put us in possession of the most favourable facilities. 121. Oil Pipe-lines vs. Railroads "I am opposed on principle to the whole system of rebates and drawbacks—unless I am in it." 122. Truth And Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter VI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 123. THE PLEASURES OF ROAD PLANNING Of all the profitable things which develop quickly under the hand, I have thought my young nurseries show the greatest yield. 124. Why AI Will Bring an Explosion of New Jobs AI terrifies a lot of people. 125. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 126. THE AGE OF THE COAL SWAMPS Plants no doubt preceded animal forms in this invasion of the land, but the animals probably followed up the plant emigration very closely. 127. The Appeals that Come "I don't give to such and such a board, because I have read that of the money given only half or less actually gets to the person needing help." 128. RAISING CHURCH FUNDS The begging experiences I had at that time were full of interest. 129. PRIMITIVE THOUGHT The sources to which scientific men have gone in their attempts to reconstruct that primitive mentality are very various. 130. The Intricacies Of Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 131. Dr. William R. Harper He raised millions of dollars among the people of Chicago and the Middle West, and won the personal interest of their leading citizens 132. The Claim of Higher Education The mere fact that most of the great achievements in science, medicine, art, and literature are the flower of the higher education is sufficient. 133. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding,.Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 134. THE FIRST CIVILIZATIONS The settled folk had the weight of numbers on their side; the herdsmen might raid and loot, but they could not stay. 135. THE BYZANTINE AND SASSANID EMPIRES The sixth century, which was an age of complete darkness for the West, saw indeed a considerable revival of the Greek power. 136. THE HUNS AND THE END OF THE WESTERN EMPIRE In 453 Attila died suddenly after a great feast to celebrate his marriage to a young woman, and at his death this plunder confederation of his fell to pieces. 137. Panic Experiences I had desired to retire from business in the early nineties. 138. Other Business Experiences and Business Principles I was a minority stockholder in all these enterprises, and had no part in their management. Not all of them were profitable. 139. THE VOYAGES OF THE CABOTS "Henry by the grace of God, King of England and France, and lord of Ireland, to all to whom these presents shall come, Greeting. 140. The Question of Rebates The Standard gave advantages to the railroads for the purpose of reducing the cost of transportation of freight. 141. TO THE QUEEN A Prince, whose views and heart are above all the mean arts of Disguise, is far out of the reach of any temptation to Introduce Blindness and Ignorance. 142. Election Subversion and Manipulation Is Not New Technology has had a significant impact on how election campaigns are run, and it has been used in a variety of ways to influence election outcomes. 143. STARTING AT WORK "Please pay this bill." 144. The Benevolent Trusts I confess I felt most strongly on the subject, and I feel so now. 145. Foreign Markets We soon discovered, as the business grew, that the primary method of transporting oil in barrels could not last. 146. THE MUSEUM AND LIBRARY AT ALEXANDRIA A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE MUSEUM AND LIBRARY AT ALEXANDRIA 147. THE DEVELOPMENT OF DOCTRINAL CHRISTIANITY When religions flourish side by side they tend to pick up each other’s ceremonial and other outward peculiarities. 148. Anticipations by H. G. Wells - Table of Links Anticipations Of the Reaction of Mechanical and Scientific Progress upon Human life and Thought by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 149. THE DEVELOPMENT OF MATERIAL KNOWLEDGE We have already noted the formation of the Royal Society in 1662 and its work in realizing the dream of Bacon’s New Atlantis. 150. THE REFORMATION OF THE LATIN CHURCH In 1398 a learned Czech, John Huss, delivered a series of lectures upon Wycliffe’s teachings in the university of Prague. 151. Character the Essential Thing Late in 1871, we began the purchase of some of the more important of the refinery interests of Cleveland. 152. THE BEGINNINGS OF CULTIVATION The pre-human age is called the “Older Palæolithic;” the age of true men using unpolished stones in the “Newer Palæolithic. 153. Some Underlying Principles Every right-minded man has a philosophy of life, whether he knows it or not. 154. Particles and Grammar An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Volume II: Book III, Chapter VII: OF PARTICLES. 155. KING ASOKA Asoka was at first disposed to follow the example of his father and grandfather and complete the conquest of the Indian peninsula. 156. THE NORTHEAST PASSAGE Not long after he is found turning from the Northwest Passage and advising a new voyage for the discovery of a Northeast route to India. 157. THE REVOLUTION AND FAMINE IN RUSSIA In 1921 came a drought and a great famine among the peasant cultivators in the war-devastated south-east provinces. Millions of people starved. 158. PRIESTS AND PROPHETS IN JUDEA All other peoples had national gods embodied in images that lived in temples. If the image was smashed and the temple razed, presently that god died out. 159. QUEST FOR THE NORTHWEST PASSAGE A passage by way of “Cathay” had the most powerful attractions. 160. REVIVAL OF THE NORTHWEST THEORY From these two narrations, the one supplying details omitted by the other, the full graphic story is to be drawn. 161. The Fundamental Lesson in Help If the people can be educated to help themselves, we strike at the root of many of the evils of the world. 162. “THE PRINCIPAL NAVIGATIONS” The titles of the three-volumed second edition set forth the contents of each book with the same minute detail as that of the initial volume of 1589. 163. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, November 1930: Vagabonds of Space - Chapter IV Astounding Stories of Super-Science, November 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Vagabonds of Space - Chapter IV: Europa 164. SUMERIA, EARLY EGYPT AND WRITING About the same time, for chronology is still vague, the great history of Egypt was beginning. 165. RICHARD HAKLUYT THE MAN Richard Hakluyt was of an ancient Hertfordshire family, dating back in that historic county to the thirteenth century. 166. CONFUCIUS AND LAO TSE If there were human sacrifices they had long given way to animal sacrifices before the dawn of history. 167. THE EARTH IN SPACE AND TIME Astronomers and geologists and those who study physics have been able to tell us something of the origin and history of the earth. 168. Chapter III: Phalanxes of Atlans Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phalanxes of Atlans: Chapter III 169. Chapter VI: The Atom-Smasher Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930), by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Vol. II, No. 2 - The Atom-Smasher, Chapter VI: Human Sacrifice 170. THE NEW OVERSEAS EMPIRES OF STEAMSHIP AND RAILWAY In 1859, following upon a serious mutiny of the native troops in India, this empire of the East India Company was annexed to the British Crown. 171. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 172. An American Brain Drain the Life of Samuel Ball Represents Fans of History Channel series The Curse of Oak Island probably know the name Samuel Ball. 173. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 174. Pleasures of the telescope by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links Pleasures of the telescope by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 175. Explaining Abstract Terms An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 176. PRIMITIVE NEOLITHIC CIVILIZATIONS We have to remember that human races can all interbreed freely and that they separate, mingle and reunite as clouds do. 177. Building A Stone-Age Blockchain Learn some basic blockchain concepts in a short story that takes you through the ancient world of Yap where a remote island builds the first ever blockchain. 178. THE MODERN CORPORATION Beyond question there is a suspicion of corporations. 179. Strange Adventures of Comets The possession of the spectroscope has enabled astronomers during later years to study the chemical composition of comets by analyzing their light. 180. MUHAMMAD AND ISLAM About forty Muhammad began to develop prophetic characteristics like those of the Hebrew prophets twelve hundred years before him. 181. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter X. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter X: OF RETENTION, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 182. Pessimists Archive: The Ultimate Podcast for Techno-Liberitarians By Brent Rose 183. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 184. Stellar Migrations What has been said about the motion of Sirius brings us to another aspect of this subject. 185. The New Opportunities The great economic era we are entering will give splendid opportunity to the young man of the future. 186. THE WARS OF THE GREEKS AND PERSIANS The Greeks were becoming serious rivals to the Semites upon the sea, and their detached and vigorous intelligence made them useful and, unprejudiced officials. 187. THE BRITISH EMPIRE IN 1914 It was and is a quite unique political combination; nothing of the sort has ever existed before. 188. THE EMPIRE OF ALEXANDER THE GREAT he Macedonians spoke a language closely akin to Greek, and on several occasions Macedonian competitors had taken part in the Olympic games. 189. THE DYNASTIES OF SUY AND TANG IN CHINA In Central Asia the Turkish peoples had taken root in what is now Western Turkestan, and Persia already employed many Turkish officials and Turkish mercenaries. 190. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 24 - The Secret Cave The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 24: The Secret Cave. by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 191. Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931: Phalanxes of Atlans - Chapter I Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phalanxes of Atlans: Chapter I 192. Chapter 5: The Exile of Time Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Exile of Time - Chapter V: The Girl from 2930 193. Why the Standard Pays Large Dividends The capital stock could be raised several hundred per cent. without a penny of over-capitalization or "water"; the actual value is there. 194. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book III, Chapter II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 195. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 196. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXV An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXV: OF RELATION, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 197. Reflections On The Topics of Progress, Technological Growth, and Economics Musings on Progress , Technological Growth & Economics from the lens of a startup builder & amateur economist #SF Bay Area & India 198. BRAINTREE, BOCKING, AND THE FUTURE OF THE WORLD It is--or shall I write, "it may be"? 199. Star-Clouds, Star-Clusters, and Star-Streams We appear to be situated near its center, but its periphery is evidently far away in the depths of space. 200. Curiosities of the Sky by Garrett Putman Serviss - Table of Links Curiosities of the Sky by Garrett Putman Serviss, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 201. THE EMPEROR CHARLES V Some families have fought, others have intrigued their way to world power; the Habsburgs married their way. 202. THE ENGLISH CLAIM TO AMERICA The fifth testimony, out of Gomara’s “General History,” is the following extract from a history of the West Indies published in 1552–1553. 203. The Reader's Corner Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. V, No. 2 - The Reader's Corner 204. Building the Ships All the conferences, as I said before, were carried on by Mr. Gates, who seemed to enjoy work, and he has had abundant privileges in that direction. 205. PRIMITIVE NOMADIC PEOPLES For settlement under the conditions of the primitive civilizations men needed a constant water supply and warmth and sunshine. 206. Why Probability Is Important An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XV: OF PROBABILITY, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 207. The Banners of the Sun The story of the first scientific observation of the corona and the prominences is thrillingly interesting, and in fact dramatic. 208. ROME AND CARTHAGE A temple to the Roman god, Jupiter Capitolinus, stood in the place of the Temple, and Jews were forbidden to inhabit the city. 209. The Backus Purchase This is my reason for entering so much into detail in this particular case, which I am exceedingly reluctant to do, and for many years have refrained from doing 210. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XX\n, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 211. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIX. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XXIX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 212. ARGUMENTS VERSUS CAPITAL "You say that we do not need to spend this money?" 213. THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION The human being was needed now only where choice and intelligence had to be exercised. 214. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XI: OF PERCEPTION by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 215. Making Use Of Propositions An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 216. Part 1: Trapped Again Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Werewolves of War : Part I 217. THE GREAT DAYS OF THE ARABS Very speedily the intolerant self-sufficiency of the early days of faith, which made the Koran seem the only possible book, was dropped. 218. THE RECORD OF THE ROCKS Not only is Space from the point of view of life and humanity empty, but Time is empty also. 219. Great Expectations: Chapter IX Great Expectations, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. 220. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 22 - The Smugglers The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 22: The Smugglers by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 221. NATURAL SELECTION AND THE CHANGES OF SPECIES m all things whatever that are without life in certain general aspects. 222. THE WORLD IN SPACE The earth, as everybody knows nowadays, is a spheroid, a sphere slightly compressed, orange fashion, with a diameter of nearly 8,000 miles. 223. THE AGE OF ARMAMENT IN EUROPE, AND THE GREAT WAR OF 1914-18 The rest of the European Powers were in a state of intensifying congestion. 224. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 25 - The Unknown The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 25: The Unknown by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 225. THE ANCESTRY OF MAN Among all the apes and monkeys, the only group that have their great toes developed on anything like the same fashion as man are some of the lemurs. 226. THE UNEASY PEACE IN EUROPE THAT FOLLOWED THE FALL OF NAPOLEON The inherent disposition of monarchy to march back towards past conditions was first and most particularly manifest in Spain. 227. Chapter VIII: The Tentacles from Below Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Tentacles From Below - Chapter VIII: Cook, the Navigator 228. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, May 1930: Brigands of the Moon - Chapter XXIX Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1930), by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Vol. II, No. 2, Chapter XXIX: On the Brigand Ship 229. What Truth Is An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter V: OF TRUTH IN GENERAL, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 230. FROBISHER IN ARCTIC AMERICA Best, furnishing a description of the spirited scenes at the departure, properly begins the story. 231. Understanding Judgement An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XIV: OF JUDGMENT I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 232. THE AGE OF POLITICAL EXPERIMENTS; OF GRAND MONARCHY AND PARLIAMENTS AND REPUBLICANISM IN EUROPE For a time the scientific process which began so brilliantly in Greece and Alexandria was interrupted. 233. The Insurance Plans The company never went into outside ventures, but kept to the enormous task of perfecting its own organization. 234. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVI: OF CAUSE AND EFFECT, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 235. BETWEEN ROME AND CHINA China at this time was the greatest, best organized and most civilized political system in the world. 236. The Sacrifice for Scientific Research Dr. Alexis Carrel has been associated with Dr. Flexner and his work, and his wonderful skill has been the result of his experiments and experiences. 237. ROME COMES INTO HISTORY In the end the plebeians broke down most of the exclusive barriers of the old families and established a working equality with them. 238. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930: The Pirate Planet - Chapter IX Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Pirate Planet: Chapter IX 239. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: ESSAY CONCERNING HUMAN UNDERSTANDING An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 240. THE GREEKS The Greek tribes as we have told were a branch of the Aryan- speaking stem. 241. THE SELECTION AND TESTING OF A GLASS A refracting telescope which has been freed from the effects of chromatic aberration is called achromatic. 242. GREEK THOUGHT AND LITERATURE The reader must bear in mind that illuminating remark of Winckler’s, which says that this renascent Athens bore for a time the face of Pericles. 243. THE STANDARD OIL COMPANY To judge the character of all the members of a great organization or the organization itself by the actions of a few individuals would be manifestly unfair. 244. THE EXPANSION OF THE UNITED STATES The growth of the United States is a process that has no precedent in the world’s history; it is a new kind of occurrence. 245. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter IV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter IV by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 246. THE NEW EMPIRES OF THE EUROPEANS IN ASIA AND OVERSEAS The first overseas settlements of the Dutch and Northern Atlantic Europeans were not for colonization but for trade and mining. 247. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 248. The Passing of the Constellations We begin with the familiar figure of the “Great Dipper.” 249. THE FIRST BIRDS AND THE FIRST MAMMALS The very earliest birds seem to have been seabirds living upon fish, and their fore limbs were not wings but paddles rather after the penguin type. 250. THE NEW EDUCATION The exact sciences lead to the administrative work of industrialism, and to general economics. 251. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book II, Chapter XXXI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 252. THE RISE OF GERMANY TO PREDOMINANCE IN EUROPE After the turn of the century Europe broke out into a fresh cycle of wars. They were chiefly “balance-of- power” and ascendancy wars. 253. THE GROWTH OF THE ROMAN EMPIRE The centre of this new system lay far to the west of the more ancient centres of empire, which had hitherto been the river valleys of Mesopotamia and Egypt. 254. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 4 - Conspiracy The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 4: Conspiracy by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 255. THE COMMON MAN’S LIFE UNDER THE EARLY ROMAN EMPIRE In this miscellaneous empire the ways of doing work and business were naturally also very miscellaneous. 256. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter III. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter III: OF SIMPLE IDEAS OF SENSE by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 257. CHANGES IN THE WORLD’S CLIMATE It must be borne in mind that great changes of climate have always been in progress, that have sometimes stimulated and sometimes checked life. 258. EUROPEAN AGGRESSION IN ASIA AND THE RISE OF JAPAN We cannot tell here in any detail of Japan’s war with China in 1894-95. It demonstrated the extent of her Westernization. 259. Astounding Stories of Super-Science March 1931: Beyond the Vanishing Point - Chapter IX Astounding Stories of Super-Science March 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Beyond the Vanishing Point - Chapter IX: The Doomed Realm 260. The Windows of Absolute Night The name, “coal-sacks,” given to these strange voids is hardly descriptive. 261. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930: The Ape-Men of Xlotli - Chapter IX Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Ape-Men of Xlotli - Chapter IX 262. THE RISE AND SPREAD OF BUDDHISM The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE RISE AND SPREAD OF BUDDHISM 263. ARE THERE PLANETS AMONG THE STARS? "even if the power of our telescopes were increased a hundredfold, and consequently no such systems are known." 264. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IV by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 265. Englishman Who Fooled America 266. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 267. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter V. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter V: , by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 268. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930: VOL. IV, No. 3 - Gray Denim Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. IV, No. 3 - Gray Denim 269. THE MONGOL CONQUESTS In 1214 Jengis Khan, the leader of the Mongol confederates, made war on the Kin Empire and captured Pekin (1214). 270. Some Old Friends The men who have been very successful are correspondingly conservative, since they have much to lose in case of disaster. 271. THE CRUSADES AND THE AGE OF PAPAL DOMINION Aristotle was read and discussed by these Jews and Arabs during these centuries of European darkness. 272. Locomotion in the Twentieth Century The reader is a prospective shareholder—he and his heirs—though whether he will find this anticipatory balance-sheet to his belief or liking is another matter. 273. FROM TIBERIUS GRACCHUS TO THE GOD EMPEROR IN ROME Only one thing presently remained to remind the god emperor that he was mortal, and that was the army. 274. History of the Internet "The history of the Internet begins with the development of electronic computers in the 1950s. Initial concepts of wide area networking originated in several computer science laboratories in the United States, United Kingdom, and France.[1] The U.S. Department of Defense awarded contracts as early as the 1960s, including for the development of the ARPANET project, directed by Robert Taylor and managed by Lawrence Roberts. The first message was sent over the ARPANET in 1969 from computer science Professor Leonard Kleinrock's laboratory at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to the second network node at Stanford Research Institute(SRI). 275. THE POLITICAL AND SOCIAL RECONSTRUCTION OF THE WORLD The Peace Conference at Versailles was a gathering very ill adapted to do more than carry out the conflicts and defeats of the war to their logical conclusions. 276. NEOLITHIC MAN IN EUROPE Neolithic men came slowly into Europe from the south or south-east as the reindeer and the open steppes gave way to forest and modern European conditions. 277. THE LAST BABYLONIAN EMPIRE AND THE EMPIRE OF DARIUS I Even under the Assyrian monarchs and especially under Sardanapalus, Babylon had been a scene of great intellectual activity. 278. A Short History of the World by H. G. Wells - Table of Links A Short History of the World by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 279. THE GREEKS AND THE PERSIANS In the rear of the Greeks proper came the kindred Macedonians and Thracians; on their left wing, the Phrygians crossed by the Bosphorus into Asia Minor. 280. THE RACES OF MANKIND It is necessary now to discuss plainly what is meant by a phrase, used often very carelessly, “The Races of Mankind.” 281. The Zodiacal Light Mystery It is called “The Zodiacal Light,” because it lies within the broad circle of the Zodiac, marking the sun’s apparent annual path through the stars. 282. THE FRENCH REVOLUTION AND THE RESTORATION OF MONARCHY IN FRANCE We have said that the French monarchy was the most successful of the personal monarchies in Europe. 283. Preface When these Reminiscences were begun, there was of course no thought that they should ever go so far as to appear between the covers of a book. 284. THE EARLY HISTORY OF THE JEWS Before that time the Jews do not seem to have been a very civilized or united people. 285. Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931: The Tentacles from Below - Chapter VI Astounding Stories of Super-Science February 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Tentacles From Below - Chapter VI: The Monster with the Armlets of Gold 286. Great Expectations: Chapter X Great Expectations, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. 287. RELIGIOUS DEVELOPMENTS UNDER THE ROMAN EMPIRE As Egypt developed from city states into one united kingdom there was much of this theocrasia. 288. Improving Our Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 289. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 19 - The Third Attack The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 19: The Third Attack by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 290. THE UNITED STATES, FRANCE, BRITAIN, AND RUSSIA The mind plunges hopelessly through that tangle to the elements of a speech which is as yet unknown. 291. THE AGE OF REPTILES Age by age and with abundant fluctuations that mitigation came. 292. Understanding Reality An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 293. The Sunken Empire Astounding Stories of Super-Science January 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. V, No. 1 - The Sunken Empire 294. How To Use Words An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IX, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 295. THE LANGUAGES OF MANKIND The first languages were probably small collections of such words; they consisted of interjections and nouns. 296. THE TEACHING OF JESUS Our only direct sources of information about the life and teaching of Jesus are the four Gospels. 297. THE LIFE OF GAUTAMA BUDDHA The sense of disease and mortality, the insecurity and the un-satisfactoriness of all happiness, descended upon the mind of Gautama. 298. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book I, Chapter I by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 299. "THE WHITE MAN'S BURTHEN" The ghosts of the thirst-tormented Hereros rise up in their thousands from the African dust, protesting. 300. The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter II - Europe before the War The Economic Consequences of the Peace, Chapter II: Europe before the War by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 301. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXII An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXII: OF MIXED MODES, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 302. THE VALUE OF FRIENDSHIPS "I may want to call upon you for the use of some money. I don't know that we shall need it, but I thought I'd speak to you in advance about it." 303. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter VII by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 304. THE DEVELOPMENT OF MODERN POLITICAL AND SOCIAL IDEAS The institutions and customs and political ideas of the ancient civilizations grew up slowly, age by age, no man designing and no man foreseeing. 305. PRINCES, PARLIAMENTS, AND POWERS All over the world the close of the sixteenth century saw monarchy prevailing and tending towards absolutism. 306. THE BEGINNINGS, THE RISE, AND THE DIVISIONS OF CHRISTIANITY Monasteries had existed in the world before Christianity. 307. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVI: IDEA OF NUMBER by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 308. BEGINNINGS OF AMERICA This was fittingly Hakluyt’s last published work. 309. Conflagrations in the Heavens Temporary stars are the rarest and most erratic of astronomical phenomena. 310. THE OUTLOOK FOR THE GERMANS I will do no more than I must to injure Germany further, and I will do all that I can to restore the unity of mankind. 311. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 23 - The Island of Monte Cristo The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 23: The Island of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 312. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter I. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Volume I: Book II, Chapter I: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 313. The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter V - Reparation The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter V - Reparation by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 314. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 7 - The Examination The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 7: The Examination by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 315. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XVII: OF INFINITY, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 316. Maxims And Axioms An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter VII: OF MAXIMS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 317. GODS AND STARS, PRIESTS AND KINGS Like the early Aryan life, it was a life in a sort of family-tribe household. 318. Marvels of the Aurora That Day of Wrath, O dreadful day,\nWhen Heaven and Earth shall pass away,\nAs David and the Sibyl say 319. THE AMERICAN WAR OF INDEPENDENCE The motive that had sent Columbus to America and Vasco da Gama to India was the perennial first motive of all sailors since the beginning of things—trade. 320. The Nature Of Knowledge An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter IV, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 321. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: THE EPISTLE TO THE READER An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, THE EPISTLE TO THE READER by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 322. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXXIII by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 323. THE LATER POSTGLACIAL PALÆOLITHIC MEN, THE FIRST TRUE MEN Now here again, with every desire to be plain and explicit with the reader, we have still to trouble him with qualified statements and notes of interrogation. 324. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIV. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I, Book II, Chapter XIV: by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 325. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 21 - The Island of Tiboulen The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 21: The Island of Tiboulen by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 326. Great Expectations: Chapter VII Great Expectations by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. 327. Random Reminiscences of Men and Events by John D. Rockefeller - Table of Links Random Reminiscences of Men and Events, by John D. Rockefeller is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 328. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II In Review An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II Book IV, Chapter I: OF KNOWLEDGE IN GENERAL, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 329. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter II. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Vol 1 Book I, Chapter II. NO INNATE PRACTICAL PRINCIPLES by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 330. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 6 - The Deputy Procureur du Roi The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 6: The Deputy Procureur du Roi by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 331. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter III. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter III: OF GENERAL TERMS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 332. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVIII: OF OTHER RELATIONS, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 333. WRITING The door is not half open; the light is but a light new lit. Our world to-day is only in the beginning of knowledge. 334. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXVII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 335. HOW FAR WILL EUROPE GO TOWARD SOCIALISM? "Go as you please" has had its death-blow. 336. Obscure Historical Facts You Need to Know In this slogging thread, our community shares the coolest obscure historical facts they know, from presidential impersonations to princesses mysteries. 337. SCIENCE AND RELIGION AT ALEXANDRIA Side by side with the Museum, Ptolemy I created a more enduring monument to himself in the great library. 338. Giving Assent An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVI, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 339. Certain Social Reactions But how does this fit into the childless, disunited, and probably shifting ménage of our second picture? 340. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XIII, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 341. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter VI by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 342. SERFS, SLAVES, SOCIAL CLASSES, AND FREE INDIVIDUALS On the whole, the common men were probably well content to live under lord or king or god and obey their bidding. 343. THE NEW MAP OF EUROPE Now the nineteenth century phrased this conception by talking about the "principle of nationality." 344. THE END OF THE WAR The prophet who emerges with the most honour from this war is Bloch. 345. SCENES ON THE PLANETS Nobody who has not seen the moon with a telescope—it need not be a large one—can form a correct and definite idea of what the moon is like. 346. SEA PEOPLES AND TRADING PEOPLES No doubt he ventured at first as a fisherman, having learnt the elements of seacraft in creeks and lagoons. 347. Great Expectations: Chapter XI Great Expectations, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. 348. NATIONS IN LIQUIDATION Now, as a matter of fact, money is a power only in so far as people believe in it and Governments sustain it. 349. The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter III - The Conference The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter III: The Conference by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 350. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 5 - The Marriage Feast The Count of Monte Cristo,Volume One, Chapter 5: The Marriage Feast by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 351. Great Expectations: Chapter VIII Great Expectations, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. 352. FROM LYRA TO ERIDANUS "This Orpheus struck when with his wondrous song\nHe charmed the woods and drew the rocks along."—Manilius. 353. IN SUMMER STAR-LANDS "I heard the trailing garments of the night\nSweep through her marble halls,\nI saw her sable skirts all fringed with light\nFrom the celestial walls."—H. W. Long 354. THE MOUNTAINS AND PLAINS OF THE MOON, AND THE SPECTACLES OF THE SUN The narrow sickle of the new moon, hanging above the sunset, is a charming telescopic sight. 355. WHAT THE WAR IS DOING FOR WOMEN The war came, the jolt of an earthquake, to throw things into their proper relationships. 356. What Reasoning Is An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book IV, Chapter XVII: OF REASON, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 357. THE DEVELOPMENT OF LATIN CHRISTENDOM Upon this divided world of Christendom rained the blows of three sets of antagonists. 358. THE INVASION OF THE DRY LAND BY LIFE No creature can breathe, no creature can digest its food, without water. 359. Explosive and Whirling Nebulæ A hill may have been built up by a glacier, while a mountain may be the product of volcanic forces or of the upheaval of the strata of the planet. 360. FROM GEMINI TO LEO AND ROUND ABOUT The inconspicuous Lynx furnishes some fine telescopic objects, all grouped near the northwestern corner of the constellation. 361. VIRGO AND HER NEIGHBORS ... "that region\nWhere still by night is seen\nThe Virgin goddess near to bright Boötes."—Poste's Aratus. 362. SEVEN CENTURIES IN ASIA (CIRCA 50 B.C. TO A.D. 650) For a brief time under Odenathus, and then under his widow Zenobia, Palmyra was a considerable state, wedged between the two empires. 363. Meteors, Fire-Balls, and Meteorites The fragments of a comet had struck the earth. 364. A Scientist Discovers a Dimensionless Universe Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. VI, No. 1 - Hell's Dimension 365. THE INTELLECTUAL REVIVAL OF THE EUROPEANS Arabic paper manuscripts from the ninth century onward still exist. 366. THE CAREER OF ALEXANDER THE GREAT The true hero of the story of Alexander is not so much Alexander as his father Philip. 367. EARLY THOUGHT The drawings even of Late Palæolithic man do not suggest that he paid any attention to sun or moon or stars or trees. 368. Of the Empire of the Persians Artabanus Reigned seven months, and upon suspicion of treason against Xerxes, was slain by Artaxerxes Longimanus, the son of Xerxes. 369. VOYAGES FOR THE MUSCOVY COMPANY For a time the four ships kept gallant company. 370. The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 3 - The Catalans The Count of Monte Cristo, Volume One, Chapter 3: The Catalans by Alexandre Dumas, père is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 371. THE POSSIBLE UNIFICATION OF THE WORLD INTO ONE COMMUNITY OF KNOWLEDGE AND WILL Our history has traced a steady growth of the social and political units into which men have combined. 372. THE RENASCENCE OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION Our history is now approaching our own times, and our study becomes more and more a study of the existing state of affairs. 373. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book I, Chapter III. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I Book I, Chapter III, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 374. Chapter III: The Ape-Men of Xlotli Astounding Stories of Super-Science, December 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Ape-Men of Xlotli: Chapter III 375. THE OPENING OF RUSSIA “Sir, Read and correct\nFor great is the defect.” 376. IN THE STARRY HEAVENS "Now constellations, Muse, and signs rehearse; In order let them sparkle in thy verse."—Manilius. 377. THE HEBREW SCRIPTURES AND THE PROPHETS All the books that constitute the Old Testament were certainly in existence, and in very much their present form, at latest by the year 100 B.C. 378. Of the ASSYRIAN Empire. Homer mentions Bacchus and Memnon Kings of Egypt and Persia, but knew nothing of an Assyrian Empire. 379. A Description of the TEMPLE of Solomon The Temple of Solomon being destroyed by the Babylonians, it may not be amiss here to give a description of that edifice. 380. RECALCITRANT PRINCES AND THE GREAT SCHISM The consequences of this want of firm definition are to be seen in the whole history of the papacy up to the sixteenth century. 381. FORECASTING THE FUTURE Science is very largely analysis aimed at forecasting. 382. The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter VI - Europe after the Treaty The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter VI: Europe after the Treaty by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 383. A SHORT CHRONICLE In the year 1100 the Philistims, strengthned by the access of the Shepherds, conquer Israel, and take the Ark. Samuel judges Israel. 384. THE INTERNATIONAL CATASTROPHE OF 1914 Even the foreign offices felt the fear of war. 385. Of the Chronology of the First Ages of the Greeks As for the Chronology of the Latines, that is still more uncertain. 386. The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter VII - Remedies The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter VII: Remedies by John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 387. The Probable Diffusion of Great Cities But I find my pen is running ahead, an imagination prone to realistic constructions is struggling to paint a picture altogether prematurely. 388. Some Underlying Principles Random Reminiscences of Men and Events by John D. Rockefeller is part of . The table of Links for this book can be found here:\n[https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/QwqpcTSlaMdIeuvLVOyy] (https://app.hackernoon.com/drafts/QwqpcTSlaMdIeuvLVOyy*) HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series 389. PISCES, ARIES, TAURUS, AND THE NORTHERN STARS Camelopardalus is a very inconspicuous constellation, yet it furnishes considerable occupation for the telescope. 390. THE CAREER OF NAPOLEON BONAPARTE For some years, until the fall of Robespierre, he remained a Jacobin. 391. Of the two Contemporary Empires of the Babylonians and Medes By the fall of the Assyrian Empire the Kingdoms of the Babylonians and Medes grew great and potent. 392. Developing Social Elements Anticipations, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Developing Social Element 393. THE GREAT EMPIRE OF JENGIS KHAN AND HIS SUCCESSORS The reader will already have an idea of the gradual breaking up of the original unity of Islam. 394. THE CÆSARS BETWEEN THE SEA AND THE GREAT PLAINS OF THE OLD WORLD Ever since the time of Alexander, human thought has been haunted by the possible political unity of the race. 395. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: Vol. I, No. 2 - Spawn of the Stars Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Vol. I, No. 2: Spawn of the Stars 396. The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter IV- The Treaty The Economic Consequences of the Peace Chapter IV: The Treatyby John Maynard Keynes is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 397. THE TWO WESTERN REPUBLICS Little value is now attached to this tale by modern historians. 398. CHRISTENDOM AND THE CRUSADES It is necessary that the reader should have a definite idea of the social condition of western Europe in the eighth century. 399. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXI. An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXI: OF POWER, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 400. Of the Empire of Egypt The Greeks reckon Osiris and Bacchus to be sons of Jupiter, and the Egyptian name of Jupiter is Ammon. 401. THE NEW DEMOCRATIC REPUBLICS OF AMERICA AND FRANCE Of course this decision did not flash out complete and finished from the American mind at the beginning of these troubles. 402. THE REALITIES AND IMAGINATIONS OF THE NINETEENTH CENTURY We have given these particulars of the advance in man’s knowledge of the metallurgy of steel and its results by way of illustration. Thank you for checking out the 402 most read stories about History on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo