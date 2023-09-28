26 Stories To Learn About Humor

Let's learn about via these 26 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Humor /Learn Repo 1. A Christmas Story: Using DevOps to Streamline Gift Delivery at the North Pole The first breakthrough came when they switched Elf-driven production into automated pipelines. 2. Fun at Work Matters: Building a Company Culture Having non-productive fun with colleagues at work is a great way of relaxing during work and getting to know the team. 3. Apply These 3 Secret Techniques To Be Amazing At Everything Photo by Guillaume de Germain, Unsplash 4. SHIB is a Martian Currency One thing Elon likes … It’s mind expansion. 5. Humor at the Heart Sharing some fun times at a cool place to work for body, soul and sanity. 6. 6 Surefire Ways To Suck At Maintaining Projects Do you want to ensure that working with your repo is a constant source of frustration for your fellow developers? Read on for some awful tips. 7. Interviewing in San Francisco: 3 Bizarre Short Stories ☝️Real Toilet from a Co-working Space in SF—On Finding my cultural fit in San Francisco... 8. Is Dogecoin Headed to Twitter, The Moon, or Throughout The Universe? The direction of dogecoin in 2022. Rito Rhymes explains his experiences with tipping on Twitter and shares knowledge of various parts of its growing eco-system. 9. Use Naming to Make People Laugh in Our Post-Apocalyptic Zoom World Seeing the funny side of team names and why they may be more beneficial, at the risk of appearing less professional. 10. What I've Learned from our Golden Retriever What humanities “best friend” has to teach us. 11. I Wish I Never Learned to Code I write code for a living. You might say I’m a professional software engineer, but really software engineering is much more than just a profession — it’s a lifestyle. The hoodies, the ping pong, the endless snacks and soda… it’s all true. And yet, as rewarding as this field can be, I have a confession to make: 12. Fictitious Works Disclaimer Notice: If You Have to Use One, Use This One A “Works of Fiction Disclaimer” that embodies the concept of having some entertainment value in addition to its desired “suitability to purpose”: 13. How to Build Your own Rick-roll URL Shortener App Step by step guide on how to make your own url shortener. This wil help you understand how to integrate APIs. 14. Russian Politicians Want To Take Back Alaska…and Other AI-Generated Jokes A fun, quick summary of recent research around ML-generated humor and why everyone should be watching this space. Laugh, earthlings. 15. How to Distribute Kittens the Computer Network Protocol Way (Hacker Humor) How would finding a new home for a kitten look like if it were done in a computer network protocol way? 16. My Dog Wants To Be Tokenized, How Could I Do It? If you want to understand tokenization, start with your dog. 17. The Best (and Worst) Punny Jokes Only Data Scientists Will Understand For the first KDnuggets post on Hacker Noon, we bring you a lighter fare of very nerdy computer humor from the series of self-referential jokes started on Twitter earlier this week. Here are some of our favorites. If you do understand all of the jokes, then you congratulate yourself on having excellent knowledge of Data Science and Machine Learning! If you have actually laughed at 2 or more jokes, then you have earned MS in Computer Humor! If you just smirked, you probably have a Ph.D. And I have a great joke about AGI, but it will be ready in 10 years. Enjoy, and if you have more, add them in comments below! Yann LeCun, @ylecun 18. I'm Javascript: And I'm Done Taking Your Shit Alright, douchebag! You think you can go on the Internet — the house that I built — and talk smack about me? You thought I wouldn't know every time you and your hipster buddies on r/programming traded upvotes at my expense? What did you think you were using when typing out your little tweet about "Javascript Fatigue"? Yeah, that's right... me! 19. How to Achieve $9.99 MRR After Just 7 Years It's been a really long ride at Cloakist. 20. I Want to Know How Tall Everyone is Since We are a Remote Company Our Podcast Manager Amy Tom hopped on Slack to learn more about her remote colleagues. This is the conversation that ensued... 21. 25 Best Gaming Memes that Will Make Any Gamer LOL Memes are a great way to relieve stress after a long day of gaming. Here are the 25 best gaming memes that will make any gamer laugh. 22. Is Pisces the Dumbest Star Sign? What does it take to get your article rejected by Hackernoon? A behind-the-scenes thread where our editors share their thoughts about ill-fated star signs. 23. Polyfills: everything you ever wanted to know, or maybe a bit less The browser world we live in today is pretty great. You can use promises and fetch and arrow functions and const and let — all the hip new gear — and it will work in every major browser. No polyfills, no transpiling, it will Just Work. 24. The incredible story of Deft Every few years, a fresh banana peel is dropped by well-meaning experts. 25. A guide to cross-browser testing: installing all the things So, you’ve written a website. Your carefully crafted HTML, CSS and JavaScript sits waiting to be sucked through the ether into the wild world of browsers. 26. You might not need if statements: a better approach to branching logic What a ridiculous title, of course you need if statements. Thank you for checking out the 26 most read stories about Humor on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo